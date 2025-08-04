Brachytherapy Devices Market is Growing at CAGR of 6.7% During 2025 -2031 to Reach US$534.20 Million | The Insight Partners

NEW YORK, Aug 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new comprehensive report from The Insight Partners, the Brachytherapy Devices Market is witnessing significant growth due to the rising incidence of cancer worldwide and technological advancements in brachytherapy devices.

The Brachytherapy Devices Market value is expected to reach US$534.20 million by 2031 from US$343.57 million in 2024; the market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 6.7% during 2025–2031. The market growth is attributed to the rising incidence of cancer worldwide, the aging population, and the technological advancements in brachytherapy devices.

The Brachytherapy Devices Market analysis focuses on advancements such as MRI-compatible applicators and real-time imaging integration that play a vital role in the market growth. The report runs an in-depth analysis of market trends, key players, and future opportunities.

Overview of Brachytherapy Devices Market Report Findings

Rising Incidence of Cancer Worldwide:

As per the GLOBOCAN 2020 report, more than 28.4 million new cancer cases are expected to be reported by 2040. An aging population, lack of physical activity, exposure to pollutants in the environment, and alterations in diet lead to increased rates of cancer.



Brachytherapy, an internal radiation treatment, is ideal for the treatment of prostate, cervical, breast, and skin cancers. It allows for the radiation to be targeted directly to the tumor and avoid the surrounding healthy tissues, with reduced side effects and improved recovery times. Thus, brachytherapy is becoming increasingly popular among oncologists and patients.



Since cancer remains among the major causes of mortality globally, demand for effective, low-invasive, and affordable treatment procedures is rising. Brachytherapy is meeting this demand, particularly in facilities where it might not be possible to access highly advanced external radiation facilities. Thus, the increasing burden of cancers worldwide propels the market growth. Technological Advancements in Brachytherapy Devices:

Advances in the area are improving the accuracy, safety, and effectiveness of treatments, making brachytherapy a progressively appealing choice for cancer treatment.



Important technological advancements include the creation of high-dose rate (HDR) and low-dose rate (LDR) machines, which provide more accurate radiation delivery. HDR machines provide for administering higher doses of radiation in shorter times, making treatment faster and more convenient for patients. MRI-compatible applicators and integration of sophisticated imaging are providing better tumor localization and online monitoring of treatment. These advances allow clinicians to target tumors effectively with less exposure to healthy tissues in the proximity. The robot-assisted platforms provide higher accuracy and precision, particularly in challenging anatomical areas. In addition, miniaturization and mobility of brachytherapy equipment are facilitating treatments, especially in developing countries.



These advances in technology are making brachytherapy more effective and safer but and increasing its uses in treating a broader spectrum of cancers. Consequently, the greater uptake of these machines is contributing to their adoption and setting the limits of cancer treatment even higher. Geographical Insights: In 2024, North America led the market with a substantial revenue share, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific . Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Brachytherapy Devices Market Segmentation

Based on product, the Brachytherapy Devices Market is segmented into seeds, brachytherapy afterloaders and applicators, and electronic brachytherapy. The brachytherapy afterloaders segment held the largest market share in 2024.

In terms of type, the Brachytherapy Devices Market is categorized into high-dose rate brachytherapy implant and low-dose rate brachytherapy implant. The low-dose rate brachytherapy implant segment dominated the market in 2024.

By application, the Brachytherapy Devices Market is segmented into breast cancer, cervical cancer, prostate cancer, lung cancer, and others. The prostate cancer segment dominated the market in 2024.

Per end user, the Brachytherapy Devices Market is divided into hospitals and specialty clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and others. The hospitals and specialty clinics segment dominated the market in 2024.

The Brachytherapy Devices Market is segmented into five major regions: North America , Europe , Asia Pacific , the Middle East & Africa , and South & Central America .

Competitive Strategy and Development

Key players: Elekta, Varian Medical Systems, Inc., BEBIG Medical, Theragenics Corporation, IsoAid, Siemens Healthineers AG, BXTA, BD, and Eckert and Ziegler are among the major companies operating in the Brachytherapy Devices Market.

Trending topics: Advancements in Imaging Technologies, Government Initiatives and Cancer Treatment Programs, Technological Advancements in Brachytherapy Devices, Integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Robotics in brachytherapy, etc.

Headlines on Brachytherapy Devices Market

Artemis Hospital Announces the Launch of Brachytherapy Services, Expanding Advanced Cancer Care

Papua New Guinea Resumes Radiotherapy, Starts Brachytherapy Services with IAEA Support

BEBIG Medical Launches SagiNova Brachytherapy System at Father Muller Hospital as a Part of New Healthcare Wing

Medanta Patents MAOLO Brachytherapy Device For Advanced Cervical Cancer Treatment

Elekta Expands Brachytherapy Portfolio With Acquisition of iCad Inc.'s Xoft Business

CivaTech Oncology Receives FDA Approval for CivaSheet Brachytherapy Device

Conclusion

The growth of the Brachytherapy Devices Market is fueled by the increasing prevalence of cancer, advances in technology, and soaring demand for minimally invasive treatment options. The high-dose rate (HDR) systems, MRI-compatible applicators, and robotic-assisted devices are increasing the accuracy of treatment and speeding up patient recovery. Further, there is a growing demand for affordable and patient-centric therapies, particularly in areas that have poor access to conventional cancer therapy. With increasing uses in prostate, breast, and cervical cancers, the demand for brachytherapy is surging, with better results and accessibility in cancer therapy.

The report from The Insight Partners provides several stakeholders—including manufacturers of seeds, brachytherapy afterloaders and applicators, and electronic brachytherapy devices—with valuable insights to navigate this evolving market landscape and unlock new opportunities.

