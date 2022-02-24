Broadcast Equipment Market worth $6.3 billion by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new research report, the "Broadcast Equipment Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Technology (Analog Broadcasting, Digital Broadcasting), Product Type (Dish Antennas, Switches, Encoders, Video Servers), Application (Radio, Television) and Geography - Global Forecast to 2027", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Broadcast Equipment Market was valued at USD 4.6 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 6.3 billion by 2027; it is anticipated to register a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period.

Ask for PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=111738599

Transition from analog to digital broadcasting is propelling the demand for broadcast equipment worldwide.

By technology, the digital broadcasting segment is projected to hold a higher CAGR of broadcast equipment market during the forecast period

The digital broadcasting segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period of the broadcast equipment market. Digital broadcasting is the practice of using digital signals rather than analog signals for broadcasting over radio frequency bands. It has gained widespread traction, especially in digital television such as digital terrestrial television and satellite television.

By product type, the encoder segment to hold the largest share of the broadcast equipment market in 2021

In 2021, the encoders segment held the largest share of the broadcast equipment market. Encoders are broadly used in digital broadcasting. Increasing demand for UHD content production and transmission has been recognized as one of the key factors that is driving the growth of the. Also, the rising number of digital channels is anticipated to offer major growth opportunities to emerging as well as established broadcast equipment ecosystem players in the near future.

By application, the television segment held a larger share of broadcast equipment market in 2021

The television application segment accounted for the larger share of the broadcast equipment market in 2021 and is expected to grow at a higher rate and dominate the market during the forecast period. The growing demand for IPTV and digital terrestrial broadcasting services, along with the existing terrestrial broadcasting and the increasing satellite broadcasting, has led to the rise in the demand for television broadcasting.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Broadcast Equipment Market"

172 – Tables

59 – Figures

247 – Pages

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=111738599

By region, APAC is projected to witness the growth at higher CAGR during the forecast period

The broadcast equipment market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth can be mainly attributed to the investments made by multinational and domestic entertainment and media companies across the region.

Cisco Systems, Inc. (US), Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (Sweden), CommScope (US), Evertz Microsystems, Ltd (Canada), Harmonic Inc. (US), EVS Broadcast Equipment (Belgium), Grass Valley (Black Dragon Capital) (Canada), Wellav Technologies Ltd (China), Eletec Broadcast Telecom S.A.R.L (France), Clyde Broadcast (UK) are some of the key players in the broadcast equipment market.

Related Reports:

Video Encoder Market with COVID-19 Impact by Number of Channel (Single, Multichannel), Mounting Type (Standalone, Rack-mounted), Application (Broadcast, Surveillance (Commercial, Residential, Institutional)), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2025

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/broadcast-equipment-market.asp

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/broadcast-equipment.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets