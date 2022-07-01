Brits Determined To Have Special Holidays In 2022, AllClear Research Reveals

LONDON, July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Despite the recent disruptions at UK airports, British families are still desperate to get away on an overseas holiday this summer. New AllClear research reveals that more than seven in ten people (72%) want a special or extended break this year as a direct reaction to two-years of lockdown, stress and travel restrictions.

With the cost-of-living crisis impacting fuel and food prices, 72% of people say it changed their view on the importance of overseas travel. Of these, 35% said the experience of being stuck indoors made it more important for them to now visit the places they want to see while they are fit and able to.

A further 19% of people said they would like to bring forward plans for the holiday of a lifetime, rather than let it continue to be a rainy-day pipe dream.

For older people, the desire to stop putting-off plans was most strongly felt. Nationally, 46% of over 55s - and 45% of retired people - said two years of the pandemic had made it more important for them to see the places they wanted to see. Over 65s were also willing to pay the most to make their holidays special this year. This generation said they would be happy to spend an average of £1,457 each to have a holiday of a lifetime this year. This figure has risen significantly from £1,001 since AllClear asked the same question in a poll last year.

Chris Rolland, CEO at AllClear said: "There is no question that cost-of-living hikes are a major concern for many and the recent disruptions at airports could undermine fragile confidence in the travel sector. After two years of the pandemic, our research suggests consumer confidence in the safety of travel has bounced-back significantly this year - and there is pent-up determination to act on this. The vivid memories of being shut indoors has, for many, fostered a real desire to live life to the full. The economic context is hugely challenging and Covid is still out there, but the task for the travel industry today is to support the bounce-back the sector so desperately needs - and to help people to realise their dreams. At AllClear we are here to help travellers cover the insurance risks, so they can travel safely and with peace of mind."

