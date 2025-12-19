Real-time Location Systems (RTLS) Market in Manufacturing & Automotive worth $2.94 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Dec. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the RTLS market in manufacturing & automotive is projected to grow from USD 1.19 billion in 2025 to USD 2.94 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 19.9% from 2025 to 2030.

Browse 230 market data Tables and 60 Figures spread through 250 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Real-time Location Systems (RTLS) Market in Manufacturing & Automotive - Global Forecast to 2030"

Real-time Location Systems (RTLS) Market in Manufacturing & Automotive Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2020–2030

2020–2030 2025 Market Size: USD 1.19 billion

USD 1.19 billion 2030 Projected Market Size: USD 2.94 billion

USD 2.94 billion CAGR (2025–2030): 19.9%

Real-time Location Systems (RTLS) Market in Manufacturing & Automotive Trends & Insights:

The RTLS market in manufacturing and automotive is growing steadily as factories and assembly plants prioritize real-time visibility, precision tracking, and workflow automation to meet the rising demands of production.

By Technology, the Wi-Fi technology segment held the largest market share of 34.2% in 2024.

By Application, the supply chain management & automation segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 24.8%.

By region, the Asia Pacific is projected to register the fastest growth of CAGR of 21.9%.

The manufacturing & automotive RTLS market is gaining significant momentum as factories shift from manual tracking to intelligent, connected systems that provide accurate location data for tools, components, and personnel. Leading OEMs and suppliers are leveraging RTLS to enable dynamic material replenishment, real-time bottleneck detection, and automated quality inspections, thereby significantly reducing production delays and rework in high-throughput assembly settings. The integration of RTLS with MES, ERP, and robotics platforms is transforming traditional production lines into fully data-driven operations that can respond instantly to demand changes and supply challenges, and disruptions. At the same time, the market is advancing toward more sophisticated applications such as digital twin synchronization, predictive equipment maintenance, and advanced worker safety features like proximity alerts and fatigue monitoring. Manufacturers are increasingly focusing on RTLS solutions that support multi-technology hybrid systems to achieve both high accuracy and cost efficiency across various plant layouts. With the global push toward sustainable production, zero-defect manufacturing, and resilient supply chains, RTLS is emerging as a key technology for building more innovative, agile, and future-proof automotive and industrial operations.

The environmental monitoring segment is projected to grow at the second-highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Environmental monitoring is the second-fastest-growing application in the manufacturing & automotive RTLS market, as it provides real-time detection of critical conditions such as temperature, humidity, vibration, dust, and gas leaks in precision production environments. In automotive paint shops, battery assembly lines, and electronics facilities, RTLS-integrated sensors continuously track these parameters to prevent quality defects, protect sensitive components, and ensure compliance with stringent safety standards. As manufacturers shift to automated, high-throughput processes and face growing regulatory pressure, RTLS-based environmental monitoring delivers high ROI through predictive maintenance, rapid incident response, and reliable documentation.

The Wi-Fi segment in the technology industry is expected to hold the largest market share in 2030.

The Wi-Fi segment holds the largest market share in the RTLS market in manufacturing & automotive because most factories and assembly plants already have extensive, robust Wi-Fi infrastructure in place, allowing rapid and low-cost deployment without the need for additional dedicated hardware or network overhauls. Wi-Fi-based RTLS delivers reliable room-level accuracy, suitable for the majority of industrial tracking applications, including asset location, tool monitoring, and personnel visibility, while integrating seamlessly with existing ERP, MES, and IoT systems. Its scalability, lower total cost of ownership, and minimal disruption during rollout make it the preferred choice for large-scale automotive OEMs and suppliers that prioritize quick implementation and broad coverage across sprawling production facilities.

North America accounted for the largest share of the RTLS market in manufacturing & automotive during the forecast period.

North America holds the largest market share in the manufacturing & automotive RTLS industry due to its mature industrial base, high concentration of major automotive OEMs and suppliers, and the early adoption of advanced automation technologies across the US and Canada. The region's aggressive reshoring initiatives, supported by substantial government incentives such as the CHIPS Act and the Inflation Reduction Act, are driving massive investments in new EV battery plants, semiconductor fabs, and automotive assembly facilities. These facilities require precise real-time tracking of tools, parts, and work-in-progress to achieve zero-defect production and full traceability. Chronic labor shortages, rising operational complexity, and the need for seamless integration with existing MES/ERP systems further accelerate RTLS deployment, making North America the most advanced and highest-value market for manufacturing & automotive RTLS solutions.

Key Players

Leading players in the RTLS companies in manufacturing & automotive include Securitas AB (Sweden), Zebra Technologies Corp. (US), Impinj, Inc. (US), Siemens (Germany), and Qorvo Inc. (US), among others.

