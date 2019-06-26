British Airways to Introduce ViewTag® for Simplified Airport Experience

Using the British Airways mobile app, passengers can check-in to get their boarding pass and synchronize that information to their electronic bag tag with a Bluetooth LE connection using their smart phone.

Richard Warther, CEO at ViewTag adds, "By allowing passengers to transfer their information digitally before they arrive at the airport, check-in is reduced to a matter of seconds."

Customers of British Airways can purchase their Tag (ViewTag) here: http://www.ba.com/tag

About British Airways

British Airways is the UK's largest international airline offering more than 45 million customers a year quality, choice and convenience. Its principal place of business is London, with a significant presence at Heathrow, Gatwick and London City airports. British Airways' main home at Heathrow is Terminal 5, regularly voted the world's best airport terminal in international passenger surveys. Operating one of the most extensive international scheduled airline route networks, together with its joint business agreement, codeshare and franchise partners, British Airways flies to more than 200 destinations in almost 80 countries, on a fleet of nearly 300 aircraft. The airline is investing £6.5bn over the next five years in new aircraft, new cabins, new lounges, new food and new technology - including industry-leading WiFi. British Airways is a founding member of the airline alliance oneworld, which serves some 1,000 destinations across the globe.

About ViewTag®

ViewTag® is a permanent, electronic bag tag (EBT) that securely attaches to luggage for convenient itinerary information writing and airline check-in. Equipped with RFID, Bluetooth LE, and a digital display of flight information, it fits seamlessly into the scanning sortation equipment used in every airport around the world. ViewTag pioneered the EBT for the airline industry. Headquartered outside of Philadelphia, PA. Learn more about the features of ViewTag, visit Viewtag.com. Follow us on Instagram and Facebook.

