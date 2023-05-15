Brainomix Expands its UK Headquarters with New Facilities in Oxford

The Oxford -based company has relocated to the landmark Seacourt Tower in Botley, upgrading its office space to accommodate its growing team of AI specialists

OXFORD, England, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Brainomix, the AI-powered medtech solutions company, today announced it has moved to a new head office in Oxford, located in the landmark Seacourt Tower in Botley.

The move follows the company's expansion following its series B financing round closed in late 2021 and continued commercial roll out of its AI-powered imaging products, as it executes on its strategy to expand its portfolio beyond stroke, including developing novel solutions for lung fibrosis and cancer.

The Brainomix team has grown to more than 60 employees, having more than doubled in size in the last 18 months. The 4,418 sq. ft. of offices at Seacourt Tower purpose designed by Crown Interiors provides capacity for further UK expansion. In addition, Brainomix has expanded internationally, with a US-based team and office facilities in Chicago.

Seacourt Tower is a landmark building on the Botley Business Park, at Oxford's Western gateway. The location has become established as Oxford's business district as it provides easy access to the city and to its road and rail network, and includes other life science companies Mirada Medical, Caristo Diagnostics and Oxford University Innovation.

Michalis Papadakis, CEO & Co-Founder at Brainomix said, "As a spin-out from the University of Oxford, it was important for us to maintain and expand our base in the city, which continues to serve as a world-leading hub for scientific excellence and cutting-edge innovation. The new office reflects the growth we've experienced as a company and our focus on delivering continual innovation and novel solutions that will positively impact treatment decisions in stroke, lung fibrosis and cancer."

Laura Harris, Head of People at Brainomix said, "We are really pleased with our new office, which was custom designed to include a variety of meeting rooms and open spaces to foster collaboration, innovation and creativity – elements which have been the key to our success as a company, and which will continue to fuel our success as we expand. The location is ideal and attractive to employees and should help us to retain and attract talent."

About Brainomix

Brainomix specializes in the creation of AI-powered software solutions to enable precision medicine for better treatment decisions in stroke, lung fibrosis, and cancer. With origins as a spin-out from the University of Oxford, Brainomix is an expanding commercial-stage company that has innovated award-winning imaging biomarkers and software solutions that are used in more than 30 countries worldwide. Its first product, the Brainomix 360 platform, provides clinicians with the most comprehensive stroke imaging solution, driving faster treatment times and improving functional independence for patients.

To learn more about Brainomix and its technology visit www.brainomix.com , and follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook .

Contacts

Jeff Wyrtzen, Chief Marketing & Business Development Officer

jwyrtzen@brainomix.com

M +44 (0)7927 164210

T +44 (0)1865 582730

Media enquiries

Charles Consultants

Sue Charles

Sue@charles-consultants.com

M +44 (0)7968 726585

Serena Rianjongdee

SerenaCCLS@outlook.com

M +44 (0)7903 371762

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1989193/3856380/Brainomix_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Brainomix