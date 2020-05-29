Brands to Leverage Direct-to-Consumer (D2C) Approaches in Last Mile Delivery Transportation Market to Gain Competitive Edge, Finds Transparency Market Research

- Suppliers and Logistics Companies Looking to Leverage Autonomous Vehicles for Meeting Twin Objective of Evolving Customer Expectations and Cost-reduction; E-commerce Sector to Impart Big Momentum to Last Mile Delivery Transportation Market Growth

- Stakeholders in Developing World Adopting Technologies to Redefine Last Mile Delivery Transportation Approaches; Market to Reach ~US$ 400 bn by 2030-end

ALBANY, New York, May 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Evolving consumer expectations make last mile delivery a crucial aspect for logistics companies and suppliers. Resultantly, need for considerably reducing the delivery and fulfilment times in a thriving e-Commerce sector worldwide is driving the demand for technologies among stakeholders. End-use industries, including chemical, pharmaceuticals, healthcare, FMCG, and food and beverages, who increasingly focus on last mile delivery will be early adopters of new technologies. All these factors shape the trajectories of the last mile delivery transportation market, and will continue to shape new delivery models over the next 10 years.

During 2020–2030, the global last mile delivery transportation market is expected to clock CAGR of ~3%, and reach worth of ~US$ 400 bn by this period-end.

Analysts at Transparency Market Research note that during the assessment period, strides in robotics and the emphasis on adopting semi-autonomous and autonomous delivery vehicles will play an imperative role in redefining last mile delivery transportation.

Key Findings of Last Mile Delivery Transportation Study

Of all the cargo types being served by businesses in last mile delivery transportation market, dry good segments accounted for the major share

Of various end users, the FMCG sector held the leading share in 2019; investments of FMCG companies on supply and distribution channels drive growth

Of the various regions, Asia Pacific and North America are expected to be the key markets; rapid pace of industrialization and advances in road network transport key to their rapid expansion over assessment period

and are expected to be the key markets; rapid pace of industrialization and advances in road network transport key to their rapid expansion over assessment period Asia Pacific held the major share in global last mile delivery transportation market in 2019

Last Mile Delivery Transportation Market: Key Driving Factors and Promising Avenues

The key driving force behind the rapidly expanding last mile delivery transportation market is veritably strides that e-commerce has been making over the years around the world. Retailers, suppliers, and logistics companies are intensively looking to harness new automation technologies to reduce the delivery time, and at less cost than before. Some of the factors and trends that complement the market growth can be listed as:

Popularity Of E-Tailing : In recent years, the popularity of e-tailing has risen at remarkable pace among sellers and customers. The allure of fast delivery at the comforts of home among end consumers has stimulated logistics companies and retailers to work collaboratively to meet the various challenges of last mile delivery. This alone is a strong stimulus to the expansion of the last mile delivery transportation market.

: In recent years, the popularity of e-tailing has risen at remarkable pace among sellers and customers. The allure of fast delivery at the comforts of home among end consumers has stimulated logistics companies and retailers to work collaboratively to meet the various challenges of last mile delivery. This alone is a strong stimulus to the expansion of the last mile delivery transportation market. Urbanization Key Driver: Particularly in the developing world, sheer pace of urbanization has strongly spurred the penetration of e-commerce in numerous economies. This aside, players emphasize on improving inventory management systems and adopting autonomous and semi-autonomous vehicles.

Particularly in the developing world, sheer pace of urbanization has strongly spurred the penetration of e-commerce in numerous economies. This aside, players emphasize on improving inventory management systems and adopting autonomous and semi-autonomous vehicles. Industry 4.0 Impart Growth Momentum: Strides being made by Industry 4.0 are driving the deployment of robotics across sectors from production to delivery to final customers. As a result, players in the last mile delivery transportation market are automating global positioning system (GPS), dispatching communication systems, warehouse management systems, and transportation management systems (TMS)

Last Mile Delivery Transportation Market: Region-wise Analysis

Among the various regions, North America and Europe has witnessed rapid technological advances in transportation and logistics pertaining to improving last mile delivery. The notable lucrativeness of the markets stem from the demand for minimizing delivery costs and also ensuring that customers have the delivery fulfilled at remarkable speed.

Meanwhile, Asia Pacific is expected to be the new center for vast revenue streams for players in last mile delivery market.

Key Challenges for Players in Last Mile Delivery Transportation Market

Emission guidelines also pose substantial challenge for logistics companies in the last mile delivery transportation market.

While some challenges have been there for a long time, a few are of recent nature. In the light of supply chain disruptions due to COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns across the world, last mile delivery transportation has been exposed to new challenges. Governments in several countries that are affected are doing their best to meet the spikes in demand. State-of-the art delivery technologies are being encouraged to meet the need for unprecedented high supplies of protective equipment and medical supplies in these times.

Logistic behemoths such as FedEx and DHL will increasingly look toward harnessing new delivery models to meet the customer expectations in upcoming years, opening new opportunities in last mile delivery transportation market.

The Last Mile Delivery Transportation market is segmented on the basis of:

Vehicle Type

Light Duty Vehicle



Medium Duty Vehicle



Heavy Duty Vehicle

End Use

Chemicals



Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare



FMCG



Hi-tech Product Industry



Food & Beverages



Others

Cargo Type

Dry Goods



Liquid Goods



Postal Goods

Region

North America



Europe



Asia Pacific



Middle East & Africa

&

Latin America

