Brightcove Recognized by Frost & Sullivan for Dominating the Online Video Platforms Market with Innovative Growth Strategies

"Accounting for approximately 2% of the total downstream Internet traffic, Brightcove demonstrates its ability to deliver a range of services at scale. During 2019, for example, Brightcove provided more than 800 million videos to over 550 million viewers globally per week, underscoring the reliability of its globally-distributed architecture and ongoing management of 40 petabytes of customer content," said Anisha Vinny, Program Manager at Frost & Sullivan. "Its OVP presents organizations that do not have massive IT departments with a leading platform as well as a rich ecosystem of third-party integrations. The partner ecosystem includes complementary technologies from leading content management systems, upload acceleration, analytics, marketing automation platforms, and customer relationship management."

In 2019, Brightcove acquired Ooyala's OVP business to augment its current capabilities and expand on its market leadership. Combining Ooyala's customer, reseller, and partner relationships with its offerings has helped it add scale and gain a wider geographic footprint. The acquisition also accelerated Brightcove's product roadmap and enhanced its customers' ability to bring workflows online faster, securely. It protects customers' content through digital rights management, encryption, geo-filtering, time-to-live token authentication, domain restrictions, and IP restrictions.

Furthermore, in 2019, it launched or improved three standout applications that enable customers to reach more viewers faster and with more insights. Brightcove Live was upgraded to give broadcasters, publishers, and enterprises more and simpler ways to upload and monetize live video. At the same time, Brightcove Beacon helped them to deliver premium OTT video experiences across devices with native applications. One of the company's newest offerings, Brightcove Campaign, supports demand generation marketers in leveraging video in marketing campaigns. In April 2020, Brightcove launched the Brightcove Engage application for employee engagement through video. Using this mobile- and video-first application, corporate communications and HR professionals can make playlists, enable push notifications, and broadcast content across the organization.

"Brightcove's core cloud video platform remains the benchmark for scalability, reliability, flexibility, and ease of deployment. In 2019, the Brightcove playback service maintained 99.999% uptime, registering only five minutes of total unscheduled downtime," noted Vinny. "The company continues to push the envelope in innovation, it currently holds multiple patents, with an additional four granted in 2019, and has published more than 300 papers authored by Brightcove engineers in the area of video technologies. Its thought leadership, robust product development efforts, and strategic merger and acquisition strategy will keep it at the top of the leaderboard in the long term."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan bestows this Award upon the company that demonstrates excellence in growth and customer value. Attaining loyal customers who became brand advocates allows the company to grow and achieve a market leadership position. By committing to the customer at each stage of the buying cycle and continuing to nurture the relationship, this Award recognizes a company's increased market share over time.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

