Bonhill Group: Women in IT Awards London 2020 -- Winners Revealed

LONDON, Jan. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Over 900 businesses and technology leaders gathered at the world's largest tech diversity event, the Women in IT Awards London, as award winners were crowned across 20 categories.

The winners of the sixth annual Women in IT Awards London 2020 were revealed at a gala ceremony in London.

The awards, organised by Bonhill Group and headline sponsored by Amazon Web Services, serve to showcase the achievements and innovation of women in technology and identify new role models in a sector where female representation stands at only 19% — a level that is still alarmingly low.

The awards were held at Grosvenor House Hotel on London's Park Lane and hosted by British television presenter Naga Munchetty, who revealed 20 winners chosen from over 500 nominations.

Opening the awards, Lawrence Gosling — editorial director at Bonhill Group plc — said: "As we start a new chapter in the life of this country in so many ways, the importance of the IT sector to the well-being of society and the economy is irrefutable. To achieve the maximum positive outcome we have to continue to promote, recognise and develop the role of women. Tonight's event and the others we do around the world are modest contributors to that end. The industry has moved significantly since we started these awards, but there is no room for complacency."

Now, the Women in IT Awards Series — originating in London — has become a global initiative. In 2019, the series continued the two US editions of the event in New York and San Francisco , while hosting the second awards programme in Dublin. With launches in Singapore, Berlin, Bucharest and Toronto.

In addition, an inaugural Women in IT Summit in the UK is due to take place on the 30 June 2020 in London.

Women in IT Awards London 2020 winners (in order of announcement):

Data Leader of the Year , sponsored by Veritas

Jackie Shears — NHS Digital

Federica Romagnoli — Yoox Net-A-Porter Group

Chandra Dhandapani — CBRE

Laura Hilliger — We Are Open Co-op

Felicity March — IBM

Josie Young — Methods

Christine Telyan — UENI Lt

Lucy Mullins — StepLadder

Joanne Rewcastle — DWP Digital

Avanade

Anna Zappone — Google

Jenny Davies — M247

Karen Hopley — G4S

Carly Britton — Vualto

Juliette French — Lloyds Banking Group

Mel Unsworth , Yoox Net-A-Porter Group

Naya Giannakopoulou — DMW

Niki Trigoni — Navenio

Amanda Hamilton — City & County Healthcare Group

Shaheen Sayed — Accenture

