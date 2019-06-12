Brits Prefer A Dairy-free, Eco-friendly Cuppa, finds Clipper Tea

The study also revealed that Brits are demanding more morality when it comes to tea production, with almost two-thirds (60%) claiming it's important to consume Fairtrade products and almost all Brits (95%) demanding that tea bags should be plastic free.

The research from Clipper Tea comes at a time when many competitor tea bags still go to landfill, still contain plastic and also go through a bleaching process before making it to shelves.

Choosing the right cuppa doesn't just benefit the planet, in fact over 77% of Brits also feel better about themselves when they do something good for the environment. While more than half (58%) firmly believe that you can make a positive difference to the world by drinking sustainable tea.

The study marks the launch of Clipper's Tea Swap. Celebrating 25 years of its Fairtrade credentials, and being the world's largest Fairtrade tea brand, ethical tea brand Clipper Tea is shouting loudly to make sure every cuppa counts by encouraging people to make small sustainable swaps.

Some of the top 'swaps' Brits do already include using paper straws (33%), using recyclable coffee cups (26%), purchasing Fairtrade fruit (24%) and drinking Fairtrade tea (24%).

Rebecca Vercoe, brand controller, Clipper Teas at Wessanen UK, said: "The journey from crop to cup can be a challenging one but we believe everyone wants to make good choices. You'll be blown away by the impact you can make just from choosing a good tea. We were the UK's first Fairtrade tea company 25 years ago, proudly carrying the mark and even helping write the Fairtrade standards.

"Today, we're the world's largest Fairtrade tea brand, working with partner estates who adhere to Fairtrade Standards. Small changes make a big difference and we want people to think about how these small swaps can actually be a big force for good."

Mike Gidney, chief executive at Fairtrade said: "Increasingly people expect businesses to play fair and take their social and environmental responsibilities seriously. Shoppers don't want goods that have been tainted by poverty and over 25 years they have chosen to put money directly in the pockets of people who grow their tea. Small swaps really can make a big difference and we've been proud to work with Clipper Tea to really make people aware of this."

Broadcaster and activist Laura Whitmore added: "People need to get out there and do more and it all starts with one cuppa. There are lots of other small things you can do whether that's using paper straws, wearing ethically sourced clothing or drinking Fairtrade tea. None of us are perfect but it's introducing small things that will in time make a big difference.

"Being in the public eye I think it's important to use your voice to do good and make changes."

#acTEAvist

Research information

The research was conducted by Censuswide, with 2,010 18+ adults across the UK in June 2019. Censuswide abide by and employ members of the Market Research Society, which is based on the ESOMAR principles.

About Clipper

Clipper was started in 1984 in a Dorset kitchen by a tea-obsessed husband and wife team, who wanted to share their love of great tea with a promise of ethical sourcing and natural production.

The Clipper story started with just two chests of finest-quality Assam tea, sold to local Dorset healthfood shops and cafes.

Today there are over 150 different Clipper products sold in over 50 countries but all still blended in our factory in Beaminster, Dorset.

NATURAL, FAIR AND DELICIOUS. . .

Clipper were the world's first tea company to switch to plastic-free, non GM, unbleached tea-bags.

Clipper products never contain anything artificial. They never will.

In 1994, we became the UK's first Fairtrade tea company, we even helped to write the Fairtrade Standards.

25 years later Clipper is the World's largest buyer of Fairtrade tea, supporting over 114,000 producers and their families across the World.

Key Clipper facts

In 1994, Clipper became the UK's first Fairtrade tea company. 25 years later, Clipper is the world's largest Fairtrade tea brand

Clipper Tea believe that providing transparency on where we source our tea from will help build a more sustainable supply chain by empowering all stakeholders in the tea industry – from producers to workers and civil groups

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/901696/Clipper_Tea_acTEAvist.jpg

Related Links

https://www.clipper-teas.com



SOURCE Clipper