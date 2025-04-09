Boom Introduces PHOTON: The Pan-African AI Data Center Initiative Paving the Way for Africa's Leadership in AI, Data Sovereignty, and Economic Empowerment

Request for expression of interest (RFEI) from African Governments

LONDON, April 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Boom Technologies Ltd. ("Boom") proudly announces PHOTON, an ambitious pan-African initiative to establish decentralised, gigawatt-scale AI data centres across the continent. PHOTON marks the dawn of Africa's golden age in Generative Artificial Intelligence, data sovereignty and technological empowerment.

PHOTON's mission is to democratise access to state-of-the-art AI infrastructure, enabling African businesses, startups, researchers, financial, medical and academic institutions to benefit from "African Intelligence" - AI that embodies Africa's history, values and languages.

PHOTON will drive innovation, create millions of jobs, and establish Africa as a leader in Generative AI.

As part of this visionary effort, Boom is inviting African governments to submit a Request for Expression of Interest (RFEI) to host PHOTON's initial seven AI data centres. To be considered, countries must acquire their Sovereign Reserve Allocation of Boomcoin (BMC), the pan-African digital currency enabling instant worldwide cross-border transactions in local African currencies, offer compelling investment incentives, and ensure reliable, uninterrupted power supply.

"Photon ushers in Africa's AI Sovereignty, empowering it with the capacity to design, develop, host and deploy AI systems that reflect and advance the continent's own narratives, values, and interests,"said Peter Alfred-Adekeye, Founder of Boom Technologies and PHOTON. "We envision an Africa not confined to low-level tasks like training AI models for $2 an hour, but leading the global AI revolution with innovative solutions that are inclusive and deeply rooted in our rich African identity and culture."

Powered by open-source technologies, energy-efficient designs, and cutting-edge hardware, PHOTON will offer ultra-low-cost API access, payable in local currencies or BMC, creating an inclusive, currency-agnostic digital economy for Africa.

Boom is seeking seven African nations to host PHOTON's first set of AI data centres. Eligible countries must:

Have acquire their Sovereign Reserve Allocation of BMC

Offer compelling incentives for investment and development

Ensure stable, uninterrupted power for gigawatt-scale operations

"We're excited to collaborate with forward-thinking governments committed to Africa's AI-driven future," added Alfred-Adekeye.

About Boom

Boom is the global online commerce, payment, and settlement system for cash. It enables the world to spend, save and receive cash online, without banking. Prior to Boom, the only way to transact online was through the banking system, which excluded billions of adults and businesses in cash-based economies such as Africa.

To learn more, please visit www.boom.market

About PHOTON

PHOTON is a pan-African initiative to establish decentralised, gigawatt-scale AI data centres across the continent.

To learn more, please visit https://pan-african.ai