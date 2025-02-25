Brain Health Supplements Market Size to Reach a Valuation of US$ 20.01 Billion by 2031, Driven by Increasing Mental Health Awareness | The Insight Partners

Brain health supplements market to register a CAGR of 11.7% during 2023-2031. Key players are Danone SA, Health Via Modern Nutrition Inc., LIQUID HEALTH, INC., Natural Factors, Unilever PLC, Peak Nootropics, Purelife Bioscience Co., Ltd., Quincy Bioscience, Procera Health, Harbin Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd.

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new comprehensive report from The Insight Partners, the global brain health supplements market is growing significantly owing to the rising prevalence of major depressive disorders (MDD).

The brain health supplements market report comprises a detailed analysis of various dosage forms of brain health supplements and their potential use in improving sleep and recovery, promoting anti-aging and longevity, as well as gaining attention and focus, which are expected to drive market growth in the coming years. The report runs an in-depth analysis of market trends, key players, and future opportunities.

Overview of Report Findings

Market Growth: The brain health supplements market is expected to reach US$ 20.01 billion by 2031 from US$ 8.24 billion in 2023; it is expected to register a CAGR of 11.7% during the forecast period. The brain health supplement market growth is attributed to growing public awareness of mental health conditions such as depression, anxiety, and attention deficit disorders. Furthermore, the growing popularity of natural and herbal health products is expected to support the market expansion during the forecast period. R&D activity in the brain health supplement sector is rising owing to the increasing inclination toward multi-efficacy medications that can reduce anxiety, improve brain function, raise energy, and act as antidepressants. Furthermore, the growing desire for athletes to increase their brain efficacy is anticipated to create growth prospects in the market.

Growing Prevalence of Major Depressive Disorders to Favor Market: Depression is a mental health condition different from normal mood fluctuations and temporary emotional responses. Treatments such as medications and psychological treatments, along with general measures such as relaxation techniques, help in recovering from this condition. Different treatment options are often combined to treat depression. If depression is recurrent with moderate or severe intensity, it may become a severe health issue. According to estimates by the (World Health Organization) WHO, 5% of adults globally (i.e. ~280 million) suffer from depression. Cases of chronic depression are increasing in Europe. According to Eurostat, 7.2% of European Union (EU) citizens had chronic depression in 2019. The prevalence of depression is higher in Asia Pacific compared to the rest of the world. According to the National Centre for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), there is growing evidence about the role of nutrients in mental health. The adequate consumption of nutrients contributes to better overall health and mental health. Hence, the optimum supply of nutrients as adjunctive therapy to antidepressant treatment is essential for adequate brain functioning. Thus, the growing prevalence of major depressive disorders is driving the growth of the brain health supplements market.

Rising Demand for Brain Health Supplements from Asia Pacific: This growing demand for brain health supplements in the Asia Pacific region is attributed to the growing mental illness, increasing geriatric population, and product launches by key players. For instance, DHC Ginkgo Biloba Brain Alpha Functional Indication Food is produced by DHC Japan. This supplement improves blood flow to the brain, maintains memory, and improves judgment accuracy. During the forecast period, China holds the largest share of the Asia-Pacific brain health supplement market. Depression is the most prevalent health burden among the Chinese population. According to the World Health Organization, ~54 million people in China suffer from depression, and 41 million suffer from anxiety disorders. According to research published in a Medicine Journal in 2022, the awareness rate of mental health knowledge was 66% among Chinese adolescents. As per Healthy China 2019–2030 targets, by 2030, ~80% of people are expected to access treatment for depression.

Geographical Insights: In 2023, North America led the market with a substantial revenue share, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific, respectively. Asia Pacific is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

Based on products, the brain health supplements market is segmented into natural molecules, herbal extracts, and vitamins & minerals. The vitamins & minerals segment held the largest share of the market in 2023.

By application, the market is segmented into memory enhancement, attention & focus, depression & mood, sleep & recovery, anti-aging & longevity, and others. The depression & mood segment held the largest share of the market in 2023.

In terms of dosage form, the market is segmented into tablets, capsules, and others. The capsules segment held a significant share of the market in 2023.

Based on category the market is categorized into adult, children, and elderly. The adults segment is expected to growth at fastest CAGR in the forecast period.

By distribution channel, the brain health supplements market is divided into supermarket & hypermarket, pharmacy & drug store, online retail, and others. The online retail segment is expected to growth at fastest CAGR in the forecast period.

The brain health supplements market is segmented into five major regions: North America , Europe , Asia Pacific , Middle East and Africa , and South and Central America .

Competitive Strategy and Development

Key Players: A few of the major companies operating in the brain health supplements market include Danone SA, Health Via Modern Nutrition Inc., LIQUID HEALTH, INC., Natural Factors, Unilever PLC, Peak Nootropics, Purelife Bioscience Co., Ltd., Quincy Bioscience, Procera Health, Harbin Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd.

Trending Topics: nootropics, CBD for brain, brain plasticity and neurogenesis, cognitive health, mental health, and others.

Global Headlines on Brain Health Supplements

Neuriva Unveils New 30-Day Brain Health Challenge to Redefine Cognitive Potential

EyePromise Launches Brain Health Supplement, BrainPromise

BrainMD Launches Revolutionary Smart Collagen Supplement for Optimal Brain, Skin & Joint Health

Olly Launches Line of Brain-boosting Supplements

Conclusion

Brain health supplements strengthen brain function by improving memory concentration, imagination, mood, and inspiration in human individuals. Brain supplements and herbal extracts positively affect brain retention capacity and sharpen memory. Supplements are in the form of pills, capsules, soft gels, liquid or powdered form. The report analyses the basis of product, application, dosage form, distribution channel, age category, and geography.

The demand for brain health supplements is driven by growing awareness of cognitive decline, aging populations seeking memory support, and increased interest in mental wellness. Rising stress levels, a desire for enhanced focus, and the popularity of nootropics also contribute. Additionally, consumers are turning to natural, plant-based, and preventative supplements, further fueling market growth and innovation.

The report from The Insight Partners provides several stakeholders—including omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids manufacturers, pharmaceutical APIs manufacturers, herbal extracts suppliers, capsule and tablet manufacturers, retailers, wholesalers, etc.—with valuable insights into how to successfully navigate this evolving market landscape and unlock new opportunities.

