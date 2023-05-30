BobNet Group Launches Bob Bistro Service: An Automated Technology Powered Restaurant Offering Cooked and Healthy Food at the Office

BobBistro brings healthy, ready-to-eat food directly to the office, distributed to employees through an advanced IoT device

BUCHAREST, Romania, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BobNet Group , a leading Romanian company specializing in automation solutions for the Retail and Hospitality sectors, proudly announces the launch of Bob Bistro, an unparalleled dining service for the office. This groundbreaking service ensures the seamless delivery of freshly prepared, nutritious menus directly to the workplace, leveraging state-of-the-art IoT technology.

Bob Bistro sets a new standard for office dining, offering employees an unparalleled culinary experience characterized by convenience, quality, and health consciousness. Utilizing cutting-edge packaging techniques, the menus are crafted without the use of additives or preservatives. Through BobNet Group's advanced automation technology, employees in manufacturing facilities and corporate settings can now enjoy a diverse range of pre-delivered, ready-to-serve meals conveniently accessible 24/7 from the Bob Bistro automated canteen, installed directly within dedicated employee dining areas.

"An automated office restaurant represents the most advanced lunch experience, helping company managers to provide employees with cooked and healthy food in a much more efficient way," said Mihai Gîrneț, CEO of BobNet . "Ready-to-serve dishes are pre-delivered daily to the office, kept in optimal conditions, and available 24/7 with access in just 30 seconds through the automated serving technology of Bob Bistro. This way, employers can ensure that workers have healthy food efficiently, without wasting time waiting for traditional deliveries," added Mihai Gîrneț.

Furthermore, the Bob Bistro service provides the option for employees to conveniently pick up their meals free of charge, with subsequent payment settled by the employer. This innovative approach empowers employers to set individual monthly limits for meal coverage per employee, while employees can surpass these limits and cover the additional costs themselves. Additionally, Bob Bistro offers the flexibility of deferred payment until the end of the month or payday at no extra charge.

"Considering the evolving trends in the food industry, Bob Bistro is poised to become the epitome of office lunch culture and an essential offering for employers committed to fostering a productive and employee-friendly environment. The benefits afforded to employees translate into heightened loyalty, job satisfaction, and improved performance and productivity.", Mihai Gîrneț expressed.

Bob Bistro represents a groundbreaking solution for companies operating in shift-based environments, as its unique operational model guarantees employees uninterrupted access to delectable cuisine throughout the day and night.

The rapid expansion of the Bob Bistro network has positioned it for national and international scalability. Already, Bob Bistro devices and services have been seamlessly integrated into new office buildings, including lobby areas and corporate kitchens, further solidifying its presence as a premier dining option.

BobNet Group stands apart as one of the select few global startups boasting an in-house operational testing infrastructure for real retail environments. Particularly, the BobNet-operated Bob Concierge chain demonstrates the company's commitment to delivering fresh, meticulously prepared menus through automated devices strategically placed in residential complexes

SOURCE BobNet Group