Brake Friction Products Market worth $15.52 billion by 2032 | MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., May 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Brake Friction Products Market is projected to reach USD 15.52 billion by 2032 from USD 13.32 billion in 2025, at a CAGR of 2.2%, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. With EVs' growing market share in the coming years, the steady growth in ICE vehicle demand will increase the demand for brake friction products. Further, a rise in developments in brake friction products, an increase in the strength of brake friction materials, and a surge in investments by tier 1 suppliers in new product development of brake friction raise the quality of the brake friction products used in the OEM market. The longer life of high-quality OEM products significantly impacts the brake friction products aftermarket.

OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers are increasingly investing in low-emission, copper-free, and ceramic-based friction materials to comply with Euro 7 and China 7 particulate regulations and address EVs' unique corrosion and NVH (noise, vibration, harshness) challenges. Furthermore, the shift toward long-lasting, environmentally sustainable brake pads and discs is accelerating, with leading manufacturers reporting double-digit growth in premium and low-dust product segments through 2025. This underscores a clear market pivot from traditional volume-driven demand to value-driven innovation and regulatory alignment.

The wet brakes market is expected to be the largest and fastest-growing during the forecast period.

Wet brakes, known as oil-immersed disc brakes, have been more extensively used in agricultural tractors and construction equipment because of their durability, less maintenance, and excellent performance under adverse environments. Unlike dry brakes, wet brakes use multiple discs and continuous lubrication for higher friction coefficients that should help avoid overheating with better reliability and safety. Recent trends highlight a high installation rate of hydraulic wet brakes: over 80% in agricultural tractors, driven by increased farm mechanization and advancements such as dual-line braking for higher-speed equipment. In January 2024, CNH Industrial integrated upgraded wet disc brake systems in its next-gen Case IH tractors, citing improved heat dissipation and reduced wear. The shift toward electrification and autonomous off-highway equipment also encourages OEMs to adopt wet disc brakes, as they provide better control in regenerative and electronic braking systems. Wet brakes will be the most accepted by 2032 since they have more strength than dry brakes in durability and performance.

The HCV segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing brake friction products aftermarket during the forecast period.

Heavy commercial vehicles (HCVs) are crucial for freight transport and the construction industries due to their ability to carry heavy loads. Heavy commercial vehicle (HCV) sales are rising due to several factors: the boom in e-commerce, which increases demand for freight transport; government infrastructure investments; and rapid urbanization driving public transport needs. According to OICA, HCV sales rose 13% in 2023 to 27 million units; in 2024, they increased by 1.2%. This can be due to the enhanced growth of logistics and e-commerce. About 80–90% of HCVs worldwide adopt drum brakes, with an average yearly mileage of 29,000 to 30,500 miles, with friction product replacement. As a result of increased infrastructure and construction activities, the demand for HCVs is likely to increase, further enhancing the brake friction aftermarket.

Brake friction aftermarket: The brake friction products market remains strictly dominated by many key players, including Robert Bosch GmbH, Aisin Corporation, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Brembo, and Tenneco. For instance, in November 2024, TTX Brakes launched a premium lineup of brake pads for commercial vehicles and fleets, featuring five customized formulations, including first-to-market CeraPhite and SuperMet technologies.

North America is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period

North American countries include the US, Canada, and Mexico. The US is primarily led by the US, which is also the biggest automotive market. The US's extensive customer base with high disposable incomes drives demand for vehicle ownership, hence stimulating increased local manufacturing activities by the local automotive OEMs.

The North American market is expected to expand with the increasing vehicle sales. In addition, the region is also continuously escalating the quality of materials and manufacturing techniques, which allows for better usage and a longer service life for brake friction products. As a result of the increased usage of SUVs and pickup trucks for off-road activities and long-distance travel, the demand for effective braking mechanisms is on the upswing, thereby increasing the demand for friction products of good quality. They are mainly used in rugged terrains requiring dependable braking for safety and performance.

In the heavy truck segment, which has trailers in the US market, braking solutions would be critical to ensure the safety of large loads for transit. The major drivers for the demand for brake friction products in OE and aftermarket are robust vehicle sales, increasing vehicle parc, and vehicle miles driven. American brake friction product manufacturers such as ITT Inc. (US), Tenneco Inc. (US), and Meritor Inc. (US), among others, have a presence in the region. Further, the widespread adoption of LCVs and the growing electrification of automotive applications in the US market are key factors influencing the automotive industry in North America.

Key Market Brake Friction Products Industry:

Prominent players in the brake friction products Companies include Aisin Corporation (Japan), ZF Friedrichshafen AG (Germany), Brembo S.p.A. (Italy), Nisshinbo Holdings Inc. (Japan), and Tenneco Inc. (US). These companies offer brake friction products for automakers and have strong global distribution networks. Companies are also actively collaborating with global OEMs and launching new products to expand their market presence. For instance, in September 2024, ZF launched the OnGuardMAX advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) and the mBSP XBS modular brake platform for the European commercial vehicle (CV) market.

This report provides insights on:

Analysis of critical drivers (Increasing vehicle parc & vehicle miles traveled to boost the aftermarket, increase in vehicle production will fuel the demand for brake friction OE market, growing use of brakes due to traffic congestion to increase the demand for replacement units), restraints (improving the life of brake friction products to influence the demand for replacement units), opportunities (use of lightweight materials in brake friction products, eco-friendly, and non-toxic brake friction products to be new avenues of growth for brake manufacturers), and challenges (government regulations related to alloy composition of brake friction products, counterfeit brake friction products in the aftermarket).

(Increasing vehicle parc & vehicle miles traveled to boost the aftermarket, increase in vehicle production will fuel the demand for brake friction OE market, growing use of brakes due to traffic congestion to increase the demand for replacement units), (improving the life of brake friction products to influence the demand for replacement units), (use of lightweight materials in brake friction products, eco-friendly, and non-toxic brake friction products to be new avenues of growth for brake manufacturers), and challenges (government regulations related to alloy composition of brake friction products, counterfeit brake friction products in the aftermarket). Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product & service launches in the brake friction products market.

Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product & service launches in the brake friction products market. Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets—the report analyzes the brake friction products market across varied regions.

Comprehensive information about lucrative markets—the report analyzes the brake friction products market across varied regions. Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products & services, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the brake friction products market.

Exhaustive information about new products & services, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the brake friction products market. Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market share, growth strategies, and service offerings of leading players in the brake friction products market, such as Robert Bosch GmbH ( Germany ), Aisin Corporation ( Japan ), Brembo ( Italy ), and Tenneco (US).

