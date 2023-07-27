BPD Zenith Ltd acquires Peacock Engineering Limited to expand its asset management capabilities

AMERSHAM, England, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BPD Zenith, a world-leading asset management solutions provider, has today announced the acquisition of managed cloud and mobility-focused enterprise asset management (EAM) specialist, Peacock Engineering Limited.

The acquisition of Peacock Engineering, a gold partner of IBM and IFS, will further strengthen BPD Zenith's position as a global leader in the delivery of asset management technologies, which includes Peacock Engineering's market-leading mobility solution, Fingertip.

Left to right Oliver Garthwaite, CEO of BPD Zenith and Alan Cambridge, Group Head of Strategy.

Fingertip, which was first developed by Peacock Engineering's expert technical team in 2016, provides a real time data link for asset driven organisations, extending IBM's flagship EAM solution Maximo® into the field to any site, any location and any asset. This transforms a field team's productivity, enables companies to benefit from better asset visibility, and improves process compliance.

The 100% sale of Peacock Engineering to BPD Zenith includes all assets and intellectual property. Its team of 75, across its technical, support and sales divisions will also be joining the BPD Zenith team. Alan Cambridge and Roger Walker will remain in new group roles, as Group Head of Strategy and Group Head of Innovation.

Peacock Engineering was first established in 2009, by Co-founders Alan Cambridge, Roger Walker and Mike Knapp. Providing EAM solutions to the defence, energy, utility, manufacturing, life science, and transportation sectors. The company now boasts over 8,000 client users applying its solutions, with over one million assets under client management. Peacock Engineering has undergone a period of impressive growth in recent years, which has seen its team grow by 20% in the last 12 months alone. This growth follows a series of new high-profile customer account wins, and the company opening a second technical facility in Pune, India. Peacock Engineering also has offices in Bangalore, as well as UK offices in Bristol and Leeds, with its headquarters in Little Chalfont, Amersham, Buckinghamshire.

BPD Zenith, an IBM Platinum Partner, is a world leading provider of EAM solutions for asset intensive organisations worldwide. First incorporated in 1994, it now has offices in the UK, Canada, U.S., Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Hong Kong and Malaysia.

Speaking on the acquisition, Peacock Engineering's Alan Cambridge said: "We're delighted to be joining BPD Zenith. BPD Zenith is a company with a rich history in the sector. Sharing very similar values to ourselves, it prides itself on the best-in-class delivery of bespoke, innovative asset management solutions that help customers both improve their operational performance and realise greater value from their EAM investment.

"By joining BPD Zenith, it will enable the Peacock Engineering team to deliver our solutions, in particular Fingertip, but also our other IP, to a wider global audience, helping our existing and new customers to make better informed data driven decisions."

Alan added: "Fingertip is a game-changer for asset management, and we believe that it has the potential to revolutionise the way that assets are managed. We are confident that BPD Zenith is the right partner to help us achieve our vision."

"We are excited to welcome the Peacock Engineering team to BPD Zenith," said Oliver Garthwaite, CEO of BPD Zenith. "Peacock Engineering is a respected name in the asset management industry, and their expertise in software development and implementation, including Fingertip, will be a valuable addition to our team. This acquisition will help us to accelerate our growth and better serve our customers."

