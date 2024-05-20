Brand new conference brings fintech professionals from across Asia together in Singapore

SINGAPORE, May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Singapore is set to become the epicentre of financial technology innovation and collaboration as it hosts the inaugural Asia FinTech Conference and the prestigious Asia FinTech Awards, produced by Fintech Intel.

Taking place on 22 and 23 August 2024, these events promise to bring together the brightest minds and leading companies from the fintech sector across the continent.

The Asia FinTech Conference, a one-day event, will offer an unparalleled platform for professionals, entrepreneurs, and investors to explore the latest trends, challenges, and opportunities within the fintech industry. Among the confirmed speakers are Chia Hock Lai, founding president of the Singapore Fintech Association, and Stacey-Ann Pearson, Head of Web3 Business Development at Amazon Web Services, who will share their insights on the conference's theme: 'The Future of Fintech in Asia'. Registration is now open, with discounted conference passes available to Asia FinTech Awards entrants.

The Asia FinTech Awards return for its second year. The Awards recognise and celebrate excellence in the fintech sector; with categories spanning from Startup of the Year to Best Employer of the Year to the Web3 Award, the awards will spotlight the achievements of companies and individuals who are driving the industry forward. Previous winners include Tookitaki, IDEMIA, and Tenpay Global. There's still time to enter: the Awards close for entries on 31 May 2024.

Robert Welbourn, content editor at FinTech Intel, expressed his excitement: "After the success of the Asia FinTech Awards in 2023, we're delighted to be returning for another year. Following feedback from attendees that they wanted a chance to network as well as celebrate, we're delighted to be launching the conference alongside the awards.

"We're thrilled to be able to bring together a diverse group of industry experts who are passionate about promoting excellence and transforming the financial landscape.

"The Asia FinTech Conference will not only highlight the incredible work being done in the fintech sector but hopefully also inspire new ideas and collaborations that will shape the future of finance in Asia."

Tickets are limited: the Asia FinTech Awards and Conference are expected to attract around 200 decision-makers and senior leaders from around the fintech ecosystem, including startups, established financial institutions, regulators, and technology providers. With its comprehensive agenda and focus on fostering innovation and collaboration, this event is set to become a cornerstone of the fintech calendar in Asia.

For more information and to secure your place at the Asia FinTech Conference and Awards, visit [https://fintechawardsasia.com/].

About the Asia FinTech Conference and Awards

The Asia FinTech Conference and Awards, brought to you by FinTech Intel, aim to bring together fintech professionals from across Asia to share insights, celebrate achievements, and foster innovation. The event is dedicated to driving the growth of the fintech industry by providing a platform for networking, knowledge sharing, and collaboration.

The Asia FinTech Conference will take place on 22 August at Guoco Midtown Network Hub, Singapore. The Asia FinTech Awards will take place on 23 August at The Glasshouse, Andaz Singapore.

Image files:

Asia FinTech Awards logo (https://www.asiafintechconference.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/Asia-FT-Awards-logo-w-background.png)

Asia FinTech Conference logo: (https://www.asiafintechconference.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/03/Asia-Conference-logo-.png)

Image from 2023 Asia FinTech Awards: (https://fintechawardsasia.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/01/DSC09270-1024x683.jpg)