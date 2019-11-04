Born2Global Centre: Korean Innovative Startups Going After European Market

Participation in the Web Summit 2019 is part of the "B2G Road Show: Korean Startups Landing Pad in Europe 2019", which is held in several European countries to help Korean innovative technology companies advance globally. Born2Global and its member companies will continue their journey through Portugal, Spain and Luxembourg until November 8.

Web Summit 2019 will take place in Lisbon, Portugal during November 4-7. Five member companies of Born2Global will participate in "ALPHA packages", a startup-specific program at Web Summit 2019. Targeting the European market, the companies will have booth exhibitions, showcase and demonstrate their product and conduct one-on-one business meetings to promote company-specific services and technologies. Bluevisor, Hankook NFC, and Dable are selected to conduct Investor Meeting to attract investment and explore business development opportunities. In particular, Dable is selected as a representative startup at Web Summit 2019 and will showcase their product on November 6. Booth: Bluevisor (A363), 12CM (A857), Hankook NFC (A362), Fingram (A370), Dable (A852)

Jongkap Kim, Chief Executive Director of Born2Global, said, "At this European road show for three countries, we will work to connect strategic partners and investment companies more aggressively to Korean innovative technology companies. It will be a good opportunity to lay the groundwork for Korean companies to accelerate their early entry into the European market."

Meanwhile, in addition to participation in the Web Summit 2019, Born2Global will continue B2G Road Show in Spain and Luxembourg. On November 7, Born2Global will discuss a collaboration model with Telefonica Open Innovation, CVC of Telefonica, Spain, one of the world's top three mobile operators. On November 8, Tomorrow Street Innovation Centre, Vodafone's CVC Business Meeting will be held in Luxembourg.

Discussion on business collaboration model with The LHoFT, the Luxembourg Fintech Foundation, and local fintech companies VNX, Tokeny, Lingua and Custodia.

Organized by Luxembourg Trade & Investment Office-Seoul and Luxinnovation, a public accelerator, Luxembourg Startup Policy Director will share about European startup ecosystem and related support projects.

