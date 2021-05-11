Bob's Business Revolutionises SME Cybersecurity

Bob's Compliance makes cybersecurity and compliance training affordable for every organisation, no matter the size.

BARNSLEY, England, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bob's Business, the cybersecurity culture company, have today launched Bob's Compliance - the first cybersecurity awareness and compliance training product designed exclusively to meet the demands of SME organisations.

According to the Federation of Small Businesses, UK SME organisations see almost 10,000 attacks per day , making them a primary target for hackers and cybercriminals. Indeed, according to findings from the Information Commissioners Office, 90% of cyber data breaches were the result of human error .

Today, Bob's Business is launching an online training solution designed to reduce organisational risk of breaches and help them achieve compliance with ISO 27001, GDPR and more.

Bob's Compliance is the first training eLearning solution designed with SMEs in mind, offering instant access to a comprehensive course catalogue of NCSC-accredited cybersecurity and compliance topics on an included Learning Management System (LMS), from just £1.39 per user, per month with no long-term contract required and on an easily accessible & consumable online eStore.

Bob's Business' CEO, Melanie Oldham, said: "We're delighted to be pioneers in SME cybersecurity training at a time when data protection and compliance has never been more important for smaller organisations.

" Bob's Compliance makes training quick, affordable and straightforward for everyone. We simply can't wait to introduce even more organisations to our quick, entertaining and narratively-driven courses."

Bob's Business was launched in 2007 as a provider of cybersecurity courses and cyber awareness training courses for organisations of all sizes, focusing on reducing human error - the leading cause of breaches.

Priced competitively and with a unique approach to content, which foregrounds animations and jargon-free language to teach staff how to safeguard the organisations they work for, Bob's Business has grown to become a significant player in the industry.

They offer cybersecurity courses, simulated phishing campaigns and GDPR compliance training to help organisations achieve compliance standards such as ISO 27001.

