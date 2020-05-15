BrightHR Invests £1 Million in a Cutting-edge New Tool to Help Businesses Get Back to Work

MANCHESTER, England, May 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BrightHR, the international HR software and employment law and HR advice service, has made a £1 million investment in a cutting-edge new tool, the Back to Work Navigator, and financed a national advertising campaign to raise awareness of it.

The firm which was founded in 2015 and funded by award winning serial entrepreneur, Peter Done, has worked with channel agency We Are Boutique on the multi-channel campaign.

The campaign will educate business owners on how BrightHR can help them get their business back on its feet again, and it will appear on both linear Sky TV as well as Sky's AdSmart.

The Back to Work Navigator gives employers one central hub to manage all their back to work processes, so they can reopen their business as quickly as possible. The tool lets employers change furlough statuses in seconds, set up staggered shift times, and send an in-app notification to employees telling them when the business will reopen.

As well as this, the tool comes with a complete content library of essential guidance. It covers managing health & safety, carrying out COVID-19 risk assessments, annual leave planning and restructuring processes. The library is filled with expertly-written guides, factsheets, templates, posters and checklists for business owners to read, download and share with their staff.

Alan Price, CEO at BrightHR, said:

"With the UK government announcing its plans to ease the lockdown earlier this week, businesses need to start preparing now to reopen. It's important to note that this does not mean that everything suddenly returns to normal. There are health and safety guidelines to think about, rotas and staggered shift times to plan out, and furloughed paperwork to complete. And that's where the BrightHR Back to Work Navigator can help.

"BrightHR is committed to supporting new and existing clients through this challenging time, and our significant investment of £1 million in the Back to Work Navigator tool and national advertising campaign shows this. Our new piece of software compliments BrightHR's already established suite of tools, such as the Furlough Navigator and Shift and Rota Planner, and it will transform the way business owners manage their staff during the COVID-19 pandemic."

Simon Bollon, Managing Director of We Are Boutique, said:

"It's been great to work with such a dynamic business that has the interests of small businesses at its heart. We responded to BrightHR's brief with a multi-channel campaign that went live within weeks. It's targeted specifically to raise awareness of the help and advice that's available to business owners during these challenging times."

About BrightHR

BrightHR is an international HR software and employment law and HR advice service. Its cloud-based software offers users a single place to record their employees' absences, respond to annual leave requests, and make shifts and rosters. BrightHR also offers 24/7 employment law and HR advice, expert health & safety support, a confidential employee wellbeing service and much more.

For more information about the Back to Work Navigator and BrightHR, visit: https://www.brighthr.com/hr-software/back-to-work-navigator/

To watch BrightHR's 'Back to Business' TV advertisement, which will appear exclusively across SKY TV's flagship channels, visit: https://youtu.be/FtnZHoBCssc

