BREE RUNWAY SLOWS DOWN ICONIC TRACK, 'RHYTHM OF THE NIGHT', FOR GLOBAL CAPTAIN MORGAN RESPONSIBLE DRINKING CAMPAIGN

Captain Morgan's biggest ever global responsible drinking campaign calls on people around the world to 'Enjoy Slow' and celebrates drinking in moderation

LONDON, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Captain Morgan is today unveiling its biggest ever global responsible drinking campaign in partnership with multi-award-winning singer, songwriter and rapper Bree Runway, calling on people around the world to 'Enjoy Slow' and moderate their drinking.

Following the launch of Captain Morgan's Spice On campaign in Summer 2022, the latest global campaign features Bree Runway and her smooth, slow jam remix of 90's track, 'Rhythm of the Night'; encouraging people to sip slowly.

The up-tempo song was chosen not only for its significance as one of the most prominent dance classics of the 90s, but also for its lyrics. Echoing the words, this is the rhythm of the night, 'Enjoy Slow' encourages drinkers to set their own pace and not be afraid to say no to a drink or another round. The ambition is to normalise moderation in social settings as aspirational and fun, contributing towards Diageo's Spirit of Progress ambition of reaching 1 billion consumers with moderation messages by 2030.

Having risen to fame and burst onto the music scene with her own spin on iconic anthems, Bree Runway has been nominated for Best New International Act as well as the Brits Rising Star award and in November last year, appeared on the cover of Rolling Stone magazine in the UK. Her unique genre bending style has given the party track a laid-back feel, reimagining it for a new audience.

Bree Runway said: "This collaboration felt like a natural fit for me as I actually started out doing mashups and my own versions of songs. Rhythm of the Night is such a well-known, fast-paced track and slowing it down has been a fun experience that really brings the message of moderation to life in a creative way. It goes to prove that just because something is slower, doesn't mean it's less enjoyable. Less alcohol doesn't mean less fun. The entire process has been so collaborative, I've felt very connected to the campaign."

Samori Gambrah, Global Brand Director of Captain Morgan, said: "We want to use the power of our marketing and partnerships to make responsible drinking celebratory and a social and cultural norm. The 'Enjoy Slow' campaign is all about people setting their own pace and not being afraid to say no to a drink or another round. Captain Morgan is a brand that's about spice, individuality and fun and Bree is the perfect partner for the project as she possesses all these qualities in spades."

The global 'Enjoy Slow' campaign consists of an omni channel launch including digital and broadcast that will initially launch in Great Britain, South Africa this Spring, and markets across Eastern Europe later this year, followed by additional countries around the world. The first set of media plans are set to deliver over 163 million impressions across the UK and South Africa alone.

The 'Enjoy Slow' campaign is part of Captain Morgan's broader commitment to responsible drinking. Captain Morgan continues to leverage relationships with US sports associations to encourage the consumption of water and has recently partnered with THINK! in the UK to tackle drink driving.

Watch the full campaign here: https://youtu.be/F6AFTC5LKPM

Watch the behind the scenes here: https://youtu.be/nIz8-xG11-c

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2035414/Bree_Runway_1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2035415/Bree_Runway_2.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2035416/Bree_Runway_3.jpg

SOURCE Diageo - Captain Morgan