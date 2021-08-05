British Muslims Come Together For First Time Since COVID Restrictions At UK's Largest Islamic Convention

LONDON, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Thousands of British Muslims will gather for the first time since start of the COVID-19 pandemic for UK's longest running Islamic conference.

Ahmadi Muslims will descend on the 200-acre Oakland Farm, in Hampshire, for three days of worship and gathering at the event known as the 'Jalsa Salana'.

Prior to last year's global pandemic, over 35,000 people from across the world attended the Jalsa, which was last held in 2019. This year, only UK residents who have been double vaccinated were permitted to enter the ballot to attend.

Roughly 4,000 of those lucky enough to have been selected will attend the event amid strict social distancing measures at the pop-up tent village from 6-8 August.

In addition to proof of double vaccination and negative COVID-19 test result to gain entry, face masks will be mandatory in all enclosed spaces, including the two marquees - each able to accommodate thousands of worshippers.

The highlight of the event will be the attendance of the global Islamic Caliph of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community, His Holiness Hazrat Mirza Masroor Ahmad, who will deliver an address to attendees on each of the three days of the Jalsa. The objective of the event is to practice and highlight the true peaceful teachings of Islam.

Abid Khan, Press Secretary of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community said:

"This is the first time since the pandemic started that our members from across the UK have been able to meet and worship together with our Caliph. So, whilst we are sad that due to social distancing measures it is still not possible for everyone to be here, unquestionably this is a wonderful and joyous occasion for our community. I am sure those who can't attend will be watching on TV across the world and so in that sense it is a truly international event."

Those unable to attend in person will gather to virtually join the event at 40 mosques and centres around the UK which will put up big screens and serve the same food being served at Jalsa so they too can have a taste of the atmosphere of the event. This includes London's first mosque, The Fazl Mosque, and UK's largest Mosque, Baitul-Futuh.

B-roll and images available here .

SOURCE Ahmadiyya Muslim Community