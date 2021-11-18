Boralex Selects MetalSCAN by Gastops for Geared Wind Turbines in France

Leading wind energy producer selects Gastops' MetalSCAN MS3500 series sensors for gearbox condition monitoring systems on all new wind energy projects.

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gastops, a world leader in critical component condition intelligence systems, today announced that Boralex has achieved a significant milestone in its geared wind turbine upgrade program with the installation of its 350th MetalSCAN Oil Debris Monitoring (ODM) sensor. As a global wind energy producer and long-time Gastops partner, Boralex considers asset management optimization as a key factor of its performance.

"Boralex is a market leader in implementing new innovative technologies like MetalSCAN. They have been a valued partner and close collaborator of Gastops' for many years." said Cedric Ouellet, Director of Energy & Industrial at Gastops.

"The Condition Monitoring System (CMS) is a critical element in the management strategy of our wind assets, helping us reduce our operating costs, increase the reliability and predictability of our energy production, and eventually meet our commitment to our customers," said Giannino Martin, Operational Excellence Deputy Director for Boralex. "Boralex relies on the proven performance of MetalSCAN ODM technology from Gastops as an integral part of our CMS for all of our wind turbines installed in France and equipped with gearboxes in order to optimize the performance of our assets."

In addition to its geared wind turbine upgrade program, Boralex has specified Gastops' new MS3500 ODM sensor series for all new wind energy projects in France including geared turbines. The MS3500 gives the company remote connectivity to real-time condition monitoring data and the earliest reliable detection of critical component damage available on the market today.

"MetalSCAN is a simple, intuitive, reliable and extremely scalable condition monitoring technology for geared wind turbines. It allows us to obtain crucial information to identify anomalies and complete the picture to understand the health of our fleet and unambiguously determine the remaining useful life of our assets," said Jérôme Gardyn, CMS Analyst at Boralex. "We are extremely excited about the new features, capabilities and lower price point introduced with the MS3500 series."

In France, Boralex operates more than 500 wind turbines ranging an installed power of more than 1GW of green energy.



About Gastops

Gastops is the world's leading provider of intelligent condition monitoring solutions used in Aerospace, Defence, Energy, and Industrial applications to optimize the availability, performance, and safety of critical assets. We offer peace of mind to our customers with innovative online monitoring sensors, at-line analysis, complex modeling and simulation, world class laboratory testing, engineering, design, and MRO services that predict performance to enable proactive operating decisions. Gastops has been providing powerful insights into the condition of critical equipment since 1979.

For more information, visit www.gastops.com

About Boralex

Boralex has been producing accessible, affordable renewable energy for more than 30 years. With operations in Canada, the United States and the United Kingdom and is France's largest independent producer of onshore wind power, the company has more than doubled its installed capacity to 2.5 GW since 2015 and is currently developing wind and solar projects with an additional 3 GW in production capacity and nearly 200 MW in storage capacity.

Boralex is an industry leader balancing the pursuit of profitable, sustainable growth with an unwavering commitment to its social responsibilities and active participation in the fight against global warming.

Boralex trades under the symbol BLX on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

For more information, visit www.boralex.com

