Brigade discusses how to choose a telematics provider

The Telematics industry can be confusing for customers with many different options, technologies and suppliers to consider. It's defined as the branch of information technology which deals with the long-distance transmission of computerised information. In vehicle telematics, this is a combination of GPS systems, onboard diagnostics and wireless devices which transmit data such as speed, location, vehicle maintenance and engine management/diagnostic data requirements and any information which contributes to the safety of the vehicle and its driver. With the evolution of telematics, many providers now offer video based solutions which can provide drivers with assistance with identifying and alerting on the detection of venerable road users with a view to reducing the frequency and severity of incidents.

This all sounds very impressive, but it can appear alarming and somewhat confusing to those not familiar with it. This can include fleet and operations managers, for whom safety is a crucial part of their role. Finding the correct telematics provider can be a challenge. Brigade explains what customers should look for.

The company's lengthy experience has shown them that when customers look for telematics, their main concerns are good integration, actionable insights and measurable return on investment.

Cost versus value

Obviously, there are budgets to balance and cost is going to be an important factor in the decision-making process. However, investing in high-quality safety solutions is crucial. Products will need to have undergone rigorous testing for reliability, particularly in all weathers and on all types of terrain and will take anything thrown at them. Backing that up should be extensive, knowledgeable customer service, and reliable warranties. Brigade's feature-rich telematics systems are excellent value without compromising on quality. It really is a case of getting the very best quality for the investment.

Industry fitness

Each industry sector has its different requirements. Mining and quarrying vehicles will need specific telematics solutions which wouldn't work for a farm tractor, construction digger or low loader. A practical telematics provider will help customers to work out exactly the right package for their specific needs, without adding unnecessary extras which won't work for their industry.

Through Brigade's integration with Geotab, a fleet telematics and tracking management platform, it offers a seamless experience where all safety system data is accessible. This unified approach eliminates the need for additional software installations or separate logins, streamlining fleet management and enhancing operational efficiency. These industry-specific safety solutions will ensure fleets operate safely and efficiently within their sector.

Data ownership and security

One of the most important concerns will naturally be the security of data within the telematics package; it's certainly one of Brigade's who is committed to ensuring that fleet operators retain full control over their sensitive data. Brigade is ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certified, demonstrating its adherence to stringent information security management standards. They conduct rigorous due diligence on all third-party suppliers to verify their security measures, safeguarding customer's data throughout the supply chain.

Technological innovation

Fleet operators will want to ensure their provider is at the forefront of technology, knowledgeably integrating AI, machine learning and predictive analytics capabilities into its products with a reliable upgrading system.

Technological innovation is the watchword at Brigade – they were a pioneer of the integration of AI and advanced analytics into vehicle safety solutions. In 2021, the company introduced its first AI-powered product, followed by the award winning Backeye®360 AI Camera System, which provides a 360-degree high-definition view and uses AI to detect humans, effectively eliminating blind spots and enhancing driver awareness.

Since then, Brigade has expanded its AI offerings, including the AI Connected Dashcam - a compact, dual-camera system which monitors driver behavior and gives advance warning of potential incidents.

The company's solutions seamlessly integrate with platforms like Geotab. This aids the processing of events with video evidence directly within Geotab, eliminating the need for additional software. This footage can be used to support proactive coaching on driving habits, improving overall safety, serves as crucial evidence for investigations, and provides comprehensive data insights, enabling predictive analytics to improve fleet efficiency, enhance driver safety, and optimize operational costs.

Scalability and future proofing

Operators don't want to buy a telematics package and find that with the pace of innovation it's obsolescent by the time they've got used to using it.

Designed to adapt to growing fleets and evolving technologies, Brigade's telematics systems ensure all operations are future proofed. Real-time tracking enables optimised route planning and improved scheduling, while geofencing enhances fleet control and security by monitoring vehicle movements within designated areas. Comprehensive reporting provides valuable insights for data-driven decision-making. The scale and efficiency of Brigade's safety solutions will expand in tandem with any business.

By choosing Brigade's telematics solutions, customers equip their fleets with advanced technology which scales with their businesses and seamlessly upgrades to incorporate future advancements.

Ongoing support and problem-solving

It should go without saying that customers should expect first class post-purchase technical support, but will this live up to expectations? Having made a major investment, customers want to feel it's the start of a long-term relationship, and that as soon as they pick up the phone, they'll get through to someone who understands what they are asking and knows how to help.

Brigade has nearly 50 years in the market and understands the critical importance of providing the right technical support. Its dedicated and knowledgeable customer service team, along with a technical support helpline manned by experienced technicians, ensures that customers are supported every step of the way. In addition, Brigade's network of carefully chosen Brigade Service Partners (BSPs) supplies products, top-quality installation services, and comprehensive support to customers.

