Bone Grafts And Substitutes Global Market Report 2023 By The Business Research Company

LONDON, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As Per The Business Research Company's Bone Grafts And Substitutes Global Market Report 2023, The global bone grafts and substitutes market is expected to grow from nearly $3.2 billion in 2023 to over $4.9 billion by 2032 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8%.

This rapid growth of the bone grafts and substitutes market in the forecast period is supported by multiple drivers of the bone grafts market such as rising geriatric population, rising incidences of road accidents and sports injuries, increase in demand for joint reconstruction disorders, rising number of diabetes-related amputations.

Get Your Free Sample For The Bone Grafts And Substitutes Global Market Report 2023 –

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=6434&type=smp

3D Printed Bone Grafts – A Key Trend In The Global Bone Grafts And Substitutes Market 2023

Companies in the bone grafts and substitutes market are using 3D printing bone grafts to make implants with engineered (controlled) porosity, similar to natural bone. 3D printing offers a therapy option for patients with complex bone abnormalities, particularly for applications in bones and bone scaffolds.

For example, In November 2022, Lithoz, an Austrian company involved in the development and production of materials and additive manufacturing systems for 3D printing high-performance ceramics, announced the development of the LithaBone HA 480, for 3D printed bone replacements. The material, a bioresorbable ceramic bone graft substitute, was developed in 'intensive collaboration' with users of previous Lithoz bone graft substitute products.

Major Player Covered In The Global Bone Grafts And Substitutes Market Report 2023

The global bone grafts and substitutes market is fragmented, with a large number of players. The top ten competitors in the market made up to almost 13% of the total market. Technological innovations in the recent past helped the companies to strengthen their market presence. Medtronic plc. was the largest competitor with 12.18% share of the market, followed by Stryker Corporation, Smith & Nephew, Johnson & Johnson, Zimmer Biomet, Baxter International Inc., and more.

Regional Analysis of the Global Bone Grafts And Substitutes Market 2023

North America was the largest region in the bone grafts and substitutes market, accounting for 39.4% of the total in 2022. It was followed by Asia-Pacific, and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the bone grafts and substitutes market will be Asia Pacific, and, South America where growth will be at CAGRs of above 6% and 5% respectively.

Read More On The Bone Grafts And Substitutes Global Market Report 2023 –

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/bone-grafts-and-substitutes-global-market-report

Bone Grafts And Substitutes Global Market Segmentation

The bone grafts and substitutes market is segmented by material into allograft, synthetic and xenograft. The allografts market was the largest segment of the bone grafts and substitutes market segmented by material for more than 57% of the total.

The bone grafts and substitutes market is segmented by application into spinal fusion, trauma, craniomaxillofacial, joint reconstruction, dental bone grafting and others. The spinal fusion market was the largest segment of the bone grafts and substitutes market segmented by end-user for more than 57% of the total.

The bone grafts and substitutes market is segmented end-user into hospitals and clinics, surgical centers and other end-users The hospitals & clinics market was the largest segment of the bone grafts and substitutes market segmented by application for more than 73% of the total.

Avail a limited period discount of 33% on our uniquely designed Opportunities and Strategies market research reports. Contact us today and make winning strategies. – (https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/opportunities-and-strategies-reports)

Find Similar Reports –

3D Orthopedics/Prosthetics Global Market Report 2022 – By Product Type (Upper Extremity Prosthetics, Lower Extremity Prosthetics, Sockets, Other Types), By Technology (Conventional, Electric-Powered, Hybrid Orthopedic Prosthetics), By End-User (Hospitals, Prosthetic Centers, Rehabilitation Center, Other End-Users) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Orthopedic Braces And Support Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Lower Extremity Braces, Upper Extremity Braces, Back And Hip Braces), By End User (Hospitals , Home Healthcare, Clinics), By Product (Soft & Elastic Braces And Supports, Hinged Braces And Supports, Hard & Rigid Braces And Supports) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Orthopedic Accessories Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Bone Cement, Casting System, Removal System), By Application (Hip, Knee, Spine), By End User (Hospital, Orthopedic Clinic, Trauma Fixation Center) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. Located globally, it has strategy enablement specialists in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/

Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1751581/tbrc_logo.jpg

SOURCE The Business Research Company