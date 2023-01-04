BRITISH UFC VETERAN CHRIS FISHGOLD MEETS YAZID CHOUCHANE AT HEXAGONE MMA 6 ON DAZN

ZENITH DE PARIS - 22 JANUARY 2023

LONDON, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On 22 January 2023, HEXAGONE MMA hits the Zenith in Paris as it returns to France following international debuts in the UAE and Germany. Ten professional MMA bouts will be live-streamed across 150 countries, including the UK, USA and Canada via DAZN.

The headliner features former judo world champion, Laëtitia Blot (4-0) defending her flyweight world title against Lithuanian striker Ernesta Kareckaite (3-0).

The anticipated co-main is a catchweight clash between British UFC veteran Chris Fishgold (18-4-1), and France's Yazid Chouchane (8-3) at 73 kg. Fishgold established his pedigree in Europe as a three-time world champion with Cage Warriors before signing with the UFC where he faced names such as Calvin Kattar. The Liverpool native boasts 13 submission finishes across 18 victories. Yazid Chouchane comes to HEXAGONE MMA following a 46-second victory via strikes at UAE Warriors. His competitive experience dates to 2011.

A second UK vs. France face-off sees British pioneer Dean Garnett (9-2-1 ) meet Miguel Haro (9-9) in a 64kg catchweight bout. Garnett fought at Cage Warriors and Bellator before turning down the UFC to meet Magomed Magomedov at ACB. A renowned coach, Garnett's best-known protegee is UFC signee Muhammad Mokaev.

FIGHT CARD

World Flyweight CHAMPIONSHIP - Women's 56.7kg:

Laetitia Blot (4-0-1, France) vs. Ernesta Kareckaite (3-0-1, Lithuania)

Men's Catchweight 73kg:

Chris Fishgold (18-4-1,UK) vs. Yazid Chouchane (8-3, France)

Men's Catchweight 64kg:

Dean Garnett (9-2-1, UK) v.s Miguel Haro (9-9, France)

Men's Welterweight 77.1kg:

Romain Debienne (7-4, France) vs. Victor Verchere (6-2, Brazil)

Women's Strawweight -52.2kg:

Stephanie Ielo Page (7-4, France ) vs. Eva Dourthe (5-5, France)

Men's Middleweight -83.9kg:

Matthieu Letho (3-2, France) VS Tobiasz Lewandowski (2-2, Poland)

Women's Bantamweight -61.2kg:

Nora Cornolle (3-1, France) vs. Priscila de Souza (12-10, Brazil)

Men's Light Heavyweight -93.0kg:

Damien Losco Remy (3-1, France) vs. Martin Horsky (3-4, Czech Republic)

Men's Lightweight -70.3kg:

Wilson Varela (6-5, Portugal) vs. Kacper Brozdziak (4-3, Poland)

Men's Lightweight - 70.3kg:

Parwaiz Arabzai (4-2, Afghanistan) vs. Nika Kobaxidze (1-2, Georgia)

ABOUT HEXAGONE MMA:

Launching in 2021, French promotion HEXAGONE MMA offers spectacular mixed martial arts showcasing international stars and upcoming talent. Partnered with DAZN it broadcasts in 150+ countries. hexagonemma.fr

