Bone Metastasis in Solid Tumors Therapeutics Market Size Anticipated to Observe Growth at a Steady Rate of 2.24% for the Study Period 2018-30, Estimates DelveInsight

A rise in cancer incidence, upcoming new therapies, and development of promising new biomarkers as well as key pharmaceuticals setting foot in the Bone Metastasis sphere serves as major growth boosters for the Bone Metastasis Market surge in the coming years.

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Bone Metastasis in Solid Tumors Market Insights report proffers a detailed comprehension of Bone Metastasis in Solid Tumors market size by treatment, epidemiology, emerging therapeutics, current and forecasted Bone Metastasis in Solid Tumors market size from 2018 to 2030 segmented into 7MM (the USA, EU5 (the UK, Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), and Japan).

Some of the salient features from the Bone Metastasis in Solid Tumors Market Report:

The market size of Bone Metastasis in Solid Tumors in the United States markets was found to be USD 1,713.6 million in 2020.

DelveInsight estimates that the Bone Metastasis in Solid Tumors market size of the United States shall grow at a CAGR of 2.24% during the forecast period (2018–2030), owing to the launch of upcoming therapies.

Key pharmaceutical companies in the Bone Metastasis in Solid Tumors markets such as Exelixis, Actuate Therapeutics, and others

The Bone Metastasis in Solid Tumors pipeline therapies includes Cabozantinib, 9-ING-41, and others that are expected to launch in the coming years.

and others that are expected to launch in the coming years. The Bone Metastasis in Solid Tumors market size is anticipated to grow at a significant rate due to an increase in upcoming novel treatment therapies, development of promising circulating and tissue biomarkers, and increasing awareness of Bone Metastasis in Solid Tumors.

The Bone Metastasis in Solid Tumors market hurdles may include a lack of an effective multidisciplinary approach to treatment as well as diagnostic challenges.

As per DelveInsight's analysis, Bone Metastasis in Solid Tumors market pipeline therapies is expected to create a positive shift in the 7MM market during the forecast period (2021-2030).

Bone Metastasis in Solid Tumors: Overview

Bone is a recurrent site of metastatic disease in advanced cancer patients. Even though almost all cancers can spread to the bone, Bone Metastasis is most commonly observed in breast, lung and prostate cancer patients. One of the most common symptoms of Bone Metastasis is pain. Bone Metastasis is classified as osteolytic, osteoblastic, or mixed lesions.

Bone Metastasis in Solid Tumors Epidemiology Segmentation

According to DelveInsight, the total diagnosed prevalent population of Bone Metastasis in Solid Tumors in the US was estimated to be 369,356 cases in 2020. Also, the diagnosed prevalent cases of Bone Metastasis in solid tumors are expected to increase in the United States by 2030.

DelveInsight's assessments showed that in the United States, the cases of Bone Metastasis among the metastatic subset were 121,603 in breast cancer, followed by 96,601 in lung cancer, 93,191 in prostate cancer, and 57,960 in other solid tumors in 2020.

The Bone Metastasis in Solid Tumors Market Report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2018-30 in the 7MM segmented into:

Diagnosed Prevalence of Bone Metastatic in Solid Tumors

Cases of Bone Metastasis by Solid Tumor type

Bone Metastasis in Solid Tumors Market Outlook

Currently marketed treatment therapies in Bone Metastasis in the Solid Tumor include bone-targeting agents (BTA) like zoledronic acid, pamidronate disodium, and Xgeva (denosumab), bisphosphonates, and radiation therapy which are indicated to prevent skeletal-related events (SREs) in patients with Bone Metastasis.

Much anticipated emerging Bone Metastasis in the Solid Tumor treatment therapies include Cabozantinib by Exelixis, which is a potent, small-molecule inhibitor of tyrosine kinases involved in normal cellular function and pathologic processes, such as tumor growth, angiogenesis and metastasis. The drug is currently being evaluated in Phase II clinical trial to study its efficacy in combination with fulvestrant in patients (18 years and older) with metastatic hormone-receptor-positive breast cancer with involvement of the bone. Another breakthrough therapy is 9-ING-41 from Actuate Therapeutics is a first-in-class, intravenously administered, maleimide-based small molecule potent selective glycogen synthase kinase-3 beta (GSK-3β) inhibitor with significant pre-clinical antitumor activity. The drug is currently in Phase I/II clinical trial (1801 study) to evaluate the drug as monotherapy and in combination with chemotherapy in patients with refractory hematologic malignancies or solid tumors.

Bone Metastasis in the Solid Tumor Pipeline Therapies and Key Companies

Cabozantinib: Exelixis

9-ING-41: Actuate Therapeutics

Bone Metastasis in the Solid Tumor Market: Drivers and Barriers

Persistent rising cases of Bone Metastasis in Solid Tumors offer opportunities to companies to launch new therapies in the market. New explorative therapies for the treatment of Bone Metastasis in Solid Tumors are expected to boost the market in the forecast period. Also, other factors like the new development of promising circulating and tissue biomarkers as well as an emerging novel approach to assess the treatment response act as prominent Bone Metastasis in Solid Tumors market amplifiers.

The diagnostic challenge while assessing the Bone Metastasis in Solid Tumors as well as a lack of an effective multidisciplinary approach to treatment may act as market limiting factors. Unreported and undiagnosed Bone Metastasis in Solid Tumors cases and the absence of effective treatment are also some of the major obstructions in Bone Metastasis in Solid Tumors market.

However, DelveInsight estimates that the new entry of key pharmaceuticals associated with the novel effective therapies, R&D, and the discovery of novel biomarkers for diagnosis, shall propel the expansion and growth prospects of Bone Metastasis in the Solid Tumors market.

Scope of the Bone Metastasis in the Solid Tumor Report

Study Period: 2018-30

2018-30 Coverage: 7MM [ The United States , EU5 ( Germany , France , Italy , Spain , and the United Kingdom ), and Japan .]

7MM [ , EU5 ( , , , , and the ), and .] Key Companies: Exelixis, Actuate Therapeutics

Exelixis, Actuate Therapeutics Key Bone Metastasis in the Solid Tumor Pipeline Therapies : Cabozantinib, 9-ING-41

: Cabozantinib, 9-ING-41 Therapeutic Assessment : Bone Metastasis in the Solid Tumor current marketed and emerging therapies

: Bone Metastasis in the Solid Tumor current marketed and emerging therapies Market Dynamics: Bone Metastasis in the Solid Tumor market drivers and barriers

Bone Metastasis in the Solid Tumor market drivers and barriers Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies Key Cross Competition

Unmet Needs

KOL's views

Market Access and Reimbursement Scenario

Table of Contents

1 Report Introduction 2 Executive Summary of Bone Metastasis in Solid Tumors 3 Disease Background and Overview: Bone Metastasis in Solid Tumors 4 Epidemiology and Patient Population (7MM) 5 Organizations in Bone Metastasis in Solid Tumors 6 Case Report 7 Patient Journey in Bone Metastasis in Solid Tumors 8 Marketed Products in Bone Metastasis in Solid Tumors 9 Emerging Drugs in Bone Metastasis in Solid Tumors 10 Another asset in the development 11 Bone Metastasis in Solid Tumors: The United States Market Analysis 12 Bone Metastasis in Solid Tumors Market Access 13 Bone Metastasis in Solid Tumors Market Drivers 14 Bone Metastasis in Solid Tumors Market Barriers 15 Bone Metastasis in Solid Tumors Japan Market Size 16 Bone Metastasis in Solid Tumors SWOT Analysis 17 Unmet Needs in Bone Metastasis in Solid Tumors 18 Appendix 19 DelveInsight Capabilities 20 Disclaimer 21 About DelveInsight

