BRI Holds 2025 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGMS), Distributes IDR 51.73 Trillion in Dividends and Prepares for IDR 3 Trillion Buyback

JAKARTA, Indonesia, March 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (IDX: BBRI) held its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGMS). At this year's AGMS, BRI approved the distribution of dividends amounting to IDR 51.73 trillion, an increase compared to the 2024 dividend of IDR 48.10 trillion. In addition, BRI will also carry out a share buyback of up to IDR 3 trillion.

BRI's 2025 AGMS approved 10 agenda items, with three key topics highlighted by Corporate Secretary Agustya Hendy Bernadi: dividend distribution, share buyback, and management changes.

The executives during the 2025 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGMS)

Use of the Company's Net Profit (Cash Dividend Distribution)

For the 2024 fiscal year, BRI posted a consolidated net profit of IDR 60.15 trillion, allocating up to IDR 51.73 trillion for cash dividends. An interim dividend of IDR 20.33 trillion (IDR 135 per share) was distributed on January 15, 2025, leaving a remaining payout of up to IDR 31.40 trillion. Of the total, IDR 27.68 trillion will go to the state, with the rest distributed proportionally to shareholders listed on the recording date.

Share Buyback Plan

In addition to the dividend distribution, BRI's 2025 AGMS also approved the company's plan to repurchase or buy back shares in an amount of up to IDR 3 trillion. The buyback will be carried out through the Stock Exchange or outside the Stock Exchange.

Changes to the Company's Management

The 2025 AGMS resolved changes to the company's management, including the honorable discharge of the following 19 individuals, among them Sunarso as President Director and Catur Budi Harto as Deputy President Director.

Additionally, BRI appointed 16 individuals, including Hery Gunardi as President Director and Hakim Putratama as Director of Operations.

The AGMS also reassigned Agus Noorsanto from Director of Wholesale and Institutional Business to Deputy President Director, and Ahmad Solichin Lutfiyanto from Director of Compliance to Director of Human Capital & Compliance.

In total, BRI's 2025 AGMS discussed and resolved 10 agenda items. The complete resolutions are available on the BRI website at www.bri.co.id

"The decisions made in this AGMS reflect BRI's commitment to continuously improve performance and deliver added value to shareholders and other stakeholders," concluded Hendy.

For more information about BANK BRI, visit www.bri.co.id

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2653290/The_executives_2025_Annual_General_Meeting_Shareholders__AGMS.jpg