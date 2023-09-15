BMW PGA Championship driven by Green Technology at the Centennial Wentworth Club

LONDON, Sept. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2023 BMW PGA Championship takes place this week at the world famous Wentworth Club. As the flagship event on the European Tour, this year's Championship boasts a world-class field, a star-studded celebrity and entertainment line-up, and an elevated spectator experience; poised to be the biggest and best ever BMW PGA Championship. Wentworth has once again captured the world's attention by its centennial historical heritage and innovative development.

This Championship is also referred to as the ultimate preparation for the forthcoming Ryder Cup. The world's biggest stars, including four-time major winner Rory McIlroy, reigning Masters Champion Jon Rahm, newly-crowned FedEx Cup winner Viktor Hovland will all feature in this week's BMW PGA Championship. Chinese players Li Haotong and Wu Ashun will also participate. It's star-studded celebrity line-up has generated considerable excitement even before the Tournament begins.

Wentworth is a national treasure and a Global icon and has always enjoyed high praise by event organizers, players, critics, and the media. In 2014, Reignwood Group injected new vitality into the celebrated West Course and has now introduced Wentworth's innovative management concepts to other locations in Beijing, China, and Bangkok, Thailand.

Wentworth's century-long legacy stems from its commitment to preserving golf's traditional culture while continuously incorporating modern management concepts into Golf Club management. During the Tournament, the Wentworth Greenkeeping Team also shared behind-the-scenes stories with the media, particularly their efforts in sustainability, which is a real focus for all the staff here at Wentworth Golf Club.

The 2023 BMW PGA Championship on the DP World Tour will be the first ever sporting event to have its television production powered entirely by green hydrogen – producing zero emissions. In a world first for a sporting event, the European Tour Productions and IMG led production will be powered 100% by green hydrogen, producing zero emissions.

Wentworth's philosophy on green energy and PGA standards have been continued on to the golf course at Reignwood Park in Bangkok, Thailand. The turf quality of both golf courses has met PGA standards.

During the BMW PGA Championship, Wentworth will also host the inaugural "Reignwood Global Elite Club" Member Cup series event, bringing together Member representatives from China, the UK, and Thailand to celebrate this Festival of Golf at Wentworth. Through the global sport of golf, Wentworth aims to enhance communication and understanding among its Members, promoting international cultural exchange and mutual learning. Reignwood members are also inviting each other to play Golf at Reignwood Park in Bangkok.

Reignwood Group will continue to uphold the rich heritage of this centennial golf course and maintain a steadfast commitment to high-quality development. With the support of its global green and health industry resources, Reignwood aims to establish an international platform for cultural and sports exchange and contribute to the global green industry and economic development.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2211803/image_815062_18423272.jpg

SOURCE Reignwood Group