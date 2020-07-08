BNI® Global Acquires SCION Social to Enhance Global Marketing Initiatives

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina, July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BNI® (Business Network International) welcomed Scion Social (Scion) to the BNI family of companies on June 30, 2020. This acquisition represents a key step in BNI's global marketing strategy to impact more business owners around the world.

With the addition of its first-ever chief marketing officer in 2019, the launch of a refreshed brand in May 2020, and the build-out of a multi-year marketing plan, BNI has set the bar high for itself and its marketing efforts in 2020 and beyond. Acquiring Scion is another important step toward BNI's ability to reach more businesses and create a greater impact.

Scion, a digital marketing firm based in Bangalore, India, specializes in marketing strategy, social media presence, website development and communications. Scion has a proven track record helping its clients to build a bigger customer base, support a stronger foundation in the digital space and drive results for new customer conversion.

BNI's Chairman & CEO Graham Weihmiller remarks, "2020 is a capstone year for BNI's Global Marketing Team. With a growing team, a refreshed brand relaunch, several digital marketing pilots in progress, new materials and resources coming out weekly, and now the addition of an incredible team like Scion, I'm blown away by what we've been able to accomplish so far – and this is just the beginning. We have exciting work on deck for the balance of 2020 and I can't wait to see what we're able to achieve together."

"Having been a part of the BNI family for more than a decade as a Member, Executive Director and Marketing partner, I am thrilled to see Scion officially become part of the global team. The opportunities for our continued collaboration are endless. Scion is eager to contribute towards the world-class digital transformation that BNI has embarked upon, to enhance the member & franchisee experience in the years ahead," says Meena Srinivasan, president of Scion Social.

"As we strive towards building a world class organization, I am thrilled to have Scion become a part of the BNI Global Marketing Team," shares BNI's Chief Marketing Officer Terry Atkins. "I've had the pleasure of working with Scion as a client, and now through this acquisition we will be able to work closely to build best in class marketing for BNI and our partners."

About BNI

BNI is the world's largest and most successful business networking organization. BNI has nearly 270,000 Members who attend one of almost 9,700 weekly chapters meetings in 70 countries around the globe. BNI's proven business networking platform provides its Members the ideal environment, technology, training, and support to help them build strong businesses. BNI Online™ is its newest product, an advanced online platform that helps Members connect in structured virtual environment. Since the beginning 2020, BNI Members have generated $7.4 billion in business through their referrals to one another.

To see the new look and learn more about BNI, go to www.bni.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1177046/BNI_Logo.jpg

Related Links

http://bni.com



SOURCE BNI