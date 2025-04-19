Breaking Borders, Building Bridges: How "Shanghai Summer" Is Redefining Global Consumption

SHANGHAI, April 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Summer consumer campaigns have long been a key engine for economic growth. Now, Shanghai is stepping into the global spotlight with a bold "urban consumption experiment." On 18 April, the 2025 "Shanghai Summer" International Consumption Season was officially launched at Xujiahui Centre, unveiling innovative concepts such as "240-Hour Products" and City Customised Events, aiming to redefine the summer experience across retail, travel, and lifestyle.

According to China UnionPay, foreign card spending surged by 68.2% during the 2024 campaign period. Key commercial areas stood out significantly: Huaihai Road saw a 208.6% increase in overseas card spending (with an average spend of RMB 1,597), while the Lujiazui-Zhangyang Road area rose by 119.9% (average spend: RMB 1,998). Total offline consumption in Shanghai reached RMB 815.9 billion, marking an 8.2% year-on-year increase, with dining consumption up by 26.9%.



The "240-Hour Products" initiative will bring together top-tier city resources to provide overseas visitors with an immersive "starter kit" experience. China Eastern Airlines will offer direct discounts on group flight packages across 30 international routes, supported by smart mobility tools such as the English-language versions of Air Travel Assistant and AutoNavi Map.

In payment, China UnionPay enables foreign card acceptance at 65,000 merchants across Shanghai. Visa is co-developing "Payment-Friendly Zones" to enhance QR code payments and tax refund experiences for international travelers. A "Shanghai Summer" themed card and spending promotions further support this multi-channel payment ecosystem.

Visitors can unlock transport and retail perks with the "Shanghai Pass" one-day ticket, valid for metro, ferry, and sightseeing tunnel rides. Travel platform Trip.com has launched a dedicated "Discover Shanghai" page, featuring integrated "Shanghai Express" free city tours to offer a seamless digital experience. The city's dining scene has also been elevated with multilingual menus and themed culinary campaigns from Marriott and Jin Jiang, available in Chinese, English, and Korean.

Culture takes center stage in this year's campaign.The 2025 edition of "Shanghai Summer" will spotlight global lifestyle IPs through immersive activations — including experiences from Shanghai Disney Resort, the LEGO China-hosted "World Play Festival," and POP MART's "Summer Trend Play" campaign. By blending global trends with food, music, and local creativity, the city will be transformed into a vibrant, multi-sensory celebration of summer, bursting with international flair and dynamic urban energy.

The multilingual official website www.shanghaisummer.com is now live, featuring an AI-powered travel assistant and virtual avatar, "Shanghai Xiaoxia," to help visitors plan itineraries and explore the city interactively. Global KOLs will take part in the campaign across platforms including Instagram, Xiaohongshu, and TikTok — bringing the essence of Shanghai's summer to audiences around the world. From the first weekend of July to the second weekend of October, Shanghai offers a renewed invitation to the world — a thoughtfully curated urban journey that highlights the city's global charm as a destination to shop, enjoy, and explore.

Media Contact: Lu media@shanghaisummer.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2668630/Shanghai_Summer.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2668631/Xiaoxia_Avatar.jpg