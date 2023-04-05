Brachytherapy Afterloaders Market Set to Reach USD 640.7 Million by 2031, With a Sustainable CAGR Of 7.30% | Growth Market Reports

PUNE, India, April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recent market study published by Growth Market Reports, titled, "Brachytherapy Afterloaders Market by Application (Breast Cancer, Prostate Cancer, Cervical Cancer, and Others), Technique (Low Dose Rate Afterloader and High Dose Rate Afterloader), and Region: Size, Share, Trends, and Opportunity Analysis, 2023-2031", the market was valued at USD 339.8 million in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 640.7 million by the end of 2031, expanding at a CAGR of 7.30% during the forecast period. The market growth is attributed to the increasing prevalence of cancer.

The report covers comprehensive data on emerging trends, market drivers, growth opportunities, and restraints that can change the market dynamics of the industry. It provides an in-depth analysis of the market segments which include application, technique, and competitor analysis.

This report also includes a complete analysis of industry players and covers their latest developments, product portfolio, pricing, mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations. Moreover, it provides crucial strategies that are helping market players to expand their market share.

Key Market Players Profiled in the Report

Elekta

Eckert & Ziegler

Varian Medical Systems, Inc.

Panacea Medical Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

GE HealthCare.

Best Medical International, Inc.

IsoAid

C. R. Brad, Inc

Highlights on the Segments of the Brachytherapy Afterloaders Market

In terms of application, the global brachytherapy afterloaders market is segmented into breast cancer, prostate cancer, cervical cancer, and others. The prostate cancer segment is anticipated to expand at a sustainable CAGR during the forecast period. Prostate cancer is the most common cancer in men.

Based on technique, the global brachytherapy afterloaders market is segmented into low-dose-rate afterloader and high-dose-rate afterloader. The high dose rate (HDR) afterloader segment is expected to grow at a significant pace during the forecast period. A single radioactive source is temporarily placed inside the tumor and then removed, during the HDR brachytherapy.

Based on region, the market is segmented into five major regions namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The market in North America is projected to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. The adoption of innovative technology and increase in investments in R&D for cancer treatment are increasing the demand for brachytherapy afterloaders in the region.

Key Takeaways from the Study:

Brachytherapy afterloaders are medical devices used in the treatment of cancer. Brachytherapy is a type of radiation therapy that involves the placement of radioactive sources.

An afterloader is a machine that holds the radioactive sources and delivers them to the treatment site.

The prevalence of cancer disorders among the population, which is boosting the brachytherapy afterloaders market.

Rise in geriatric population and rapid adoption of brachytherapy for cancer therapy treatments are expected to boost the market.

The need for cancer treatments in the healthcare sector is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the market.

Each cancer type requires unique treatments which creates lucrative opportunities for the market players.

In emerging countries, the demand for healthcare research in increasing along with the geriatric population suffering from cancer.

Key Segments Covered

Application

Breast Cancer

Prostate Cancer

Cervical Cancer

Others

Technique

Low Dose Rate Afterloader

High Dose Rate Afterloader

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

