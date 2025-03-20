Bristol Myers Squibb Appoints Osama Braiwish as General Manager for Saudi Arabia & Gulf Countries

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, March 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bristol Myers Squibb, a leading global biopharmaceutical company, has recently appointed Osama Braiwish as its General Manager for Saudi Arabia and Gulf Countries, an affiliate covering Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman, Bahrain, and Jordan.

Osama Braiwish, General Manager for Saudi Arabia & Gulf Countries

"I'm incredibly proud to join Bristol Myers Squibb," says Osama Braiwish. "BMS is a company deeply committed to driving innovation and transforming patients' lives through science. The evolving healthcare landscape in the region uniquely positions us to enhance access to our groundbreaking therapies and make a difference in the lives of the communities we serve, particularly in areas of high unmet medical need such as hematology, oncology, and cardiovascular disease.

"As BMS expands its presence and ensures the provision of a wider treatment portfolio across our therapeutic areas, we are poised to address even more vital health challenges. The leadership team is focused on building impactful collaborations within the healthcare landscape as we strive to achieve sustainable, long-term health outcomes for patients across the region."

"We are very pleased to have Osama lead the team in Saudi Arabia and the Gulf Markets," said Michelle Calope, Senior Vice President, Intercon Region for Bristol Myers Squibb. "This region represents an important part of our international strategy, and as General Manager, Osama is well positioned to drive growth, foster innovation, and cultivate an inclusive, high-performing team. We are pleased to see him lead our efforts to enhance access to cutting-edge therapies and strengthen partnerships that support sustainable healthcare outcomes in the region."

Osama Braiwish recently joined Bristol Myers Squibb and brings over 25 years of leadership experience in the pharmaceutical and diagnostics industry, coupled with deep sector and market knowledge in Saudi Arabia, the Gulf countries and the Levant region. Throughout his career, Braiwish has demonstrated a consistent ability to enhance patient access to advanced therapies, promote operational excellence, and cultivate high-performing teams across diverse regions.

For more information, please visit: www.bms.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2646111/Osama_Braiwish.jpg