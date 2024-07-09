British Manufacturer Lazer Lamps Revolutionises Vehicle Lighting with Bespoke Grille Kits for Auxiliary LED Driving Lights

HARLOW, England, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- British Manufacturer Lazer Lamps Ltd (including its US Subsidiary - Triple-R Lights), not only designs and manufactures all of its market leading high performance LED lights in house in the UK, but also leverages cutting-edge technology to produce bespoke flush-mount grille integration kits that complement the high-end styling of modern vehicles. The kits facilitate quick and easy installation of Lazer's high-performance LED lights. Recognising that the quality of the integration is often as important as the quality of the light, the kits are precision-engineered to fit seamlessly within the vehicle's front grille.

Ford Ranger Raptor (2023+) Grille Kit with x2 Triple-R 850 Lights Triple R Logo

The Grille kits feature bespoke mounting brackets made from a high-strength composite material, recognised for its excellent UV stability and resistance to both weather and chemicals. Designed for a wide range of road cars, pick-up trucks and light commercial vehicles, each Lazer Grille Integration Kit reflects the brand's commitment to excellence, delivering an OE-quality look and finish.

Offering an extensive range of custom solutions, over 100 kits are available for a variety of manufacturers, including Ford, Isuzu, Land Rover, Mercedes, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Ram, Renault, Toyota, VW, Volvo and more. Lazer are constantly developing new kits for not only the latest trending vehicles but also solutions for older models that have high popularity in certain sectors.

The Innovative Engineering Process behind the Grille Kits utilises advanced software to scan the vehicle grilles, the brackets are then designed to optimise light performance and the aesthetic integration of the LED light bars. So far in 2024 new kits have been launched for the Ford Ranger XL/XLT/TREMOR (2023+ EU spec), Ford Transit Custom (2024+) and Mercedes Sprinter 906 (2013-2017). Ongoing developments promise new solutions to be launched later on in the year for vehicles such as the Chevy Silverado 2500/ 1500 (2023+), Toyota Tundra (2024+), Ford F-250 (2024+), and Mercedes Vito (2024+).

With a customer-centric approach Lazer Lamps prioritises feedback from customers, dealers, and the broader community, ensuring continuous innovation and relevance. This drives the development of new kits for both new and popular older vehicle models. For more information about Lazer Lamps and its Grille Integration Kits, please visit Lazer Lamps' website or contact their customer service team.

Lazer Lamps Ltd

Contact details:

Lazer Lamps Ltd

+44 (0)1992 677374

sales@lazerlamps.com



TRIPLE-R LIGHTS LLC

+1 520 468 2633

sales@triple-r-lights.com

