Bridge LT's AI Technology Wins at Hyundai Global Customer Experience Championship

Bridge LT, in partnership with Hyundai Motor Company, has successfully pioneered AI in the Hyundai Global Customer Experience Championship (CXC);

In three rounds of competition, AI was used extensively to simulate real-life situations to test and evaluate both sales and service dealership staff;

"AI has a promising future in staff development opportunities," says Bridge LT CEO Vlad Shishkaryov .

The Championship, run by Hyundai Motor Company in partnership with Bridge Learning Technologies Ltd, has been hailed a success following the incorporation of AI into the global competition.

Structured to reflect real-life scenarios that sales or service dealership staff would encounter, the competition was attended by 130 representatives from around the world, speaking 20 different languages.

Integration of AI has helped remove any language biases and provided a 'level-playing field' for all participants. It also meant that all participants could compete in their own languages without the need of interpreters.

The technical challenges for the Bridge LT team were significant - it had to develop a digital solution that would be used by both contestants and judges.

The CXC digital solution has done just that, processing 3,250 short videos from the preliminary round and 260 large files from the role plays, along with facilitating automated written tests that enabled judges to provide fair evaluation and feedback.

The technological architecture sitting behind the CXC solution is impressive and includes Azure/Google cloud-based solutions, AI Cognitive services, native iOS and Android apps, all driven and supported by Bridge LT software development teams.

The successful utilization of AI in Learning and Development is just the beginning: "This is an exciting space to be in, and the pace of change is accelerating. We want to see learning becoming more dynamic, immediate and inspiring, and AI enables that. The possibilities in this field are only limited by our imagination," says Vlad Shishkaryov, Bridge LT CEO.

Bridge LT is a boutique consultancy specializing in performance improvement sustained by technological solutions and IT Managed Service Outsourcing.

Bridge LT works with leading Asian-Pacific, European and North American companies creating software products for their businesses by assembling and managing world-class development and engineering teams.

