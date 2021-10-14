BreachQuest Adds EMEA Support for DFIR and R&R

BreachQuest builds out business offerings to empower further growth

LONDON, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BreachQuest , the company revolutionising incident response, today announced the launch of its Digital Forensics & Incident Response (DFIR), and IT Recovery & Remediation (R&R) services in EMEA.

"The addition of both service lines within EMEA is a critical step towards continued growth for the company," said Shaun Gordon, CEO of BreachQuest. "The EMEA market not only opens us up to new customers, it also gives us access to hire some of the best and brightest talent in the industry."

BreachQuest's Digital Forensics and Incident Response teams work closely with clients and law firms to help investigate the root cause of incidents by deploying proprietary technology, alongside best in class consultants, to increase efficacy and drive down breach costs. The UK team brings years of experience in digital forensics, threat hunting and wider incident response matters, including ransomware recovery. In addition, BreachQuest's global R&R service will support clients in EMEA with recovery and remediation needs.

To further build on the business in European and UK markets, BreachQuest has acquired the services of David Wiggett, Director – Digital Forensics and Incident Response Services. David said, "I am ecstatic to be working with BreachQuest to bring quality and depth of services to the market in EMEA and further afield." David brings years of experience within UK law enforcement and private sector consulting in working with insurers and breach coaches across the globe. David was instrumental in setting up and running a similar practice which had client bases across EMEA, Asian and APAC markets.

"We are incredibly excited to bring David onboard to lead our efforts across EMEA," said Lee Pitman, SVP – Global Head of Response Services at BreachQuest. "We are eager to build on his reputation in the industry to help support our clients situated in this market."

"While BreachQuest itself may be a new entity, we have hired some of the most experienced UK-based players in the DFIR space," said Shawn Melito, CRO of BreachQuest. "Our DFIR consultants have years of experience investigating complex incidents worldwide, whilst assisting clients to get back up and running as quickly as possible. Reducing a client's business interruption is our number one goal each time we deploy these teams."

You can learn more about BreachQuest's DFIR capabilities here .

About BreachQuest

BreachQuest is reimagining incident response with an elite team of cybersecurity veterans, including former UK Law Enforcement, NSA, DoD and US Cyber Command operators that have serviced more than 40 percent of the Fortune 100. BreachQuest was founded in response to the growing threat of ransomware, offering organisations the ability to minimise the cost and downtime associated with breaches through a re-engineered approach to incident response and recovery. Built around the proprietary PRIORI Platform, BreachQuest improves organisation's security posture with automated end-to-end readiness and response capabilities which enhances cyber resilience and reduces attacker dwell time. To learn more about BreachQuest, visit: https://breachquest.com/ .

Contact:

Nathaniel Hawthorne

breachquest@luminapr.com

661-965-0407

SOURCE BreachQuest