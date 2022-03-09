British ESG Brand WooWoo Closes Seed Round with £750k of female money and a new all Female Board

- Female Founder, Lucy Anderson secures funding to launch brand into North America

- Continuing her women in business charge, Lucy secures 75% of the money from female investors

LONDON, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- UK female-powered wellness brand, WooWoo has announced a significant round of investment to help the company expand its brand and open up into new markets.

Founded in 2016, the female founded business which boasts one of the UK's very few all-female boards (currently only 36% in UK), only started trading in 2018 with support from Superdrug. Featuring an award-winning range of products designed especially for women, the brand has quickly developed a cult fan-base, establishing itself as a British high street staple in the burgeoning intimate skincare category. Stocked by a number of leading retailers, the brand's main business channel is their e-commerce site WooWoo.fun, which gives the brand a global platform for social advocacy around women's confidence and normalising women's sexuality.

In 2021, the brand successfully expanded reach into new territories including France, Italy, Spain, Germany, Sweden, Norway, Finland and Australia. Thanks to the latest round of funding, the brand plans to extend their reach further with a US launch in late 2022, as well as injecting new investment into expanding their product portfolio.

Lucy - who will continue to helm the business as WooWoo's CEO is joined on the board by Bettina Wonsag as Chairwoman, who brings with her a wealth of beauty e-commerce experience from her previous role as Executive Chairperson at Cult Beauty.

Bettina Wonsag said: "What Lucy has achieved with WooWoo in three short years is a triumph for women across the globe. Her vision in bringing to market a brand of gorgeous, stand out products has been instrumental in leading the charge in carving out a whole exciting new, much needed intimate skincare category."

Lucy Anderson, CEO and Founder of WooWoo said: "It doesn't seem that long ago that I was working on the proposition for WooWoo on my kitchen table. Now we are championing social justice campaigns. WooWoo started because I couldn't believe how behind the times brands were when it came to approaching women's intimate health and sexuality. Thanks to our latest round of funding we can take our message and products to women across the globe''

SOURCE WooWoo