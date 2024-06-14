Breaking Boundaries: SOFAR's Next-Gen Innovation Revolutionizes Energy Management at SNEC 2024

SHANGHAI, June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SOFAR, the global leading provider of all-scenario PV & ESS solutions, unveils the latest SOFAR Cloud system at SNEC, marking another significant step towards fulfilling the solar and energy storage digital ecosystem. This plant monitoring and O&M system is set to redefine energy management with four major advantages.

Efficient O&M

SOFAR booth

The SOFAR Cloud offers a seamless one-stop management solution, featuring real-time updates of operational parameters, and a 10-year storage of historical data for fault analysis to ensure that no detail is overlooked. With automatic upgrading and batch task processing capabilities, the system streamlines operations, reduces costs, and provides real-time fault alerts with over 500 solutions for prompt resolutions.

User-Friendly Interface

Designed with user convenience in mind, the SOFAR Cloud supports mobile operations for monitoring millions of devices simultaneously, enabling remote control to minimize travel costs for maintenance. Its plug-and-play setup process, compatibility with multiple devices, and adaptive interaction make it easy for global users to deploy and manage their energy systems effortlessly.

Innovative Architecture

Built on a robust and safe architecture, the SOFAR Cloud ensures stability with independent services, fault isolation, and self-healing capabilities to address issues timely. Its SSL/TLS certificate encryption enhances security against hacker attack, while individual service testing, deployment and maintenance make quick issue identification and resolution possible.

All-scenario Application

The SOFAR Cloud is tailored for residential, C&I and utility applications. For home users, it offers an integrated management of solar and energy storage use to ensure a stable power supply. In commercial installations, it enables intelligent management for enhanced efficiency, reliability and profitability. For utility plants, it facilitates coordinated grid management for efficient power generation, safety, and user-friendly operation.

"We're thrilled to introduce the SOFAR Cloud system, a game-changer in energy management solutions," said Frank Yu, Executive Vice President of SOFAR, "This system reflects our commitment to delivering innovative solutions for diverse needs. By integrating digital technology and renewable energy, we continue to lead the way in revolutionizing the industry and empowering global customers to make a positive impact on the environment. "

About SOFAR

SOFAR is a global leading provider of all-scenario solar and storage solutions with a comprehensive portfolio, including PV inverters, hybrid inverters, BESS, utility ESS, microinverter system and SOFAR Monitor smart energy management system for residential, C&I and utility applications. By 2021, SOFAR entered the TOP5 Global Hybrid Inverter Brands, establishing a global R&D network with three R&D centers and two manufacturing bases. In 2022, SOFAR annual production capacity reached 10GW for inverters and 1GWh for batteries. By 2022, SOFAR has shipped 18GW+ inverters to 100+ countries and regions worldwide.

Learn more: https://www.sofarsolar.com/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2438167/SOFAR.jpg