BROADCOM FOUNDER HENRY SAMUELI IS 2025 IEEE MEDAL OF HONOR LAUREATE, FIRST RECIPIENT OF NEWLY INCREASED $2 MILLION PRIZE, AMONG THE WORLD'S MOST PRESTIGIOUS TECHNOLOGY-FOCUSED AWARDS

Samueli Transformed How Society Communicates, Connects, and Does Business Through His Pioneering Research and Commercialization of Broadband Communication and Networking Technologies

PISCATAWAY, N.J., Feb. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- IEEE, the world's largest technical professional organization advancing technology for humanity, today announced that Henry Samueli is the 2025 IEEE Medal of Honor Laureate and the first recipient of its $2 million monetary prize. This highest of IEEE awards is bestowed on Samueli, an IEEE Fellow, in recognition of his pioneering research and advances in developing and commercializing analog and mixed signal communications systems circuits, which led to the explosive growth of broadband communication, wired and wireless networking technologies used today. A prominent philanthropist, Samueli is also honored for his significant support for science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) education.

"IEEE Medal of Honor Laureate Henry Samueli's vision and communications technology innovations spurred the development of products used by nearly every person around the world," said 2025 IEEE President and CEO Kathleen Kramer. "From the billions of consumer smart phones, set-top boxes and tablets to laptops, and IoT devices, Samueli created new and novel ways to power connections and unite humanity."

As a UCLA electrical engineering professor, Samueli used his knowledge to conceive digital signal processing architectures for broadband communications chips, and after founding Broadcom, built the world's first digital cable set-top-box modem chipset. This laid the foundation for delivering UltraHD, HDTV and high quality video streaming to the home, and today, the company is a global leader in semiconductor technologies for wired and wireless communications.

"Through broadband, Henry Samueli helped revolutionize how the world is connected, fostered cultural and economic paradigm shifts of countless industries, and positively changed how we do everything today," added K. J. Ray Liu, Chair of the Ad Hoc Committee on Raising the Prestige of IEEE Awards and 2022 IEEE President and CEO. "In addition, his prolific philanthropy has deeply impacted many lives for the better – from generous support of STEM education to a pledge to give away the majority of his money during his lifetime. These contributions are exemplary for technologists, modeling the impact they can have not just on the world they live in, but for those who follow them."

Additional information about the 2025 IEEE Medal of Honor Laureate Henry Samueli, as well as the history of the prize can be found at:

The 2025 IEEE Medal of Honor, as well as additional high-profile IEEE awards, will be presented at the 2025 IEEE Honors Ceremony on April 24, 2025, which will for the first time be held in Tokyo, Japan.

About IEEE Awards

For more than a century, the IEEE Awards Program has served as the world's top peer-recognition program, acknowledging preeminent leaders and visionaries in science, technology, and engineering advancement. Through the program, IEEE recognizes pivotal contributions in fields of interest to IEEE that advance technology for the benefit of humanity.

For more information, please visit, or follow IEEE Awards on X|Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

About IEEE

IEEE is the world's largest technical professional organization and a public charity dedicated to advancing technology for the benefit of humanity. Through its highly cited publications, conferences, technology standards, and professional and educational activities, IEEE is the trusted voice in a wide variety of areas ranging from aerospace systems, computers, and telecommunications to biomedical engineering, electric power, and consumer electronics. Learn more at https://www.ieee.org.

