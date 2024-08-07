British Singer/Songwriter SitaAlexandra, "The Global Sensation", has Embarked on the Championship Stadium Concerts World Tour 2024

In her words… "The Championship Stadium Concerts World Tour 'Triumph, Strength, and Unity' is for anyone who has overcome Adversity, Been through Storms, Experienced the most Challenging Situations, Experienced Heartbreak, Experienced Loss, Strives for better, transformed their life and Come through on other Side." She says, "This Tour is for you, You were Born to be the Greatest."

LONDON, Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global music scene is being rocked by none other than SitaAlexandra, "The Global Sensation", as she gears up for her monumental Championship Stadium Concerts World Tour 2024. Known for her powerhouse vocals and electrifying performances, SitaAlexandra is ready to bring her unparalleled energy to fans around the world.

SitaAlexandra, from Bexley Kent, is positioned as a force to be reckoned with in the music industry.

SitaAlexandra Welcomes you to the Championship Stadium Concerts World Tour.

A post on her X profile (formally twitter) @SitaAlexandra1, she thanked everyone working on the Championship Stadium Concerts Tour. Her journey has been nothing short of extraordinary and inspirational overcoming life challenges and with a growing dedicated fanbase, she continues to push boundaries.

Set to kick off in October 2024, the Championship Stadium Concerts World Tour promises to be an event like no other. This grand kickoff will be followed by performances at stadiums across the globe, with 11 Stadiums confirmed and more dates to be added.

One of the most anticipated elements of the Championship Stadium Concerts World Tour is the debut of new songs from SitaAlexandra's forthcoming album. This yet-to-be-titled album has already generated immense buzz, and fans are eager to experience the new tracks live for the first time.

In a recent statement, SitaAlexandra shared her excitement: "Performing these new songs live, in stadiums, is going to be an unforgettable experience." Fans can expect a visually stunning show. The setlist includes fan favorites and new anthems.

SitaAlexandra's music has always carried powerful messages of empowerment and resilience. With themes of triumph, strength, Inspiration and unity -- traits which she says her late father, the legendary trumpeter Zeal Onyia embodied.

"This tour is about celebrating the human spirit, our victories and facing our challenges head-on," SitaAlexandra explained. "I want my fans to leave each concert feeling uplifted and empowered, ready to conquer whatever comes their way like I have. As my fans know I have faced the most difficult of situations and want to give people hope, they can too."

As the countdown to October 2024 begins, anticipation for SitaAlexandra's Championship Stadium World Tour is reaching unprecedented levels. An empowering message, this tour is set to be a defining moment for the Global Sensation.

Fans are encouraged to continue to secure tickets early, as demands are incredibly high. For more information on Tour dates and ticket sales, visit SitaAlexandra's official website and follow her on social media for the latest updates.

Get ready to join SitaAlexandra on her Championship Stadium Concerts World Tour 2024. This is more than a concert -- it's a celebration of Resilience, Unity, Overcoming Challenges and the Power of Music to bring people together.

Tickets go on sale from Late August.

Some of the Stadium Locations included on the Championship Stadium Concerts Tour

Salisbury 3,450 Tickets

High Wycombe 9,000 Tickets

Warrington 12,000 Tickets

Birmingham 8,000 Tickets

London 11,000 Tickets

Berlin

Standard Tickets Start from £35

Ticket upgrades £75

VIP Tickets £589

