Breast Reconstruction Market Size to Reach $1,018.6 Million by 2030, finds P&S Intelligence

NEW YORK, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the recent market research study published by P&S Intelligence, the breast reconstruction market was valued at $584.7 million in 2021, and it is likely to progress at a 6.4% CAGR during 2021–2030, to reach $1,018.6 million. In the European market, Germany held the largest share in 2021, and it is likely to advance at a 6.6% growth rate. The main factors responsible for the market development include the growing consciousness about the breast reconstruction process, technical progression, and increasing occurrence of breast cancer.

The immediate procedure entails a faster recovery, low cost, more natural appearance, and less scarring. Post breast removal, a surgeon initiates the process of breast reconstruction with tissues from another site of the body or with a synthetic graft. Typically, patients desire the immediate procedure after mastectomy, as it lets them evade multiple surgeries and has less downtime, while eliminating future surgeries.

Key Findings of Breast Reconstruction Market Report

The demand for breast implants accounted for the largest share in the breast reconstruction market in 2021, and it is forecast to rise at a 6.6% CAGR in the years to come. Due to the short surgical period and deficiency of donor sites, patients generally favor implants for the breast reconstruction procedure.

Many women select reconstruction procedures to reinstate their breasts' shape. This is generally due to the rise in the incidence of breast operations and the occurrence of breast cancer in emerging economies.

Breast malignancy is the most-frequent cancer among women, accounting for around 12% of all new cancer cases globally in 2021. Hence, the snowballing occurrence of breast cancer, together with the rising popularity of the reconstruction of the breasts, is likely to enhance the growth prospects for the market.

North America is predicted to be the market leader throughout this decade, with approximately 55% revenue share in 2030. The rise in the occurrence of breast cancer, surge in the need for breast augmentation procedures, and established healthcare ecosystem are some key factors responsible for the major share.

The dual-plane insertion category holds the largest breast reconstruction market share. This method supports breast inserts to be placed in the most-accurate position and guarantees enough coverage of the soft tissue.

The subglandular insertion category held the second position in 2021. This procedure entails no intrusion with the functioning of the pectoral muscle or movement of the breast that transpires with the movement of the arm if the transplant is subpectoral; and no need for muscle stretching for the implant to settle in its final position.

Browse detailed report on Global Breast Reconstruction Market Size, Regional Outlook, Challenges and Analysis Through 2030

The U.K. holds the second-largest share in the European breast reconstruction market. Surgery for breast enlargement is widely popular in the nation, as promising administrative policies in the country are increasing the awareness about breast cancer. Moreover, people here enjoy a high disposable income, which allows them to go for such cosmetic surgeries.

The stalwarts of the industry have taken part in several initiatives, such as the launch of products and awareness campaigns, to improve their standing. For example, GC Aesthetics introduced its next-gen smooth breast implant, PERLE, in May 2021.

Breast Reconstruction Market Segmentation Analysis

By Product Type

Breast Implants

Tissue Expanders

Acellular Dermal Matrix (ADM)

By Procedure

Immediate

Delayed

Revision

By Placement

Dual Plane Insertion

Subglandular Insertion

Submuscular Insertion

By End User

Hospitals

Cosmetology Clinics and Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Regional Outlook

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

U.K.



Germany



France



Spain



Italy

Asia-Pacific

China



India



Japan

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico

Middle East and Africa

and Saudi Arabia



South Africa

