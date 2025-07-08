BONDSTONE & ENNISMORE AGREE COMMERCIAL TERMS FOR PORTUGAL'S FIRST MONDRIAN AT ARCAYA, ALGARVE

Mondrian Arcaya to debut in Portugal, elevating the Algarve as a global destination for design-driven hospitality.

LISBON, Portugal, July 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bondstone, a leading real estate investment and development firm, and Ennismore, the fastest-growing lifestyle hospitality company, are proud to announce the signing of a memorandum of understanding for Mondrian Arcaya, which would be the first Mondrian hotel in Portugal. This landmark project will be situated within Arcaya, Bondstone's visionary new development in Vilamoura, Algarve, marking a major milestone in Ennismore's global expansion of luxury lifestyle destinations.

Scheduled to open in 2028, Mondrian Arcaya will offer 120 rooms, including 30 luxury suites, with a bold and immersive hospitality experience that fuses world-class design, vibrant social spaces, and a deep connection to Algarve culture and natural surroundings. At the heart of the hotel, three restaurants and bars will offer a modern and contemporary take on culinary experiences, with an all-day dining and lobby bar, a poolside bar, and a rooftop restaurant with ocean views serving menus that challenge and excite the palate.

Built by some of the world's most iconic dreamers and creative minds, Mondrian Arcaya continues this legacy by connecting with cultural partners across the Algarve. Local and guests can expect unique programming and activations at Mondrian Arcaya that tap into the city's vibrant creative scene. The brand's bold imagination and fantastical design further extend to the hotel's curated wellness facilities, state-of-the-art fitness centre, and three tranquil pools offering beautifully designed spaces for guests to unwind. This debut signals Mondrian's arrival in Portugal and further strengthens the Algarve's standing as one of Europe's most exciting, design-forward destinations.

The signing reflects a shared ambition to create places that go beyond traditional hospitality—spaces that celebrate creativity, culture, and community while delivering high standards of comfort, innovation, and sustainability. Arcaya is conceived as a next-generation, eco-conscious residential and lifestyle destination, where architecture and landscape coexist in harmony, and every detail contributes to a more integrated and authentic way of living.

"This is a major step forward for the Mondrian brand and a proud moment for Ennismore," said Phil Zrihen, Head of Americas and Brand COO for Mondrian at Ennismore. "Portugal, and the Algarve in particular, offers the ideal setting for our first property in the country thanks to its rich culture, stunning landscape, and a globally sought-after lifestyle. Together with Bondstone, we're creating something that will resonate with both international travellers and the local community."

Paulo Loureiro, CEO of Bondstone, added: "It is a privilege to bring the Mondrian brand to Arcaya. This partnership reflects Bondstone's mission to develop places that combine beauty, purpose, and longevity. Arcaya will be a living, breathing community—open year-round, rooted in nature, and designed for a new generation seeking inspiration, wellbeing, and meaningful connection. Mondrian will be a central pillar of this vision."

Arcaya is one of the most ambitious real estate developments currently underway in the Algarve. Spread across a unique natural landscape in Vilamoura, it integrates high-end residential, hospitality, leisure, and commercial components into a seamless, walkable environment. The project emphasises sustainable building practices, native vegetation, and fluid public spaces designed to create a sense of place and permanence.

Portugal's global appeal continues to rise, with the IPDT forecasting more than 33 million international visitors in 2025—a record for the country. The opening of Mondrian Arcaya speaks directly to this growth and to the region's transformation into a lifestyle destination of international relevance.

Mondrian is a series of forward-thinking hotels rooted in art, design and culture. Groundbreaking interiors, immersive art installations and inventive culinary experiences are hallmarks of a Mondrian, as are dream-like spaces that reflect the city it inhabits. Visionary collaborators and progressive programming bring each location to life, generating an energy that calls to the culturally curious and attracts locals and travellers alike. With 11 properties at the forefront of some of the world's most exciting established and emerging cultural hubs in Singapore, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, London, Doha, Mexico City, Cannes, Bordeaux, Seoul, Hong Kong, Ibiza and most recently, Australia's Gold Coast, the brand is experiencing tremendous growth with upcoming openings in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Bucharest and Maldives.

ABOUT BONDSTONE

Founded in 2016, Bondstone is a private equity firm specialized in the development and management of real estate assets in Portugal, in several segments. Since inception, the firm has successfully curated an investment portfolio with a gross development value above one billion euros.

Our tenured 20-people multidisciplinary team has experience working collaboratively across asset classes, sectors and investment styles, and constantly seeks to create positive economic impact and long-term value for our investors.

For more information about Bondstone and the Arcaya development, please visit www.bondstone.com and www.arcaya.pt, and connect with us on Facebook and Instagram.

ABOUT ENNISMORE

Ennismore is a global collective of entrepreneurial and founder-built brands with creativity and purpose at their heart. Founded in 2011 by entrepreneur Sharan Pasricha, Ennismore and Accor entered a joint venture in 2021, creating a new autonomous entity and the fastest-growing lifestyle hospitality company, with Accor holding a majority shareholding. Ennismore comprises three pillars: a lifestyle collective rooted in culture and community, immersive resorts creating havens for escapism and entertainment, and iconic luxury venues pioneering the art of exclusive culinary destinations.

Ennismore has an unrivalled ecosystem of 16 brands and two independent F&B groups with 180+ hotels and 140 in the pipeline, over 500 restaurants and bars, and a network of 45+ branded residences. Ennismore operates hotels in over 40 countries with over 25,000 team members. Ennismore has four dedicated in-house studios: an F&B Platform; AIME Studios, Interior & Graphic Design; a Digital Product & Tech Innovation Lab; and a Partnerships Studio. Dis-loyalty is Ennismore's travel and food membership dedicated to lifestyle. Ennismore is committed to positively impacting the world, with a key focus on creating inclusive communities among its teams and in the places it calls home. ennismore.com *Figures as of the end of December 2024.

