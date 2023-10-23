Bristol Myers Squibb earns the Best Place to Work Certification in Czech Republic for 2023/2024

PRAGUE, Oct. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bristol-Myers Squibb spol. s r.o., the Czech affiliate of the US based multinational biopharma company developing and providing scientific advanced treatments in oncology, hematology and immunology, has recently been recognized among the Best Places to Work in Czech Republic for 2023.

BMS achieved the certification for the second time by delivering an exceptional people-centric experience through three key areas including trust, open communication and top team alignment. According to the company results, 95% of the employees said it's a great workplace compared to 82% in a typical Czech organization.

Bristol Myers Squibb is inspired by a single vision — transforming people's lives through science. Over the last several decades, Bristol Myers Squibb innovative medicines have improved how patients are treated, making long-term survival and a better quality of life a possibility for more patients.

"Having achieved a back-to-back Best Place to Work 2023 certification make us proud and motivated," stated Karin Bacmanakova, General Manager, Bristol-Myers Squibb spol. s r.o.. "Every single colleague is showing their dedication to our mission of discovering, developing and delivering innovative medicines that help patients prevail over serious diseases. We work together on a daily basis to bring our vision to life and we have been running as a both expert and friendly team. The Best Place to Work 2023-2024 recognition comes for us as the prove and the reward for the entire team of Czech colleagues."

"People are the foundation of Bristol Myers Squibb success and is a great pleasure that our employee focus has been awarded from our Czech team internally as well as externally.," commented Aleksandra Halas, Associate Director HR, Poland, Czech Republic & Hungary, Bristol Myers Squibb. "For us, it is our 2nd BPTW certificate that confirms the outstanding engagement, dedication, and passion of all our BMS colleagues. The 1st position of the Best Place to Work ranking within Czech Republic and among top 5 companies on EU level in 2021-2022 has been a strong commitment to all our employees to shape the best in class working environment."

Every year, a number of organizations in Czech Republic partner with the Best Places to Work organization for the certification including benchmarking and action planning to strengthen their workplace culture.

For more information, please visit www.bestplacestoworkfor.org

