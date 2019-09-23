Bostik Launches a Glymo-free Laminating PU Adhesive for Food Contact Packaging

Since the substance GLYMO [(3-glycidyloxypropyl) trimethoxysilane CAS no. 2530-83-8] has a genotoxic potential, the European adhesive association FEICA has recommended its members replace GLYMO in food packaging adhesives by the end of 2020.

Committed to sustainable development and consumer safety, Bostik has already developed a GLYMO-free array of one- and two-component laminating polyurethane (PU) adhesives for food contact packaging. The product line includes both solvent-based and solvent-free technologies for a wide range of applications, from general use to high performance.

In addition to being free of epoxy silanes such as GLYMO, Bostik's product range also does not contain BPA (bisphenol A), epoxy resins, phthalate plasticisers, o-phthalic acid or tin compounds, which are currently categorized as substances of concern in food packaging.

This product line includes newly developed adhesives for high-performance packaging laminates, such as a product exclusively designed for high chemical resistance and the UHP 150 modular system. The modular system can be combined with three different hardeners to fit various market requirements:

With Purbinder C1, it creates an aromatic system that is suitable for pasteurization, retort, cold-forming and general usage for mid- to high-performance laminates.

With Purbinder C10, it creates an aliphatic system, which means it is PAA (primary aromatic amine) free and offers yellowing resistance. It is suitable for pasteurization, retort and cold-forming, and for curing with a climatic chamber.

With the innovative, new Purbinder CX, it creates an aliphatic system that is PAA free with yellowing resistance. It is compliant with FDA 177.1390 and suitable for pasteurization, retort and cold forming, and delivers fast cure at room temperature.

For more information on these laminating PU adhesives, come and talk to our experts at Fachpack in Nürnberg (24-26 september 2019) in Hall 7 at Booth 636.

About Bostik, an Arkema company

Bostik is a leading global adhesive specialist in construction, consumer and industrial markets. For more than a century, it has been developing innovative adhesive solutions that are smarter and more adaptive to the forces that shape daily lives. From cradle to grave, from home to office, Bostik's smart adhesives can be found everywhere. With annual sales of €2 billion, the company employees more than 6,000 people and has a presence in more than 40 countries. www.bostik.com

