BURLINGTON, ON, April 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Brigade showcased its high-quality range of commercial vehicle safety solutions at the Saskatchewan Mining Supply Chain Forum 2025 in Saskatoon between April 9th and 10th.

In the mining and quarrying sector, excavators and tippers operate in rough terrain and harsh weather conditions which create a hazardous working environment.

Brigade brings Vision Zero expertise to the Saskatchewan Mining Supply Chain Forum

During the event, Brigade answered questions and helped operators navigate appropriate safety solutions to aid drivers and prevent collisions. These included Brigade's products such as AI cameras, Radar Predict system and Front Radar.

Warren Di Marco, CEO of Brigade Canada, said:

"In 2021, mobile vehicles replaced rock falls as the top killer of miners worldwide, and there are 46.9 fatalities per 100,000 workers each year in the mining and quarrying sector. Research shows that fatal occupational injuries for miners are six times that of all other private industry sectors.

"In addition, in 2022, road collisions led to 1,931 Canadians being killed on our roads, while a further 8,851 people were seriously injured. As well as the loss of life and impact on families, transport injuries also have a financial effect and cost Canada $3.6 billion a year. Brigade has spent years painstakingly researching and developing the best and most reliable safety solutions for both on and off-road vehicles to assist drivers and greatly enhance safety for all."

Brigade's newest product has recently entered the market – an AI driver safety camera. This aims to reduce the possibility of an incident caused by a lack of concentration or driver fatigue. Sensors positioned near the steering wheel track signs of distracted behaviour and tiredness by continuous monitoring of the driver's face, eyes and head movements. They can pick up on cellphone usage and seatbelt deployment as well as unusual drooping, yawning or nodding. Built-in AI analyzes these signals and provides audible alerts to the driver. Erratic steering and unusual vehicle positioning can also trigger an alarm, and there is the option of alerting the fleet manager too.

Brigade's recently upgraded award-winning Backeye®360 has been a bestseller for the company since its 2013 launch. The 360-degree camera now features cutting-edge AI capable of identifying humans in vehicle blind spots.

The intelligent camera system aids manoeuvrability in challenging situations by providing drivers with a complete 360-degree view of their vehicle in a single image. The system merges images from four cameras positioned around the vehicle and provides a real-time view on an in-cab monitor, creating a 'bird's-eye view' of the vehicle and its surroundings. Given the many blind spots on vehicles undertaking mining, quarrying and heavy construction work on busy and constricted sites, this is essential for safeguarding workers.

Warren added:

"By enhancing our Backeye®360 and other cameras with AI technology, we offer operators even greater assurance that they are using the safest solutions available. Our innovative systems not only prevent incidents but also provide critical support. Brigade's AI cameras integrate effortlessly into a vehicle's existing infrastructure for a seamless upgrade and are compatible with our entire range of AI-powered devices.

"Brigade works tirelessly to prevent collisions at our mines and quarries, and on our construction sites and roads, and our recent partnership with Together for Safer Roads (TSR) will add further support to our efforts. We hope to meet as many people as possible at the Saskatchewan Mining Supply Chain Forum and raise awareness of the huge and multiple benefits of commercial vehicle safety solutions."

Brigade attended the Saskatchewan Mining Supply Chain Forum, Prairieland Park, 503 Ruth St W, Saskatoon SK S7K 4E4 between April 9th and 10th.

Brigade is a global market leader and award-winning provider of commercial and machinery vehicle safety solutions. The company's mission is to save lives, protect vulnerable road users and assist drivers to manoeuvre safely by creating high-quality products that reduce the risk of collisions and eliminate vehicle blind spots.

Founded in 1976 by Chris Hanson-Abbott OBE, Brigade introduced the very first back up alarm to Europe and has been at the forefront of championing vehicle and machinery safety ever since. The company is renowned for pioneering industry-compliant products as well as developing and patenting new and innovative technology.

Brigade's product portfolio offers a range of devices suitable for OEM and aftermarket customers. These include the very latest AI-enhanced 360-degree camera systems, camera monitor systems, White Sound® reversing alarms, radar and ultrasonic sensors enhanced with AI capabilities, as well as video recording devices and dashcams which are compatible with various telematics platforms, including Brigade Telematics. Brigade's products can be integrated to suit a broad range of applications and requirements. All devices come with generous warranty periods (some lifetime), technical support and expert aftercare.

