Booking.com Reveals Nearly 1 in 5 US Sports Fans Would Happily Cancel Their Honeymoon to Travel and See Their Favorite Team Play Live

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Booking.com, the official Accommodation and Attractions Partner of UEFA EURO 2020™, and its latest global ambassador, football legend and UEFA EURO 2008 champion, David Villa, are sharing unique insights into how truly dedicated sports fans are to their teams.

A recent survey conducted by Booking.com across 29 global markets revealed that among US sports fanatics 89% confirm they've completed between one to five trips in the last year alone to cheer their team on. In fact, nearly 1 in 5 (17%) would happily cancel their honeymoon to travel and see their team live!

Global ambassador David Villa explains: "Our fans' support during the UEFA EURO 2008™ Final was indescribable and their unshakable optimism definitely carried our team to victory that year. And knowing that your fans will support you through thick and thin and that they are willing to dedicate time and money to travel to watch us play in some of the best stadiums in the world is truly inspiring. It is what motivates you to always give your best -on and off the pitch."

