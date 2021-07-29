Broadcasting Equipment Market is projected to register impressive growth at 9.4% CAGR through 2031

NEW YORK, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Demand for broadcasting equipment is expected to top US$ 6.2 Bn in 2021. As per Persistence Market Research analysis, the market will register impressive growth at 9.4% CAGR from 2021 to 2031.

With growing need for media files over the Internet, there has been a rise in the demand for high-speed connectivity. Increasing investments in high-speed broadband infrastructure is one of the major factors driving market growth. With growing smart city initiatives, there has been a rise in the demand for connected devices, thereby driving demand for broadcasting equipment.

Most commonly used broadcasting products include dish antennas, amplifiers, switches, video servers, encoders, transmitters & repeaters, and modulators, among others. Furthermore, increasing demand for over-the-top (OTT) services in developing countries is further anticipated to drive sales of broadcasting equipment.

Request for sample PDF of report: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/3547

Key Takeaways from Market Study

North America was the leading market in 2020 in terms of value for broadcasting equipment. Over the coming years, South Asia and Pacific is expected to be a key market for sustainable revenue, with rising demand for broadcasting equipment in the region.

was the leading market in 2020 in terms of value for broadcasting equipment. Over the coming years, and Pacific is expected to be a key market for sustainable revenue, with rising demand for broadcasting equipment in the region. Video servers are expected to offer higher incremental opportunity during the forecast period, as demand for video broadcasting equipment is increasing significantly, owing to rise in demand for different forms of video-based entertainment.

There has been a rise in the demand for broadcasting equipment owing to increasing transitional activities from analog to digital broadcasting.

With growing popularity of digital broadcasting services, countries in Asia Pacific such as India , China , and Japan are expected to witness potential growth opportunities.

such as , , and are expected to witness potential growth opportunities. The market in the U.S. is projected to expand at a CAGR of 8.7% through 2031, and is expected to continue its dominance over the coming years.

China and India are expected to progress at an impressive CAGRs of 9.9% and 12.9%, respectively, through 2031.

Get customized report by asking an expert: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/ask-an-expert/3547

"Growing transition from analog to digital broadcasting happens to be one of the major factors responsible for driving market growth," says a Persistence Market Research analyst.

COVID-19 Pandemic Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic outbreak has disrupted many industries, including the broadcasting equipment market. The spread of COVID-19 has affected industries in Europe, Asia, and North America, and partially in the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. A lot of industry verticals have been affected during the pandemic.

However, there has been a positive impact on broadcasting equipment sales during this crisis. Increase in demand for the ultra–high–definition (UHD) content production and transmission from the urban as well as rural population is anticipated to drive market growth. However, factors such as higher cost of broadcasting equipment are anticipated to hamper market growth to some extent.

Get full access of report: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/3547

Find More Valuable Insights

Persistence Market Research puts forward an unbiased analysis of the global Broadcasting equipment market, providing historical demand data (2016-2020) and forecast statistics for the period 2021-2031.

To understand the opportunities in this space, the market is segmented on the basis of product (dish antennas, amplifiers, switches, video servers, encoders, transmitters & repeaters, modulators, and others), technology (analog broadcasting and digital broadcasting), and application (radio and television), across six major regions of the world.

Related Reports:

About Persistence Market Research:

Persistence Market Research (PMR), as a 3rd-party research organization, does operate through an exclusive amalgamation of market research and data analytics for helping businesses ride high, irrespective of the turbulence faced on the account of financial/natural crunches.

Overview:

Persistence Market Research is always way ahead of its time. In other words, it tables market solutions by stepping into the companies'/clients' shoes much before they themselves have a sneak pick into the market. The pro-active approach followed by experts at Persistence Market Research helps companies/clients lay their hands on techno-commercial insights beforehand, so that the subsequent course of action could be simplified on their part.

Contact

Rajendra Singh

Persistence Market Research

U.S. Sales Office:

305 Broadway, 7th Floor

New York City, NY 10007

+1-646-568-7751

United States

USA - Canada Toll-Free: 800-961-0353

Email: sales@persistencemarketresearch.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661339/Persistence_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Persistence Market Research Pvt. Ltd.