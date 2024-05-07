Brigade Electronics receives King's Award for Enterprise

SOUTH DARENTH, Kent, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Brigade Electronics has been honoured with a King's Award for Enterprise for international trade.



Brigade is one of 252 organisations nationally to be recognised with a prestigious King's Award for Enterprise. Announced yesterday, Monday 6th May, Brigade has been chosen for its excellence in international trade. A total of 257 awards were made with five companies being recognised for two awards.

Employing 154 people in the UK, Brigade Electronics was founded in 1976 by Chris Hanson-Abbott OBE, who brought the very first reversing alarm to Europe. The company has been at the forefront of championing vehicle and plant safety ever since, pioneering new products, and developing and patenting new technology.

Philip Hanson-Abbott, Managing Director of Brigade Electronics, commented:

"This is a huge honour for Brigade. We are absolutely delighted to be recognised by what is one of the most prestigious business awards in the world. This is the second time Brigade has received this accolade, having previously been presented with the Queen's Award for Enterprise for International Trade in 2019. To be recognised a second time is a huge achievement for our business and testament to the dedication of our team, both in the UK and our office locations across the globe. It goes without saying that road and workplace safety remains our number one priority and we remain wholly committed to producing high quality products that support drivers and save lives."

Brigade Electronics will receive official recognition of the award in July during a ceremony to be hosted by His Majesty the King at Windsor Castle.

The King's Award for Enterprise, previously known as The Queen's Award for Enterprise, was renamed last year to reflect His Majesty The King's desire to continue the legacy of HM Queen Elizabeth II by recognising outstanding UK businesses. The award programme, now in its 58th year, is the most prestigious business award in the country, with successful businesses able to use the esteemed King's Award Emblem for the next five years.

