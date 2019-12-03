BMO Financial Group Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2019 Results

Financial Results Highlights

Fourth Quarter 2019 Compared With Fourth Quarter 2018:

Net income 4,5 of $1 ,194 million, down 30%, reflecting a restructuring charge in the current quarter and a benefit from the remeasurement of an employee benefit liability in the prior year; adjusted net income 1 of $1 ,607 million, up 5%

EPS 2 of $1.78 , down 31%; adjusted EPS 1 of $2.43 , up 5%

Revenue, net of CCPB 3,4 , of $5 ,752 million, up 5%; revenue, net of adjusted CCPB 1 , of $5,777 million , up 5%

Provision for credit losses (PCL) of $253 million compared with $175 million in the prior year; includes PCL on performing loans of $22 million

ROE of 9.9%, compared with 16.1%; adjusted ROE 1 of 13.5%, compared with 14.5%

Common Equity Tier 1 Ratio of 11.4%

Dividend increased $0.03 to $1.06 , up 6% from the prior year

Fiscal 2019 Compared With Fiscal 2018:

Net income 4,5 of $5 ,758 million, up 6%; adjusted net income 1 of $6 ,249 million, up 4%

EPS 2 of $8.66 , up 6%; adjusted EPS 1 of $9.43 , up 5%

Revenue, net of CCPB 3,4 , of $22 ,774 million, up 6%

PCL of $872 million compared with $662 million in the prior year; includes PCL on performing loans of $121 million

ROE of 12.6% compared with 13.3%; adjusted ROE1 of 13.7% compared with 14.6%

TORONTO, Dec. 3, 2019 /CNW/ - For the fourth quarter ended October 31, 2019, BMO Financial Group (TSX:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) recorded net income of $1,194 million or $1.78 per share on a reported basis, and net income of $1,607 million or $2.43 per share on an adjusted basis.

"BMO finished the year with very strong performance, delivering $1.6 billion in adjusted earnings and adjusted earnings per share of $2.43 in the fourth quarter, up 5% year-over-year, with pre-provision pre-tax earnings growth of 11%, driven by positive operating leverage in all businesses and particularly strong operating performance in Personal and Commercial banking in both Canada and the U.S.," said Darryl White, Chief Executive Officer, BMO Financial Group.

"Our results for the year reflect the strength and quality of our diversified businesses. Adjusted earnings per share were $9.43, up 5% from last year. We continued to make significant progress on our strategic priorities and delivered annual earnings growth of 23% in our U.S. business. With a clear bank-wide focus on disciplined expense management, we continued to improve our overall efficiency ratio with 130 basis points of improvement in the past two years and good momentum throughout the year. We have a number of initiatives underway, including today's announcement of a restructuring charge, that will serve to accelerate our momentum and help us meet our efficiency objectives over the long-term. In addition, we gained market share in key areas, including commercial lending and retail deposits, in Canada and the U.S. Our credit performance remains good and we ended the year with a strong CET1 capital ratio of 11.4%."

"Looking ahead to 2020, we will continue to execute on our clearly articulated strategic priorities and objectives. We remain focused on building on the foundation of our integrated North American platform to grow our customer base and broaden our customer relationships. I am confident that we are well-positioned to deliver sustainable and resilient profitability through an evolving economic environment," concluded Mr. White.

Reported net income in the current quarter included a restructuring charge of $357 million after-tax ($484 million pre-tax), related to severance and a small amount of real estate-related costs, to continue to improve our efficiency, including accelerating delivery against key bank-wide initiatives focused on digitization, organizational redesign and simplification of the way we do business. Reported net income also included a $25 million pre-tax and after-tax reinsurance adjustment for the net impact of major reinsurance claims from Japanese typhoons that were incurred after our announced decision to wind down our reinsurance business.

Return on equity (ROE) was 9.9%, compared with 16.1% in the prior year and adjusted ROE was 13.5%, compared with 14.5% in the prior year. Return on tangible common equity (ROTCE) was 11.9%, compared with 19.5% in the prior year and adjusted ROTCE was 15.7%, compared with 17.3% in the prior year.

Concurrent with the release of results, BMO announced a first quarter 2020 dividend of $1.06 per common share, up $0.03 per share or 3% from the prior quarter and up $0.06 per share or 6% from the prior year. The quarterly dividend of $1.06 per common share is equivalent to an annual dividend of $4.24 per common share.

BMO's 2019 audited annual consolidated financial statements and accompanying Management Discussion and Analysis (MD&A) are available online at www.bmo.com/investorrelations and at www.sedar.com.

(1) Results and measures in this document are presented on a GAAP basis. They are also presented on an adjusted basis that excludes the impact of certain items. Adjusted results and measures are non-GAAP and are detailed for all reported periods in the Non-GAAP Measures section, where such non-GAAP measures and their closest GAAP counterparts are disclosed. (2) All Earnings per Share (EPS) measures in this document refer to diluted EPS, unless specified otherwise. EPS is calculated using net income after deducting total dividends on preferred shares and distributions on other equity instruments. (3) On a basis that nets insurance claims, commissions and changes in policy benefit liabilities (CCPB) against insurance revenue. (4) Q4-2019 reported net income included a $357 million after-tax ($484 million pre-tax) restructuring charge, related to severance and a small amount of real estate-related costs, to continue to improve our efficiency, including accelerating delivery against key bank-wide initiatives focused on digitization, organizational redesign and simplification of the way we do business. The current quarter reported net income also included a $25 million (pre-tax and after-tax) net impact of major reinsurance claims from Japanese typhoons that were incurred after our announced decision to wind down our reinsurance business. The restructuring charge was included in non-interest expense in Corporate Services and the reinsurance adjustment was included in CCPB in BMO Wealth Management. (5) In fiscal 2018, we recorded a $425 million (US$339 million) charge related to the revaluation of our U.S. net deferred tax asset as a result of the enactment of the U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act in the first quarter; a $192 million after-tax ($260 million pre-tax) restructuring charge, primarily related to severance, in the second quarter; and a benefit of $203 million after-tax ($277 million pre-tax) from the remeasurement of an employee benefit liability, as a result of an amendment to our other employee future benefits plan for certain employees, in the fourth quarter. The second quarter charge and fourth quarter benefit were included in non-interest expense in Corporate Services. For more information on the tax charge, refer to the Critical Accounting Estimates – Income Taxes and Deferred Tax Assets section on page 119 of BMO's 2018 Annual Report.

Note: All ratios and percentage changes in this document are based on unrounded numbers.

Fourth Quarter Operating Segment Overview

Canadian P&C

Reported net income was $716 million, an increase of $42 million or 6% and adjusted net income was $716 million, an increase of $41 million or 6% from the prior year. Adjusted net income excludes the amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets. Results reflect strong revenue growth, partially offset by higher provisions for credit losses and higher expenses.

During the quarter, we launched a new digital lending solution, the first of its kind from a major Canadian financial institution. Customers are now able to apply for a personal line of credit by completing a short, user-friendly digital application and receive a decision on their loan application in minutes. We also became the first Canadian financial institution to offer retail credit card customers the option to report a lost or stolen card through online banking. These new digital services and innovations reflect BMO's commitment to creating digital solutions that better support our customers.

U.S. P&C

Reported net income was $393 million, an increase of $21 million or 6% and adjusted net income was $404 million, an increase of $21 million or 5% from the prior year. Adjusted net income excludes the amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets.

Reported net income was US$297 million, an increase of US$12 million or 4% and adjusted net income was US$305 million, an increase of US$11 million or 4%, primarily due to higher revenue and lower provisions for credit losses, partially offset by a favourable U.S. tax item in the prior year and higher expenses.

During the quarter, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation released its annual deposit market share report. We improved our market share ranking within our core footprint, which includes Illinois, Kansas, Wisconsin, Missouri, Indiana and Minnesota, from fourth to third place and maintained our strong ranking of second place in the Chicago and Milwaukee markets.

BMO Wealth Management

Reported net income was $267 million, an increase of $48 million or 22% and adjusted net income was $301 million, an increase of $72 million or 31% from the prior year. Adjusted net income in the current quarter excludes the net impact of major reinsurance claims and the amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets in both the current and prior year. Traditional Wealth reported net income was $237 million, an increase of $45 million or 24% and adjusted net income was $246 million, an increase of $44 million or 22%, due to the impact of a legal provision in the prior year, higher deposit and loan revenue and higher fee-based revenue. Insurance reported net income was $30 million, an increase of $3 million or 9%, and adjusted net income of $55 million increased $28 million, primarily due to benefits from changes in investments to improve asset liability management.

For the second consecutive year, BMO Global Asset Management was named the best manager in liability-driven investment by Financial News.

BMO Capital Markets

Reported net income was $269 million, compared with $298 million and adjusted net income was $280 million, compared with $309 million in the prior year. Adjusted net income excludes the amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets and acquisition integration costs. Higher revenue was more than offset by higher provisions for credit losses and higher expenses.

On September 25, 2019, BMO Capital Markets celebrated the 15th anniversary of the Equity Through Education Trading Day, a BMO Capital Markets initiative that donates all institutional equity trading commissions earned that day across North America and Europe to charities helping underprivileged students through scholarships, bursaries and other academic programs. This year, we raised $1.6 million, bringing the total amount raised since the introduction of the program in 2005 to more than $21 million, and helping over 5,000 students. This is one of the many initiatives that continue to highlight BMO's Purpose to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life.

Corporate Services

Reported net loss was $451 million, compared with a reported net income of $134 million in the prior year. Adjusted net loss was $94 million, compared with an adjusted net loss of $65 million in the prior year. Adjusted results in the current quarter exclude a restructuring charge of $357 million after-tax. Adjusted results in the prior year exclude a $203 million after-tax benefit from the remeasurement of an employee benefit liability and acquisition integration costs. Adjusted results decreased, primarily due to lower revenue excluding taxable equivalent basis (teb) adjustments, partially offset by lower expenses.

Adjusted results in this Fourth Quarter Operating Segment Overview section are non-GAAP amounts or non-GAAP measures. Please refer to the Non-GAAP Measures section.

Capital

BMO's Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) Ratio was 11.4% as at October 31, 2019. The CET1 Ratio was unchanged from the prior quarter as retained earnings growth, which absorbed the restructuring charge, was offset by higher risk-weighted assets from business growth.

Provision for Credit Losses

Total provision for credit losses was $253 million, an increase of $78 million from the prior year. The provision for credit losses ratio was 23 basis points, compared with 18 basis points in the prior year. The provision for credit losses on impaired loans of $231 million increased $54 million from $177 million in the prior year, primarily due to higher provisions in BMO Capital Markets and our P&C businesses. The provision for credit losses on impaired loans ratio was 21 basis points, compared with 18 basis points in the prior year. There was a $22 million provision for credit losses on performing loans in the current quarter, compared with a $2 million recovery of credit losses on performing loans in the prior year. The year-over-year increase in the provision for credit losses on performing loans was as a result of negative migration in the current quarter, compared with positive migration in the prior year, and higher provisions in the current quarter from changes in scenario weights, partially offset by lower provisions in the current quarter from changes in the economic outlook.

Regulatory Filings

Our continuous disclosure materials, including our interim filings, annual Management's Discussion and Analysis and audited consolidated financial statements, Annual Information Form and Notice of Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Proxy Circular, are available on our website at www.bmo.com/investorrelations, on the Canadian Securities Administrators' website at www.sedar.com, and on the EDGAR section of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's website at www.sec.gov.





Bank of Montreal uses a unified branding approach that links all of the organization's member companies. Bank of Montreal, together with its subsidiaries, is known as BMO Financial Group. As such, in this document, the names BMO and BMO Financial Group mean Bank of Montreal, together with its subsidiaries.



Financial Review

Management's Discussion and Analysis (MD&A) commentary is as at December 3, 2019. The material that precedes this section comprises part of this MD&A. The MD&A should be read in conjunction with the unaudited interim consolidated financial statements for the period ended October 31, 2019, included in this document, as well as the audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended October 31, 2019, and the MD&A for fiscal 2019, contained in our 2019 Annual Report.

BMO's 2019 Annual Report includes a comprehensive discussion of our businesses, strategies and objectives, and can be accessed on our website at www.bmo.com/investorrelations. Readers are also encouraged to visit the site to view other quarterly financial information.

Bank of Montreal's management, under the supervision of the CEO and CFO, has evaluated the effectiveness, as at October 31, 2019, of Bank of Montreal's disclosure controls and procedures (as defined in the rules of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the Canadian Securities Administrators) and has concluded that such disclosure controls and procedures are effective.

There were no changes in our internal control over financial reporting during the quarter ended October 31, 2019, which materially affected, or are reasonably likely to materially affect, our internal control over financial reporting.

Because of inherent limitations, disclosure controls and procedures and internal control over financial reporting can provide only reasonable assurance and may not prevent or detect misstatements.

As in prior quarters, Bank of Montreal's Audit and Conduct Review Committee reviewed this document and Bank of Montreal's Board of Directors approved the document prior to its release.



Financial Highlights

(Canadian $ in millions, except as noted) Q4-2019 Q3-2019 Q4-2018 Fiscal 2019 Fiscal 2018 Summary Income Statement









Net interest income (1) 3,364 3,217 3,015 12,888 11,438 Non-interest revenue (1)(2) 2,723 3,449 2,878 12,595 11,467 Revenue (2) 6,087 6,666 5,893 25,483 22,905 Insurance claims, commissions and changes in policy benefit liabilities (CCPB) 335 887 390 2,709 1,352 Revenue, net of CCPB 5,752 5,779 5,503 22,774 21,553 Provision for (recovery of) credit losses on impaired loans 231 243 177 751 700 Provision for (recovery of) credit losses on performing loans 22 63 (2) 121 (38) Total provision for credit losses 253 306 175 872 662 Non-interest expense (2) 3,987 3,491 3,193 14,630 13,477 Provision for income taxes (3) 318 425 438 1,514 1,961 Net income attributable to equity holders of the bank 1,194 1,557 1,697 5,758 5,453 Adjusted net income 1,607 1,582 1,531 6,249 5,982 Common Share Data ($, except as noted)









Earnings per share 1.78 2.34 2.58 8.66 8.17 Adjusted earnings per share 2.43 2.38 2.32 9.43 8.99 Earnings per share growth (%) (30.7) 1.0 42.4 6.0 3.3 Adjusted earnings per share growth (%) 4.8 0.8 19.7 4.9 10.3 Dividends declared per share 1.03 1.03 0.96 4.06 3.78 Book value per share 71.54 70.88 64.73 71.54 64.73 Closing share price 97.50 98.80 98.43 97.50 98.43 Number of common shares outstanding (in millions)









End of period 639.2 639.0 639.3 639.2 639.3 Average diluted 640.4 640.4 641.8 640.4 644.9 Total market value of common shares ($ billions) 62.3 63.1 62.9 62.3 62.9 Dividend yield (%) 4.2 4.2 3.9 4.2 3.8 Dividend payout ratio (%) 57.6 43.9 37.2 46.8 46.1 Adjusted dividend payout ratio (%) 42.3 43.2 41.3 43.0 41.9 Financial Measures and Ratios (%)









Return on equity 9.9 13.2 16.1 12.6 13.3 Adjusted return on equity 13.5 13.5 14.5 13.7 14.6 Return on tangible common equity 11.9 15.8 19.5 15.1 16.2 Adjusted return on tangible common equity 15.7 15.8 17.3 16.1 17.5 Net income growth (29.6) 1.3 38.6 5.6 2.1 Adjusted net income growth 5.0 1.1 17.1 4.5 8.8 Revenue growth 3.3 15.1 5.0 11.3 3.6 Revenue growth, net of CCPB 4.5 4.6 9.1 5.7 4.8 Non-interest expense growth 24.9 3.9 (4.4) 8.6 2.2 Adjusted non-interest expense growth 1.2 4.1 6.2 5.0 3.5 Efficiency ratio, net of CCPB 69.3 60.4 58.0 64.2 62.5 Adjusted efficiency ratio, net of CCPB 60.0 59.9 62.2 61.4 61.9 Operating leverage, net of CCPB (20.4) 0.7 13.5 (2.9) 2.6 Adjusted operating leverage, net of CCPB 3.8 0.5 2.9 0.8 1.3 Net interest margin on average earning assets 1.71 1.67 1.68 1.70 1.67 Effective tax rate (3) 21.0 21.5 20.6 20.8 26.5 Adjusted effective tax rate 22.0 21.5 19.7 21.1 20.7 Total PCL-to-average net loans and acceptances (annualized) 0.23 0.28 0.18 0.20 0.17 PCL on impaired loans-to-average net loans and acceptances (annualized) 0.21 0.22 0.18 0.17 0.18 Balance Sheet (as at, $ millions, except as noted)









Assets 852,195 839,180 773,293 852,195 773,293 Gross loans and acceptances 451,537 444,390 404,215 451,537 404,215 Net loans and acceptances 449,687 442,588 402,576 449,687 402,576 Deposits 568,143 553,383 520,928 568,143 520,928 Common shareholders' equity 45,728 45,295 41,381 45,728 41,381 Cash and securities-to-total assets ratio (%) 28.9 28.3 29.9 28.9 29.9 Capital Ratios (%)









CET1 Ratio 11.4 11.4 11.3 11.4 11.3 Tier 1 Capital Ratio 13.0 13.0 12.9 13.0 12.9 Total Capital Ratio 15.2 15.3 15.2 15.2 15.2 Leverage Ratio 4.3 4.3 4.2 4.3 4.2 Foreign Exchange Rates ($)









As at Canadian/U.S. dollar 1.3165 1.3198 1.3169 1.3165 1.3169 Average Canadian/U.S. dollar 1.3240 1.3270 1.3047 1.3290 1.2878

(1) Effective Q1-2019, certain dividend income in our Global Markets business has been reclassified from non-interest revenue to net interest income. Results for prior periods and related ratios have been reclassified to conform with the current period's presentation. (2) Effective Q1-2019, the bank adopted IFRS 15, Revenue from Contracts with Customers (IFRS 15) and elected to retrospectively present prior periods as if IFRS 15 had always been applied. As a result, loyalty rewards and cash promotion costs on cards previously recorded in non-interest expense are presented as a reduction in non-interest revenue. In addition, certain out-of-pocket expenses reimbursed to BMO from customers have been reclassified from a reduction in non-interest expense to non-interest revenue. (3) Q1-2018 reported net income included a $425 million charge due to the revaluation of our U.S. net deferred tax asset as a result of the enactment of the U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. For more information, refer to the Critical Accounting Estimates – Income Taxes and Deferred Tax Assets section on page 119 of BMO's 2018 Annual Report.

Certain comparative figures have been reclassified to conform with the current period's presentation.

Adjusted results are non-GAAP amounts or non-GAAP measures. Please refer to the Non-GAAP Measures section.

Non-GAAP Measures

Results and measures in this document are presented on a GAAP basis. Unless otherwise indicated, all amounts are in Canadian dollars and have been derived from financial statements prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). References to GAAP mean IFRS. They are also presented on an adjusted basis that excludes the impact of certain items, as set out in the table below. Results and measures that exclude the impact of Canadian/U.S. dollar exchange rate movements on our U.S. segment are non-GAAP measures. Please refer to the Foreign Exchange section for a discussion of the effects of changes in exchange rates on our results. Management assesses performance on a reported basis and on an adjusted basis, and considers both to be useful in assessing underlying ongoing business performance. Presenting results on both bases provides readers with a better understanding of how management assesses results. It also permits readers to assess the impact of certain specified items on results for the periods presented, and to better assess results excluding those items that may not be reflective of ongoing results. As such, the presentation may facilitate readers' analysis of trends. Except as otherwise noted, management's discussion of changes in reported results in this document applies equally to changes in the corresponding adjusted results. Adjusted results and measures are non-GAAP and as such do not have standardized meanings under GAAP. They are unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies and should not be viewed in isolation from, or as a substitute for, GAAP results.

Non-GAAP Measures

(Canadian $ in millions, except as noted) Q4-2019 Q3-2019 Q4-2018 Fiscal 2019 Fiscal 2018 Reported Results









Revenue 6,087 6,666 5,893 25,483 22,905 Insurance claims, commissions and changes in policy benefit liabilities (CCPB) (335) (887) (390) (2,709) (1,352) Revenue, net of CCPB 5,752 5,779 5,503 22,774 21,553 Total provision for credit losses (253) (306) (175) (872) (662) Non-interest expense (3,987) (3,491) (3,193) (14,630) (13,477) Income before income taxes 1,512 1,982 2,135 7,272 7,414 Provision for income taxes (318) (425) (438) (1,514) (1,961) Net income 1,194 1,557 1,697 5,758 5,453 EPS ($) 1.78 2.34 2.58 8.66 8.17 Adjusting Items (Pre-tax) (1)









Acquisition integration costs (2) (2) (3) (18) (13) (34) Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets (3) (38) (29) (31) (128) (116) Restructuring costs (4) (484) - - (484) (260) Reinsurance adjustment (5) (25) - - (25) - Benefit from the remeasurement of an employee benefit liability (6) - - 277 - 277 Adjusting items included in reported pre-tax income (549) (32) 228 (650) (133) Adjusting Items (After tax)(1)









Acquisition integration costs (2) (2) (2) (13) (10) (25) Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets (3) (29) (23) (24) (99) (90) Restructuring costs (4) (357) - - (357) (192) Reinsurance adjustment (5) (25) - - (25) - Benefit from the remeasurement of an employee benefit liability (6) - - 203 - 203 U.S. net deferred tax asset revaluation (7) - - - - (425) Adjusting items included in reported net income after tax (413) (25) 166 (491) (529) Impact on EPS ($) (0.65) (0.04) 0.26 (0.77) (0.82) Adjusted Results









Revenue 6,087 6,666 5,893 25,483 22,905 Insurance claims, commissions and changes in policy benefit liabilities (CCPB) (310) (887) (390) (2,684) (1,352) Revenue, net of CCPB 5,777 5,779 5,503 22,799 21,553 Total provision for credit losses (253) (306) (175) (872) (662) Non-interest expense (3,463) (3,459) (3,421) (14,005) (13,344) Income before income taxes 2,061 2,014 1,907 7,922 7,547 Provision for income taxes (454) (432) (376) (1,673) (1,565) Net income 1,607 1,582 1,531 6,249 5,982 EPS ($) 2.43 2.38 2.32 9.43 8.99

(1) Adjusting items are generally included in Corporate Services, with the exception of the amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets and certain acquisition integration costs, which are charged to the operating groups, and the reinsurance adjustment, which is included in BMO Wealth Management. (2) Acquisition integration costs related to the acquired BMO Transportation Finance business are charged to Corporate Services, since the acquisition impacts both Canadian and U.S. P&C businesses. KGS–Alpha acquisition integration costs are reported in BMO Capital Markets. Acquisition integration costs are recorded in non-interest expense. (3) These amounts were charged to the non-interest expense of the operating groups. Before-tax and after-tax amounts for each operating group are provided in the Review of Operating Group's Performance section. (4) Q4-2019 reported net income included a restructuring charge of $357 million after-tax ($484 million pre-tax), related to severance and a small amount of real estate-related costs, to continue to improve our efficiency, including accelerating delivery against key bank-wide initiatives focused on digitization, organizational redesign and simplification of the way we do business. The restructuring charge in 2018 was also a result of a similar bank-wide program. Restructuring costs are included in non-interest expense in Corporate Services. (5) Q4-2019 reported net income included a reinsurance adjustment of $25 million (pre-tax and after-tax) in claims, commissions and changes in policy benefit liabilities for the net impact of major reinsurance claims from Japanese typhoons that were incurred after our announced decision to wind down our reinsurance business. This reinsurance adjustment is included in BMO Wealth Management. (6) Q4-2018 reported net income included a benefit of $203 million after-tax ($277 million pre-tax) from the remeasurement of an employee benefit liability, as a result of an amendment to our other employee future benefits plan for certain employees. This amount was included in non-interest expense in Corporate Services. (7) Q1-2018 reported net income included a $425 million (US$339 million) charge related to the revaluation of our U.S. net deferred tax asset as a result of the enactment of the U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. For more information, refer to the Critical Accounting Estimates – Income Taxes and Deferred Tax Assets section on page 119 of BMO's 2018 Annual Report.

Certain comparative figures have been reclassified to conform with the current period's presentation.

Adjusted results and measures in this table are non-GAAP amounts or non-GAAP measures.

Foreign Exchange

The Canadian dollar equivalents of BMO's U.S. results that are denominated in U.S. dollars decreased relative to the third quarter of 2019 and increased relative to the fourth quarter of 2018 due to changes in the U.S. dollar. The table below indicates the relevant average Canadian/U.S. dollar exchange rates and the impact of changes in those rates on our U.S. segment results. References in this document to the impact of the U.S. dollar do not include U.S. dollar-denominated amounts recorded outside BMO's U.S. segment.

Changes in exchange rates will affect future results measured in Canadian dollars, and the impact on those results is a function of the periods in which revenue, expenses and provisions for (recoveries of) credit losses arise.

Economically, our U.S. dollar income stream was unhedged to changes in foreign exchange rates during the current and prior year. We regularly determine whether to enter into hedging transactions in order to mitigate the impact of foreign exchange rate movements on net income.

Refer to the Enterprise-Wide Capital Management section on page 59 of the 2019 Annual Report for a discussion of the impact that changes in foreign exchange rates can have on our capital position. Changes in foreign exchange rates will also affect accumulated other comprehensive income, primarily as a result of the translation of our investment in foreign operations.

Effects of Changes in Exchange Rates on BMO's U.S. Segment Reported and Adjusted Results



Q4-2019 (Canadian $ in millions, except as noted) vs. Q4-2018 vs. Q3-2019 Canadian/U.S. dollar exchange rate (average)



Current period 1.3240 1.3240 Prior period 1.3047 1.3270 Effects on U.S. segment reported results



Increased (decreased) net interest income 17 (3) Increased (decreased) non-interest revenue 11 (2) Increased (decreased) revenues 28 (5) Decreased (increased) provision for credit losses (1) - Decreased (increased) expenses (20) 3 Decreased (increased) income taxes (1) 1 Increased (decreased) reported net income 6 (1) Impact on earnings per share ($) 0.01 - Effects on U.S. segment adjusted results



Increased (decreased) net interest income 17 (3) Increased (decreased) non-interest revenue 11 (2) Increased (decreased) revenues 28 (5) Decreased (increased) provision for credit losses (1) - Decreased (increased) expenses (20) 3 Decreased (increased) income taxes (1) 1 Increased (decreased) adjusted net income 6 (1) Impact on adjusted earnings per share ($) 0.01 -

Adjusted results in this section are non-GAAP amounts or non-GAAP measures. Please refer to the Non-GAAP Measures section.

Net Income

Q4 2019 vs. Q4 2018

Reported net income was $1,194 million, compared with $1,697 million in the prior year, and adjusted net income was $1,607 million, an increase of $76 million or 5% from the prior year. Adjusted net income excludes a $357 million restructuring charge, related to severance and a small amount of real estate-related costs, to continue to improve our efficiency, including accelerating delivery against key bank-wide initiatives focused on digitization, organizational redesign and simplification of the way we do business, as well as a $25 million reinsurance adjustment for the net impact of major reinsurance claims from Japanese typhoons that were incurred after our announced decision to wind down our reinsurance business in the current quarter, the amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets and acquisition integration costs in both periods, and a $203 million benefit from the remeasurement of an employee benefit liability in the prior year. Reported EPS of $1.78 decreased $0.80 or 31% and adjusted EPS of $2.43 increased $0.11 or 5% from the prior year.

Results reflect good performance in our P&C businesses and higher net income in BMO Wealth Management, partially offset by a decrease in BMO Capital Markets and a higher net loss in Corporate Services. Prior year results included a favourable tax item in our U.S. segment.

Q4 2019 vs. Q3 2019

Reported net income decreased $363 million or 23% from the prior quarter and adjusted net income increased $25 million or 2%. Adjusted net income excludes the restructuring charge and reinsurance adjustment in the current quarter, and the amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets and acquisition integration costs in both the current and prior quarter. Reported EPS decreased $0.56 or 24% and adjusted EPS increased $0.05 or 2% from the prior quarter.

Results reflect higher net income in our P&C businesses, with particularly strong performance in Canadian P&C, and in BMO Wealth Management, partially offset by a higher net loss in Corporate Services and a decrease in BMO Capital Markets.

Adjusted results in this Net Income section are non-GAAP amounts or non-GAAP measures. Please refer to the Non-GAAP Measures Section.

Revenue (1)(2)

Q4 2019 vs. Q4 2018

Revenue was $6,087 million, an increase of $194 million or 3% from the prior year and revenue, net of insurance claims, commissions and changes in policy benefit liabilities (CCPB), was $5,752 million, an increase of $249 million or 5%.

Results reflect good performance in our P&C businesses and increases in BMO Wealth Management and BMO Capital Markets, partially offset by a decrease in Corporate Services.

Net interest income was $3,364 million, an increase of $349 million or 12%, or 11% excluding the impact of the stronger U.S. dollar. On an excluding trading basis, net interest income was $2,979 million, an increase of $210 million or 8%, or 7% excluding the impact of the stronger U.S. dollar, largely due to higher loan and deposit balances across all operating groups, partially offset by lower loan margins.

Average earning assets were $778.4 billion, an increase of $66.7 billion or 9%, or $62.7 billion or 9% excluding the impact of the stronger U.S. dollar, due to loan growth, higher securities and higher securities borrowed or purchased under resale agreements. BMO's overall net interest margin increased 3 basis points, primarily due to higher net interest income from trading activities and a higher margin in Canadian P&C, partially offset by a higher volume of assets in BMO Capital Markets and Corporate Services, which have a lower spread than the bank, as well as a lower margin in U.S. P&C. On an excluding trading basis, net interest margin decreased 5 basis points, primarily due to a higher volume of assets in BMO Capital Markets and Corporate Services, which have a lower spread than the bank, and a lower margin in U.S. P&C, partially offset by a higher margin in Canadian P&C.

Non-interest revenue, net of CCPB, was $2,388 million, a decrease of $100 million or 4%, and also 4% excluding the impact of the stronger U.S. dollar, due to lower trading non-interest revenue, partially offset by higher lending and deposit revenue. Non-interest revenue, net of adjusted CCPB, was $2,413 million, a decrease of $75 million or 3%, and also 3% excluding the impact of the stronger U.S. dollar. On an excluding trading basis, net of adjusted CCPB, non-interest revenue was $2,434 million, an increase of $77 million or 3%, and also 3% excluding the impact of the stronger U.S. dollar.

Gross insurance revenue decreased $50 million from the prior year, due to lower annuity sales, offset by relatively unchanged long-term interest rates in the current quarter, compared with increases in long-term interest rates that decreased the fair value of investments in the prior year and stronger equity markets in the current quarter. These changes relate to annuity sales and fair value investments, which are largely offset by changes in policy benefit liabilities, which is reflected in CCPB, as discussed in the Insurance Claims, Commissions and Changes in Policy Benefit Liabilities. We generally focus on analyzing revenue, net of CCPB, given the extent to which insurance revenue can vary and that this variability is largely offset in CCPB.

Q4 2019 vs. Q3 2019

Revenue decreased $579 million or 9% from the prior quarter. Revenue net of CCPB was relatively unchanged from the prior quarter.

Higher revenue in Canadian P&C and BMO Wealth Management were offset by lower revenue in BMO Capital Markets, while U.S. P&C revenue was relatively unchanged and Corporate Services revenue decreased from the prior quarter.

Net interest income increased $147 million or 5% from the prior quarter. On an excluding trading basis, net interest income of $2,979 million was relatively unchanged from the prior quarter, with higher deposit and loan volumes across all operating groups, offset by lower deposit spreads in U.S. P&C, due to rate decreases by the Federal Reserve, and lower net interest income in Corporate Services.

Average earning assets were $778.4 billion, an increase of $15.1 billion or 2%, primarily due to loan growth and increased cash resources. BMO's overall net interest margin increased 4 basis points, primarily due to a higher net interest income from trading activities and a higher margin in Canadian P&C, partially offset by higher assets in Corporate Services, which have a lower spread than the bank, and a lower margin in U.S. P&C. On an excluding trading basis, net interest margin decreased 6 basis points, primarily due to a higher volume of assets in Corporate Services and BMO Capital Markets, which have a lower spread than the bank, and a lower margin in U.S. P&C, partially offset by a higher margin in Canadian P&C.

Non-interest revenue, net of CCPB, decreased $174 million or 7%, primarily due to lower trading non-interest revenue and underwriting and advisory fee revenue. Non-interest revenue, net of adjusted CCPB, decreased $149 million or 6%. On an excluding trading basis, net of adjusted CCPB, non-interest revenue decreased $13 million or 1%.

Gross insurance revenue decreased $554 million from the prior quarter, primarily due to relatively unchanged long-term interest rates in the current quarter, compared with decreases in long-term interest rates that increased the fair value of investments in the prior quarter and lower annuity sales. The decrease in insurance revenue was largely offset by lower CCPB, as discussed in the Insurance Claims, Commissions and Changes in Policy Benefit Liabilities.

Net interest income and non-interest revenue are detailed in the unaudited interim consolidated financial statements.

Adjusted results in this Revenue section are non-GAAP amounts or non-GAAP measures. Please refer to the Non-GAAP Measures Section.

(1) Effective Q1-2019, certain dividend income in our Global Markets business has been reclassified from non-interest revenue to net interest income. Results for prior periods and related ratios have been reclassified to conform to the current period's presentation. (2) Effective Q1-2019, the bank adopted IFRS 15, Revenue from Contracts with Customers (IFRS 15) and elected to retrospectively present prior periods as if IFRS 15 had always been applied. As a result, loyalty rewards and cash promotion costs on cards previously recorded in non-interest expense are presented as a reduction in non-interest revenue. In addition, certain out-of-pocket expenses reimbursed to BMO from customers have been reclassified from a reduction in non-interest expense to non-interest revenue.

Provision for Credit Losses

Q4 2019 vs. Q4 2018

Total provision for credit losses was $253 million, an increase of $78 million from the prior year. The provision for credit losses ratio was 23 basis points, compared with 18 basis points in the prior year. The provision for credit losses on impaired loans of $231 million increased $54 million from $177 million in the prior year, primarily due to higher provisions in BMO Capital Markets and our P&C businesses. The provision for credit losses on impaired loans ratio was 21 basis points, compared with 18 basis points in the prior year. There was a $22 million provision for credit losses on performing loans in the current quarter, compared with a $2 million recovery of credit losses on performing loans in the prior year. The $22 million provision for credit losses on performing loans in the current quarter was due to portfolio growth, negative migration and scenario weight change, partially offset by changes in economic outlook. The year-over-year increase in the provision for credit losses on performing loans was as a result of negative migration in the current quarter, compared with positive migration in the prior year, and higher provisions in the current quarter from changes in scenario weights, partially offset by lower provisions in the current quarter from changes in the economic outlook.

Q4 2019 vs. Q3 2019

Total provision for credit losses decreased $53 million from the prior quarter. The provision for credit losses ratio was 23 basis points, compared with 28 basis points in the prior quarter. The provision for credit losses on impaired loans decreased $12 million to $231 million, due to lower impaired loan provisions in Canadian P&C, partially offset by higher loan losses in BMO Capital Markets and U.S. P&C. The provision for credit losses on impaired loans ratio was 21 basis points, compared with 22 basis points in the prior quarter. There was a $22 million provision for credit losses on performing loans in the current quarter, compared with a $63 million provision for credit losses on performing loans in the prior quarter. The majority of the quarter-over-quarter decrease was due to a more favourable impact on credit losses on performing loans in the current quarter, resulting from changes in economic outlook, as well as a smaller impact from both balance growth and negative migration.

Provision for Credit Losses by Operating Group









BMO Wealth BMO Capital Corporate

(Canadian $ in millions) Canadian P&C U.S. P&C Total P&C Management Markets Services Total Bank Q4-2019













Provision for (recovery of) credit losses on impaired loans 134 66 200 1 32 (2) 231 Provision for (recovery of) credit losses on performing loans 11 4 15 (1) 8 - 22 Total provision for (recovery of) credit losses 145 70 215 - 40 (2) 253 Q3-2019













Provision for (recovery of) credit losses on impaired loans 174 61 235 - 7 1 243 Provision for (recovery of) credit losses on performing loans 30 37 67 (2) 3 (5) 63 Total provision for (recovery of) credit losses 204 98 302 (2) 10 (4) 306 Q4-2018













Provision for (recovery of) credit losses on impaired loans 118 61 179 2 (3) (1) 177 Provision for (recovery of) credit losses on performing loans (15) 18 3 1 (4) (2) (2) Total provision for (recovery of) credit losses 103 79 182 3 (7) (3) 175 Fiscal 2019













Provision for (recovery of) credit losses on impaired loans 544 160 704 2 52 (7) 751 Provision for (recovery of) credit losses on performing loans 63 37 100 (2) 28 (5) 121 Total provision for (recovery of) credit losses 607 197 804 - 80 (12) 872 Fiscal 2018













Provision for (recovery of) credit losses on impaired loans 466 258 724 6 (17) (13) 700 Provision for (recovery of) credit losses on performing loans 3 (38) (35) - (1) (2) (38) Total provision for (recovery of) credit losses 469 220 689 6 (18) (15) 662

Provision for Credit Losses Performance Ratios



Q4-2019 Q3-2019 Q4-2018 Fiscal 2019 Fiscal 2018 Total PCL-to-average net loans and acceptances (annualized) (%) 0.23 0.28 0.18 0.20 0.17 PCL on impaired loans-to-average net loans and acceptances (annualized) (%) 0.21 0.22 0.18 0.17 0.18

Impaired Loans

Total gross impaired loans (GIL) were $2,629 million at the end of the current quarter, up from $1,936 million in the prior year, with the largest increase in impaired loans in oil and gas. GIL increased $197 million from $2,432 million in the prior quarter.

Factors contributing to the change in GIL are outlined in the table below. Loans classified as impaired during the quarter totalled $799 million, up from $443 million in the prior year, and up from $679 million in the prior quarter.

Changes in Gross Impaired Loans (GIL) (1) and Acceptances

(Canadian $ in millions, except as noted) Q4-2019 Q3-2019 Q4-2018 Fiscal 2019 Fiscal 2018 GIL, beginning of period 2,432 2,335 2,076 1,936 2,220 Classified as impaired during the period 799 679 443 2,686 2,078 Transferred to not impaired during the period (220) (132) (188) (604) (708) Net repayments (219) (232) (214) (800) (1,051) Amounts written-off (159) (138) (194) (528) (618) Recoveries of loans and advances previously written-off - - - - - Disposals of loans - (57) (5) (57) (11) Foreign exchange and other movements (4) (23) 18 (4) 26 GIL, end of period 2,629 2,432 1,936 2,629 1,936 GIL to gross loans and acceptances (%) 0.58 0.55 0.48 0.58 0.48

(1) GIL excludes purchased credit impaired loans.

Insurance Claims, Commissions and Changes in Policy Benefit Liabilities

Reported insurance claims, commissions and changes in policy benefit liabilities (CCPB) were $335 million in the current quarter, a decrease of $55 million from $390 million in the prior year, and adjusted CCPB, which excludes a $25 million net impact of major reinsurance claims from Japanese typhoons that were incurred after our announced decision to wind down our reinsurance business, was $310 million, a decrease of $80 million from the prior year.

Adjusted CCPB decreased, due to the impact of lower annuity sales, offset by relatively unchanged long-term interest rates in the current year, compared with increases in long-term interest rates that decreased the fair value of policy benefit liabilities in the prior year and the impact of stronger equity markets in the current year. CCPB decreased $552 million from $887 million in the prior quarter, and adjusted CCPB decreased $577 million from the prior quarter, due to relatively unchanged long-term interest rates in the current quarter, compared with decreases in long-term interest rates that increased the fair value of policy benefit liabilities in the prior quarter, and the impact of lower annuity sales. The changes related to the fair value of policy benefit liabilities and annuity sales were largely offset in revenue.

Adjusted results in this CCPB section are non-GAAP amounts or non-GAAP measures. Please refer to the Non-GAAP Measures Section.

Non-Interest Expense

Reported non-interest expense of $3,987 million increased $794 million or 25% from the prior year. Adjusted non-interest expense of $3,463 million increased $42 million or 1%, and also 1%, excluding the impact of the stronger U.S. dollar, from the prior year. Adjusted non-interest expense excludes the restructuring charge in the current quarter, the amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets and acquisition integration costs in both periods, as well as the benefit from the remeasurement of an employee benefit liability in the prior year. The increase largely reflected higher technology and employee-related costs, including the impact of the acquisition of KGS-Alpha, partially offset by lower premises costs.

Reported non-interest expense increased $496 million from the prior quarter and adjusted non-interest expense, which excludes the restructuring charge in the current quarter, the amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets and acquisition integration costs in both periods, was relatively unchanged.

Reported operating leverage on a net revenue basis was negative 20.4%, compared with positive 13.5% in the prior year. Adjusted operating leverage on a net revenue basis was positive 3.8%, compared with positive 2.9% in the prior year.

The reported efficiency ratio was 65.5%, compared with 54.2% in the prior year and was 69.3% on a net revenue basis, compared with 58.0% in the prior year. The adjusted efficiency ratio was 56.9%, compared with 58.1% in the prior year and 60.0% on a net revenue basis, compared with 62.2% in the prior year.

Non-interest expense is detailed in the condensed consolidated financial statements.

Adjusted results in this Non-Interest Expense section are non-GAAP amounts or non-GAAP measures. Please refer to the Non-GAAP Measures Section.

Income Taxes

The provision for income taxes was $318 million, a decrease of $120 million from the fourth quarter of 2018 and a decrease of $107 million from the third quarter of 2019. The effective tax rate for the current quarter was 21.0%, compared with 20.6% in the fourth quarter of 2018, and 21.5% in the third quarter of 2019.

The adjusted provision for income taxes was $454 million, an increase of $78 million from the fourth quarter of 2018, and an increase of $22 million from the third quarter of 2019. The adjusted effective tax rate was 22.0% in the current quarter, compared with 19.7% in the fourth quarter of 2018 and 21.5% in the third quarter of 2019. The higher reported and adjusted effective tax rate in the current quarter relative to the fourth quarter of 2018 was primarily due to a favourable U.S. tax item in the prior year.

Adjusted results in this Income Taxes section are non-GAAP amounts or non-GAAP measures. Please refer to the Non-GAAP Measures section.

Capital Management

BMO manages its capital within the capital management framework described in the Enterprise-Wide Capital Management section of BMO's 2019 Annual Report.

Fourth Quarter 2019 Regulatory Capital Review

BMO's Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) Ratio was 11.4% as at October 31, 2019.

The CET1 Ratio was consistent with the prior quarter as retained earnings growth, which absorbed the restructuring charge, was offset by higher Risk-Weighted Assets (RWA).

CET1 Capital was $36.1 billion as at October 31, 2019, an increase from $35.7 billion as at July 31, 2019, driven by retained earnings growth and a lower deduction for deferred tax assets, partially offset by the net impact from higher pension and other post-employment benefit obligations due to lower discount rates. CET1 capital increased from $32.7 billion as at October 31, 2018, due to retained earnings growth, and to a lesser degree, a lower deduction for deferred tax assets and higher unrealized gains from securities fair valued through accumulated other comprehensive income, partially offset by an increase in the deduction for shortfall of provisions to expected losses and the net impact from higher pension and other post-employment benefit obligations due to lower discount rates.

RWA was $317.0 billion as at October 31, 2019, up from $313.0 billion as at July 31, 2019 and $289.2 billion as at October 31, 2018, mostly from business growth.

The Tier 1 Capital Ratio was 13.0% as at October 31, 2019, compared with 13.0% as at July 31, 2019, and 12.9% as at October 31, 2018. The Total Capital Ratio was 15.2% as at October 31, 2019, compared with 15.3% as at July 31, 2019, and 15.2% as at October 31, 2018. The Tier 1 and Total Capital ratios were relatively unchanged from prior periods, as higher capital, primarily from retained earnings growth, was offset by higher RWA.

The impact of foreign exchange movements on capital ratios was largely offset. BMO's investments in foreign operations are primarily denominated in U.S. dollars, and the foreign exchange impact of U.S.-dollar-denominated RWA and capital deductions may result in variability in the bank's capital ratios. BMO may manage the impact of foreign exchange movements on its capital ratios and did so during the fourth quarter. Any such activities could also impact our book value and return on equity.

BMO's Leverage Ratio was 4.3% as at October 31, 2019, compared with 4.3% as at July 31, 2019, and 4.2% as at October 31, 2018, as higher Tier 1 Capital, mainly from retained earnings growth, was generally offset by higher leverage exposures from business growth.

Regulatory Capital

Regulatory capital requirements for BMO are determined in accordance with guidelines issued by the Office of the Superintendent Financial Institutions Canada (OSFI), which is based on the capital standards developed by the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision (BCBS). For more information, refer to the Enterprise-Wide Capital Management section of BMO's 2019 Annual Report.

OSFI's capital requirements are summarized in the following table.

(% of risk-weighted assets) Minimum capital

requirements Total Pillar 1

Capital Buffer (1) Domestic Stability

Buffer (2) OSFI capital requirements including capital buffers BMO Capital and Leverage Ratios as at October 31, 2019 Common Equity Tier 1 Ratio 4.5% 3.5% 2.0% 10.0% 11.4% Tier 1 Capital Ratio 6.0% 3.5% 2.0% 11.5% 13.0% Total Capital Ratio 8.0% 3.5% 2.0% 13.5% 15.2% Leverage Ratio (3) 3.0% na na 3.0% 4.3%

(1) The minimum risk-based capital ratios set out in OSFI's Capital Adequacy Requirements (CAR) Guideline are augmented by 3.5% in Pillar 1 Capital Buffers, which can absorb losses during periods of stress. The Pillar 1 Capital Buffers include a 2.5% Capital Conservation Buffer, a 1.0% Common Equity Tier 1 Surcharge for domestic systematically important banks (D-SIBs) and a Countercyclical Buffer as prescribed by OSFI (immaterial for the fourth quarter of 2019). If a bank's capital ratios fall within the range of this combined buffer, restrictions on discretionary distributions of earnings (such as dividends, share repurchases and discretionary compensation) would ensue, with the degree of such restrictions varying according to the position of the bank's ratios within the buffer range. (2) OSFI requires all D-SIBs to maintain a Domestic Stability Buffer (DSB) against Pillar 2 risks associated with systemic vulnerabilities. The DSB can range from 0% to 2.5% of total RWA and is set at 2.0% effective October 31, 2019. Breaches of the DSB will not result in a bank being subject to automatic constraints on capital distributions. (3) Minimum leverage ratio requirement as set out in OSFI's Leverage Requirements Guideline.

na – not applicable

Regulatory Capital Position

(Canadian $ in millions, except as noted) Q4-2019 Q3-2019 Q4-2018 Gross common equity (1) 45,728 45,295 41,387 Regulatory adjustments applied to common equity (9,657) (9,632) (8,666) Common Equity Tier 1 Capital (CET1) 36,071 35,663 32,721 Additional Tier 1 eligible capital (2) 5,348 5,348 4,790 Regulatory adjustments applied to Tier 1 (218) (217) (291) Additional Tier 1 Capital (AT1) 5,130 5,131 4,499 Tier 1 Capital (T1 = CET1 + AT1) 41,201 40,794 37,220 Tier 2 eligible capital (3) 7,189 7,070 7,017 Regulatory adjustments applied to Tier 2 (50) (75) (121) Tier 2 Capital (T2) 7,139 6,995 6,896 Total Capital (TC = T1 + T2) 48,340 47,789 44,116 Risk-Weighted Assets and Leverage Ratio Exposures (4)(5)





CET1 Capital Risk-Weighted Assets 317,029 313,003 289,237 Tier 1 Capital Risk-Weighted Assets 317,029 313,003 289,420 Total Capital Risk-Weighted Assets 317,029 313,003 289,604 Leverage Ratio Exposures 956,493 943,275 876,106 Capital Ratios (%)





CET1 Ratio 11.4 11.4 11.3 Tier 1 Capital Ratio 13.0 13.0 12.9 Total Capital Ratio 15.2 15.3 15.2 Leverage Ratio 4.3 4.3 4.2

(1) Gross common equity includes issued qualifying common shares, retained earnings, accumulated other comprehensive income and eligible common share capital issued by subsidiaries. (2) Additional Tier 1 eligible capital includes directly and indirectly issued qualifying Additional Tier 1 instruments. (3) Tier 2 eligible capital includes subordinated debentures and may include certain loan loss allowances. (4) For institutions using advanced approaches for credit risk or operational risk, there is a capital floor as prescribed in OSFI's CAR Guideline. (5) The Credit Valuation Adjustment (CVA) was fully phased in starting Q1-2019. The applicable scalars for CET1, Tier 1 Capital and Total Capital were 80%, 83% and 86%, respectively, in fiscal 2018.

Capital Developments

We expect a combined impact of approximately 15 to 20 basis points on our CET1 Ratio in the first quarter of fiscal 2020, from the adoption of IFRS 16, Leases, and the expiry of transitional arrangements for standardized approach for counterparty credit risk and the revised securitization framework. For information on these and other regulatory developments, refer to the Enterprise-Wide Capital Management section of BMO's 2019 Annual Report.

During the quarter, 196,539 common shares were issued through the exercise of stock options.

On November 14, 2019, we announced the conversion results of our Non-Cumulative 5-Year Rate Reset Class B Preferred Shares, Series 31 (Preferred Shares Series 31). During the conversion period, which ran from October 28, 2019 to November 12, 2019, 69,570 Preferred Shares Series 31 were tendered for conversion into Non-Cumulative 5-Year Rate Reset Class B Preferred Shares, Series 32 (Preferred Shares Series 32), which is less than the minimum 1,000,000 required to give effect to the conversion, as described in the Preferred Shares Series 31 prospectus supplement dated July 23, 2014. As a result, no Preferred Shares Series 32 shares were issued and holders of Preferred Shares Series 31 retained their shares. The dividend rate for the Preferred Shares Series 31 is 3.851% for the five-year period commencing on November 25, 2019, and ending on November 24, 2024.

On September 19, 2019, we redeemed all of our outstanding $1,000 million subordinate debentures, Series H Medium-Term Notes First Tranche at a redemption price of 100 percent of the principal amount plus unpaid accrued interest to, but excluding, the redemption date.

On September 16, 2019, we issued $1,000 million subordinated notes, Series J Medium-Term Notes First Tranche through our Canadian Medium-Term Note Program.

On August 14, 2019, we announced the conversion results of our Non-Cumulative 5-Year Rate Reset Class B Preferred Shares, Series 29 (Preferred Shares Series 29). During the conversion period, which ran from July 26, 2019 to August 12, 2019, 223,098 Preferred Shares Series 29 were tendered for conversion into Non-Cumulative 5-Year Rate Reset Class B Preferred Shares Series 30 (Preferred Shares Series 30), which is less than the minimum 1,000,000 required to give effect to the conversion, as described in the Preferred Shares Series 29 prospectus supplement dated May 30, 2014. As a result, no Preferred Shares Series 30 shares were issued and holders of Preferred Shares Series 29 retained their shares. The dividend rate for the Preferred Shares Series 29 is 3.624% for the five-year period commencing on August 25, 2019, and ending on August 24, 2024.

Dividends

On December 3, 2019, BMO announced that the Board of Directors had declared a quarterly dividend on common shares of $1.06 per share, up $0.03 per share or 3% from the prior quarter and up $0.06 per share or 6% from the prior year. The dividend is payable on February 26, 2020, to shareholders of record on February 3, 2020. Common shareholders may elect to have their cash dividends reinvested in common shares of BMO, in accordance with the Shareholder Dividend Reinvestment and Share Purchase Plan.

For the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and any similar provincial and territorial legislation, BMO designates all dividends paid or deemed to be paid on both its common and preferred shares as "eligible dividends", unless indicated otherwise.

Review of Operating Groups' Performance

How BMO Reports Operating Group Results

The following sections review the financial results of each of our operating groups and operating segments for the fourth quarter of 2019.

Periodically, certain business lines and units within the business lines are transferred between client and corporate support groups to more closely align BMO's organizational structure with its strategic priorities. In addition, allocations of revenue, provisions for credit losses and expenses are updated to better align with current experience. Results for prior periods are reclassified to conform with the current period's presentation.

Effective the first quarter of 2019, certain dividend income in our Global Markets business has been reclassified from non-interest revenue to net interest income. Results for prior periods and related ratios have been reclassified to conform with the current period's presentation.

The bank adopted IFRS 15, Revenue from Contracts with Customers (IFRS 15), effective the first quarter of 2019, and we elected to retrospectively present prior periods as if IFRS 15 had always been applied. As a result, loyalty rewards and cash promotion costs on cards previously recorded in non-interest expense are presented as a reduction in non-interest revenue. In addition, when customers reimburse us for certain out-of-pocket expenses incurred on their behalf, we record the reimbursement in revenue. Previously, these reimbursements were recorded as a reduction in the related expense.

BMO analyzes revenue at the consolidated level based on GAAP revenue as reported in the consolidated financial statements rather than on a taxable equivalent basis (teb), which is consistent with our Canadian peer group. Like many banks, we analyze revenue on a teb basis at the operating group level. Revenue and the provision for income taxes are increased on tax-exempt securities to an equivalent before-tax basis to facilitate comparisons of income between taxable and tax-exempt sources. The offset to the group teb adjustments is reflected in Corporate Services revenue and provision for income taxes.

Personal and Commercial Banking (P&C)

(Canadian $ in millions, except as noted) Q4-2019 Q3-2019 Q4-2018 Fiscal 2019 Fiscal 2018 Net interest income (teb) 2,597 2,565 2,431 10,096 9,384 Non-interest revenue (1) 847 848 801 3,290 3,165 Total revenue (teb) (1) 3,444 3,413 3,232 13,386 12,549 Provision for (recovery of) credit losses on impaired loans 200 235 179 704 724 Provision for (recovery of) credit losses on performing loans 15 67 3 100 (35) Total provision for credit losses 215 302 182 804 689 Non-interest expense (1) 1,763 1,774 1,707 6,993 6,678 Income before income taxes 1,466 1,337 1,343 5,589 5,182 Provision for income taxes (teb) 357 321 297 1,352 1,239 Reported net income 1,109 1,016 1,046 4,237 3,943 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets (2) 11 12 12 45 47 Adjusted net income 1,120 1,028 1,058 4,282 3,990 Net income growth (%) 6.0 1.1 17.6 7.5 12.1 Adjusted net income growth (%) 5.9 1.1 17.3 7.3 11.9 Revenue growth (%) 6.5 6.4 7.5 6.7 5.5 Non-interest expense growth (%) 3.3 4.1 6.2 4.7 3.9 Adjusted non-interest expense growth (%) 3.4 4.2 6.3 4.8 4.0 Return on equity (%) 17.8 16.4 19.0 17.5 18.5 Adjusted return on equity (%) 18.0 16.6 19.2 17.7 18.8 Operating leverage (teb) (%) 3.2 2.3 1.3 2.0 1.6 Adjusted operating leverage (teb) (%) 3.1 2.2 1.2 1.9 1.5 Efficiency ratio (teb) (%) 51.2 52.0 52.8 52.2 53.2 Adjusted efficiency ratio (teb) (%) 50.8 51.5 52.3 51.8 52.7 Net interest margin on average earning assets (teb) (%) 2.92 2.94 2.98 2.95 2.97 Average earning assets 352,731 346,301 324,014 342,153 316,359 Average gross loans and acceptances 362,865 355,478 330,502 350,762 321,537 Average net loans and acceptances 361,186 353,873 328,923 349,157 320,019 Average deposits 293,977 283,924 258,602 281,858 250,221

(1) Effective Q1-2019, the bank adopted IFRS 15, Revenue from Contracts with Customers (IFRS 15) and elected to retrospectively present prior periods as if IFRS 15 had always been applied. As a result, loyalty rewards and cash promotion costs on cards previously recorded in non-interest expense are presented as a reduction in non-interest revenue. (2) Total P&C before tax amounts of $15 million in both Q4-2019 and Q3-2019, $16 million in Q4-2018; $59 million for fiscal 2019 and $61 million for fiscal 2018 are included in non-interest expense.

Adjusted results in this table are non-GAAP amounts or non-GAAP measures. Please refer to the Non-GAAP Measures section.

The Personal and Commercial Banking (P&C) operating group represents the sum of our two retail and commercial operating segments, Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and U.S. Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The P&C banking business reported net income of $1,109 million and adjusted net income of $1,120 million both increased 6% from the prior year, or 5% excluding the impact of the stronger U.S. dollar. Adjusted net income excludes the amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets. These operating segments are reviewed separately in the sections that follow.

Adjusted results in this P&C section are non-GAAP amounts or non-GAAP measures. Please refer to the Non-GAAP Measures section.

Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C)

(Canadian $ in millions, except as noted) Q4-2019 Q3-2019 Q4-2018 Fiscal 2019 Fiscal 2018 Net interest income 1,540 1,498 1,421 5,878 5,541 Non-interest revenue (1) 543 550 522 2,128 2,069 Total revenue (1) 2,083 2,048 1,943 8,006 7,610 Provision for (recovery of) credit losses on impaired loans 134 174 118 544 466 Provision for (recovery of) credit losses on performing loans 11 30 (15) 63 3 Total provision for credit losses 145 204 103 607 469 Non-interest expense (1) 971 970 931 3,854 3,710 Income before income taxes 967 874 909 3,545 3,431 Provision for income taxes 251 226 235 919 882 Reported net income 716 648 674 2,626 2,549 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets (2) - 1 1 2 2 Adjusted net income 716 649 675 2,628 2,551 Personal revenue 1,294 1,273 1,244 4,998 4,921 Commercial revenue 789 775 699 3,008 2,689 Net income growth (%) 6.3 1.1 8.9 3.0 2.0 Revenue growth (%) 7.1 5.9 4.8 5.2 3.7 Non-interest expense growth (%) 4.4 4.0 4.1 3.9 5.0 Adjusted non-interest expense growth (%) 4.4 4.0 4.1 3.9 5.0 Return on equity (%) 28.6 26.3 31.2 27.3 30.5 Adjusted return on equity (%) 28.6 26.3 31.2 27.3 30.6 Operating leverage (%) 2.7 1.9 0.7 1.3 (1.3) Adjusted operating leverage (%) 2.7 1.9 0.7 1.3 (1.3) Efficiency ratio (%) 46.7 47.3 47.9 48.1 48.7 Net interest margin on average earning assets (%) 2.69 2.65 2.62 2.64 2.60 Average earning assets 227,377 224,073 215,290 222,513 212,965 Average gross loans and acceptances 243,648 239,310 226,953 237,142 223,536 Average net loans and acceptances 242,710 238,434 226,070 236,253 222,673 Average deposits 183,975 177,093 162,480 175,125 159,483

(1) Effective Q1-2019, the bank adopted IFRS 15, Revenue from Contracts with Customers (IFRS 15) and elected to retrospectively present prior periods as if IFRS 15 had always been applied. As a result, loyalty rewards and cash promotion costs on cards previously recorded in non-interest expense are presented as a reduction in non-interest revenue. (2) Before tax amounts of $nil in Q4-2019, $1 million in both Q3-2019 and Q4-2018; $2 million in both fiscal 2019 and fiscal 2018 are included in non-interest expense.

Adjusted results in this table are non-GAAP amounts or non-GAAP measures. Please refer to the Non-GAAP Measures section.

Q4 2019 vs. Q4 2018

Canadian P&C reported net income was $716 million, an increase of $42 million and adjusted net income was $716 million, an increase of $41 million or 6% from the prior year. Adjusted net income excludes the amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets. Results reflect strong revenue growth, partially offset by higher provisions for credit losses and higher expenses.

Revenue was $2,083 million, an increase of $140 million or 7% from the prior year, due to higher balances across all products, higher margins and increased non-interest revenue. Net interest margin of 2.69% increased 7 basis points due to higher long-term rates, a favourable product mix and the benefit of a widening Prime rate to the Banker's Acceptances (BA) rate.

Personal revenue increased $50 million or 4%, due to higher balances across all products and higher margins, partially offset by lower non-interest revenue. Commercial revenue increased $90 million or 13%, due to higher balances across products, higher non-interest revenue and higher margins.

Total provision for credit losses was $145 million, an increase of $42 million from the prior year. The provision for credit losses on impaired loans increased $16 million, due to higher consumer and commercial provisions. There was an $11 million provision for credit losses on performing loans in the current quarter compared with a $15 million recovery of credit losses on performing loans in the prior year.

Non-interest expense was $971 million, an increase of $40 million or 4%, primarily due to investment in the business, including technology and sales force investments.

Average gross loans and acceptances of $243.6 billion increased $16.7 billion or 7% from the prior year. Total personal lending balances (excluding retail cards) increased 3%, including 5% growth in proprietary mortgages and amortizing home equity line of credit loans. Commercial loan balances (excluding corporate cards) increased 16%. Average deposits of $184.0 billion increased $21.5 billion or 13%. Personal deposit balances increased 14% and commercial deposit balances increased 12%.

Q4 2019 vs. Q3 2019

Reported net income increased $68 million and adjusted net income increased $67 million or 10% from the prior quarter.

Revenue increased $35 million or 2%, due to higher balances across all products and higher margins, partially offset by lower non-interest revenue. Net interest margin of 2.69% increased 4 basis points, due to a favourable product mix and the benefit of higher long-term rates.

Personal revenue increased $21 million or 2%, due to higher balances across all products, higher margins and increased non-interest revenue. Commercial revenue increased $14 million or 2%, due to higher margins and higher balances across all products, partially offset by lower non-interest revenue.

Total provision for credit losses decreased $59 million. The provision for credit losses on impaired loans decreased $40 million with lower consumer and commercial provisions in the current quarter. There was a $11 million provision for credit losses on performing loans in the current quarter, compared with a $30 million provision for credit losses on performing loans in the prior quarter.

Non-interest expense increased $1 million.

Average gross loans and acceptances increased $4.3 billion or 2% and average deposits increased $6.9 billion or 4%.

Adjusted results in this Canadian P&C section are non-GAAP amounts or non-GAAP measures. Please refer to the Non-GAAP Measures section.

U.S. Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C)

(US$ in millions, except as noted) Q4-2019 Q3-2019 Q4-2018 Fiscal 2019 Fiscal 2018 Net interest income (teb) 798 804 774 3,174 2,983 Non-interest revenue (1) 230 225 214 875 851 Total revenue (teb) (1) 1,028 1,029 988 4,049 3,834 Provision for (recovery of) credit losses on impaired loans 51 45 46 121 201 Provision for (recovery of) credit losses on performing loans 3 28 14 28 (31) Total provision for credit losses 54 73 60 149 170 Non-interest expense (1) 598 606 594 2,362 2,303 Income before income taxes 376 350 334 1,538 1,361 Provision for income taxes (teb) 79 73 49 326 279 Reported net income 297 277 285 1,212 1,082 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets (2) 8 8 9 32 35 Adjusted net income 305 285 294 1,244 1,117 Personal revenue 337 348 327 1,362 1,257 Commercial revenue 691 681 661 2,687 2,577 Net income growth (%) 4.1 (0.6) 32.9 12.0 38.7 Adjusted net income growth (%) 3.8 (0.8) 31.5 11.4 36.9 Revenue growth (%) 4.1 5.3 8.1 5.6 9.9 Non-interest expense growth (%) 0.6 2.3 5.4 2.6 4.1 Adjusted non-interest expense growth (%) 0.7 2.5 5.6 2.7 4.3 Return on equity (%) 10.5 9.8 11.1 11.0 10.8 Adjusted return on equity (%) 10.8 10.1 11.5 11.3 11.1 Operating leverage (teb) (%) 3.5 3.0 2.7 3.0 5.8 Adjusted operating leverage (teb) (%) 3.4 2.8 2.5 2.9 5.6 Efficiency ratio (teb) (%) 58.1 59.0 60.2 58.3 60.1 Adjusted efficiency ratio (teb) (%) 57.1 57.9 59.0 57.3 58.9 Net interest margin on average earning assets (teb) (%) 3.35 3.46 3.69 3.53 3.72 Average earning assets 94,682 92,116 83,336 90,035 80,255 Average gross loans and acceptances 90,047 87,549 79,369 85,505 76,067 Average net loans and acceptances 89,488 87,000 78,835 84,966 75,558 Average deposits 83,085 80,520 73,668 80,316 70,431











(Canadian $ equivalent in millions)









Net interest income (teb) 1,057 1,067 1,010 4,218 3,843 Non-interest revenue (1) 304 298 279 1,162 1,096 Total revenue (teb) (1) 1,361 1,365 1,289 5,380 4,939 Provision for credit losses on impaired loans 66 61 61 160 258 Provision for (recovery of) credit losses on performing loans 4 37 18 37 (38) Total provision for credit losses 70 98 79 197 220 Non-interest expense (1) 792 804 776 3,139 2,968 Income before income taxes 499 463 434 2,044 1,751 Provision for income taxes (teb) 106 95 62 433 357 Reported net income 393 368 372 1,611 1,394 Adjusted net income 404 379 383 1,654 1,439 Net income growth (%) 5.6 1.2 37.4 15.6 36.9 Adjusted net income growth (%) 5.2 1.0 35.9 15.0 35.1 Revenue growth (%) 5.6 7.2 11.8 8.9 8.4 Non-interest expense growth (%) 2.1 4.2 9.0 5.8 2.7 Adjusted non-interest expense growth (%) 2.2 4.3 9.2 5.9 2.9 Average earning assets 125,354 122,228 108,724 119,640 103,394 Average gross loans and acceptances 119,217 116,168 103,549 113,620 98,001 Average net loans and acceptances 118,476 115,439 102,853 112,904 97,346 Average deposits 110,002 106,831 96,122 106,733 90,738

(1) Effective Q1-2019, the bank adopted IFRS 15, Revenue from Contracts with Customers (IFRS 15) and elected to retrospectively present prior periods as if IFRS 15 had always been applied. As a result, loyalty rewards and cash promotion costs on cards previously recorded in non-interest expense are presented as a reduction in non-interest revenue. (2) Before tax amounts of US$11 million in each of Q4-2019, Q3-2019 and Q4-2018; US$43 million for fiscal 2019 and US$45 million for fiscal 2018 are included in non-interest expense.

Adjusted results in this table are non-GAAP amounts or non-GAAP measures. Please refer to the Non-GAAP Measures section.

Q4 2019 vs. Q4 2018

U.S. P&C reported net income was $393 million, an increase of $21 million or 6% and adjusted net income was $404 million, an increase of $21 million or 5% from the prior year. Adjusted net income excludes the amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets. All amounts in the remainder of this section are on a U.S. dollar basis.

Reported net income was $297 million, an increase of $12 million or 4% and adjusted net income was $305 million, an increase of $11 million or 4%, primarily due to higher revenue and lower provisions for credit losses, partially offset by a favourable U.S. tax item in the prior year and higher expenses.

Revenue was $1,028 million, an increase of $40 million or 4% from the prior year, with higher loan and deposit balances, partially offset by a lower net interest margin. Net interest margin of 3.35% decreased 34 basis points, due to loan margin compression, changes in deposit product mix, lower deposit product margins, the impact of loans growing faster than deposits and lower interest recoveries.

Personal revenue increased $10 million or 3%, due to higher loan revenue. Commercial revenue increased $30 million or 5%, primarily due to higher loan balances and deposit revenue, partially offset by loan margin compression.

Total provision for credit losses was $54 million, a decrease of $6 million from the prior year. The provision for credit losses on impaired loans increased $5 million, due to higher consumer provisions. There was a $3 million provision for credit losses on performing loans in the current quarter, compared with a $14 million provision for credit losses on performing loans in the prior year.

Non-interest expense was $598 million and adjusted non-interest expense was $587 million, both reflecting an increase of $4 million or 1% from the prior year, as higher technology and employee-related costs, were largely offset by lower premises costs.

Average gross loans and acceptances of $90.0 billion increased $10.7 billion or 13% from the prior year, driven by growth in commercial loans of 15% and personal loans of 6%. Average deposits of $83.1 billion increased $9.4 billion or 13%, with 18% growth in commercial deposit balances and 9% growth in personal deposit balances.

Q4 2019 vs. Q3 2019

Reported net income and adjusted net income both increased $25 million or 7% from the prior quarter. All amounts in the remainder of this section are on a U.S. dollar basis.

Reported net income and adjusted net income both increased $20 million or 7%, reflecting lower provisions for credit losses and lower expenses.

Revenue was unchanged from the prior quarter, as the impact of lower interest rates offset higher loan and deposit balances and fee income. Net interest margin of 3.35% decreased 11 basis points, due to lower deposit margins.

Personal revenue decreased $11 million or 3%, due to lower deposit revenue. Commercial revenue increased $10 million or 2%, due to higher loan and fee income.

Total provision for credit losses decreased $19 million. The provision for credit losses on impaired loans increased $6 million, due to higher consumer provisions, partially offset by lower commercial provisions. There was a $3 million provision for credit losses on performing loans in the current quarter, compared with a $28 million provision for credit losses on performing loans in the prior quarter.

Non-interest expense and adjusted non-interest expense decreased $8 million or 1%, as higher technology investment and other costs were more than offset by lower premises costs and good expense management discipline.

Average gross loans and acceptances increased $2.5 billion or 3%, with growth in both commercial and personal loans. Average deposits increased $2.6 billion or 3%, with growth in both commercial and personal deposit balances.

Adjusted results in this U.S. P&C section are non-GAAP amounts or non-GAAP measures. Please refer to the Non-GAAP Measures section.

BMO Wealth Management

(Canadian $ in millions, except as noted) Q4-2019 Q3-2019 Q4-2018 Fiscal 2019 Fiscal 2018 Net interest income 236 237 210 935 826 Non-interest revenue (1) 1,331 1,876 1,361 6,727 5,475 Total revenue (1) 1,567 2,113 1,571 7,662 6,301 Insurance claims, commissions and changes in policy benefit liabilities (CCPB) 335 887 390 2,709 1,352 Revenue, net of CCPB 1,232 1,226 1,181 4,953 4,949 Provision for (recovery of) credit losses on impaired loans 1 - 2 2 6 Provision for (recovery of) credit losses on performing loans (1) (2) 1 (2) - Total provision for (recovery of) credit losses - (2) 3 - 6 Non-interest expense (1) 860 885 882 3,522 3,515 Income before income taxes 372 343 296 1,431 1,428 Provision for income taxes 105 94 77 371 356 Reported net income 267 249 219 1,060 1,072 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets (2) 9 8 10 37 41 Reinsurance adjustment (3) 25 - - 25 - Adjusted net income 301 257 229 1,122 1,113 Traditional Wealth businesses reported net income 237 225 192 862 805 Traditional Wealth businesses adjusted net income 246 233 202 899 846 Insurance reported net income 30 24 27 198 267 Insurance adjusted net income 55 24 27 223 267 Net income growth (%) 22.0 (14.3) 25.3 (1.1) 11.0 Adjusted net income growth (%) 31.3 (14.4) 21.2 0.8 8.0 Revenue growth (%) (0.2) 37.2 (6.8) 21.6 1.3 Revenue growth, net of CCPB (%) 4.4 (3.6) 6.1 0.1 5.7 Adjusted CCPB 310 887 390 2,684 1,352 Revenue growth, net of adjusted CCPB (%) 6.5 (3.6) 6.1 0.6 5.7 Non-interest expense growth (%) (2.6) 1.0 4.9 0.2 4.8 Adjusted non-interest expense growth (%) (2.4) 1.2 5.6 0.3 5.8 Return on equity (%) 16.6 15.3 14.1 16.7 17.8 Adjusted return on equity (%) 18.7 15.9 14.7 17.7 18.5 Operating leverage, net of CCPB (%) 7.0 (4.6) 1.2 (0.1) 0.9 Adjusted operating leverage, net of CCPB (%) 8.9 (4.8) 0.5 0.3 (0.1) Reported efficiency ratio (%) 54.9 41.9 56.2 46.0 55.8 Reported efficiency ratio, net of CCPB (%) 69.8 72.2 74.8 71.1 71.0 Adjusted efficiency ratio (%) 54.1 41.3 55.4 45.3 55.0 Adjusted efficiency ratio, net of CCPB (%) 67.5 71.2 73.7 69.8 70.0 Assets under management 471,160 464,711 438,274 471,160 438,274 Assets under administration (4) 393,576 391,622 382,839 393,576 382,839 Average assets 42,750 41,891 37,510 40,951 35,913 Average gross loans and acceptances 24,660 24,068 21,559 23,519 20,290 Average net loans and acceptances 24,628 24,036 21,531 23,487 20,260 Average deposits 38,123 36,190 33,968 36,419 34,251

(1) Effective Q1-2019, the bank adopted IFRS 15, Revenue from Contracts with Customers (IFRS 15) and elected to retrospectively present prior periods as if IFRS 15 had always been applied. As a result, certain out-of-pocket expenses reimbursed to BMO from customers have been reclassified from a reduction in non-interest expense to non-interest revenue. (2) Before tax amounts of $11 million in both Q4-2019 and Q3-2019, $13 million in Q4-2018; $47 million in fiscal 2019 and $52 million in fiscal 2018 are included in non-interest expense. (3) Q4-2019 reported net income included a reinsurance adjustment of $25 million (pre-tax and after-tax) in CCPB for the net impact of major reinsurance claims from Japanese typhoons that were incurred after our announced decision to wind down our reinsurance business. This reinsurance adjustment is included in CCPB. (4) We have certain assets under management that are also administered by us and are included in assets under administration.

Adjusted results in this table are non-GAAP amounts or non-GAAP measures. Please refer to the Non-GAAP Measures section.

Q4 2019 vs. Q4 2018

BMO Wealth Management reported net income was $267 million, an increase of $48 million or 22% and adjusted net income was $301 million, an increase of $72 million or 31% from the prior year. Adjusted net income in the current quarter excludes the net impact of major reinsurance claims from Japanese typhoons that were incurred after our announced decision to wind down our reinsurance business and the amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets in both the current and prior year. Traditional Wealth reported net income was $237 million, an increase of $45 million or 24% and adjusted net income was $246 million, an increase of $44 million or 22%, due to the impact of a legal provision in the prior yearand higher deposit and loan revenue and higher fee-based revenue. Insurance reported net income was $30 million, an increase of $3 million or 9% and adjusted net income was $55 million, an increase of $28 million, primarily due to benefits from changes in investments to improve asset liability management.

Revenue of $1,567 million was relatively unchanged, compared with the prior year. Revenue, net of reported CCPB, was $1,232 million, an increase of $51 million or 4%. Revenue in Traditional Wealth was $1,155 million, an increase of $53 million or 5%, due to the impact of a legal provision in the prior year, higher deposit and loan, and fee-based revenue. Insurance revenue, net of reported CCPB, was relatively unchanged compared with the prior year and Insurance revenue, net of adjusted CCPB, increased $24 million, due to benefits from changes in investments to improve asset-liability management.

Reported non-interest expense was $860 million, a decrease of $22 million or 3%, and adjusted non-interest expense was $849 million, a decrease of $20 million or 2%, primarily due to below trend expenses in the current quarter and the impact of the legal provision in the prior year.

Assets under management of $471.2 billion increased $32.9 billion or 8% from the prior year, primarily driven by stronger equity markets. Assets under administration of $393.6 billion increased $10.7 billion or 3% from the prior year, primarily driven by stronger equity markets and underlying growth. Average gross loans and average deposits increased 14% and 12%, respectively, as we continue to diversify our product mix.

Q4 2019 vs. Q3 2019

Reported net income increased $18 million or 7%, and adjusted net income increased $44 million or 17% from the prior quarter. Traditional Wealth reported net income increased $12 million or 5%, and adjusted net income increased $13 million or 5% from the prior quarter, primarily due to lower expenses. Insurance reported net income increased $6 million or 27%, and adjusted net income increased $31 million, primarily due to benefits from changes in investments to improve asset-liability management.

Revenue was $1,567 million, compared with $2,113 million in the prior quarter. Revenue, net of CCPB, increased $6 million or 1%. Revenue, net of adjusted CCPB, increased $31 million or 3%. Revenue in Traditional Wealth was relatively unchanged. Insurance revenue, net of CCPB, increased $4 million and Insurance revenue, net of adjusted CCPB, increased $29 million, due to benefits from changes in investments to improve asset-liability management.

Reported and adjusted non-interest expense both decreased $25 million or 3%, primarily due to the benefit of below trend expenses in the current quarter and continued good expense management discipline.

Assets under management increased $6.4 billion or 1% and assets under administration increased $2.0 billion, relatively unchanged from the prior quarter, primarily driven by stronger equity markets. Average gross loans increased 2% and average deposits increased 5% from the prior quarter.

Adjusted results in this BMO Wealth Management section are non-GAAP amounts or non-GAAP measures. Please refer to the Non-GAAP Measures section.

BMO Capital Markets

(Canadian $ in millions, except as noted) Q4-2019 Q3-2019 Q4-2018 Fiscal 2019 Fiscal 2018 Net interest income (teb) (1) 696 538 493 2,394 1,784 Non-interest revenue (1)(2) 477 662 639 2,340 2,579 Total revenue (teb) (1)(2) 1,173 1,200 1,132 4,734 4,363 Provision for (recovery of) credit losses on impaired loans 32 7 (3) 52 (17) Provision for (recovery of) credit losses on performing loans 8 3 (4) 28 (1) Total provision for (recovery of) credit losses 40 10 (7) 80 (18) Non-interest expense (2) 788 794 765 3,261 2,859 Income before income taxes 345 396 374 1,393 1,522 Provision for income taxes (teb) 76 83 76 307 366 Reported net income 269 313 298 1,086 1,156 Acquisition integration costs (3) 2 2 9 10 11 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets (4) 9 3 2 17 2 Adjusted net income 280 318 309 1,113 1,169 Global Markets revenue (5) 688 665 630 2,704 2,541 Investment and Corporate Banking revenue 485 535 502 2,030 1,822 Net income growth (%) (9.6) 4.0 (5.6) (6.0) (9.4) Adjusted net income growth (%) (9.4) 5.0 (2.3) (4.8) (8.5) Revenue growth (%) 3.6 8.6 1.5 8.5 (4.7) Non-interest expense growth (%) 3.0 13.3 12.4 14.1 2.6 Adjusted non-interest expense growth (%) 3.1 12.8 10.5 13.5 2.1 Return on equity (%) 9.7 11.3 12.2 9.8 12.8 Adjusted return on equity (%) 10.1 11.5 12.6 10.1 13.0 Operating leverage (teb) (%) 0.6 (4.7) (10.9) (5.6) (7.3) Adjusted operating leverage (teb) (%) 0.5 (4.2) (9.0) (5.0) (6.8) Efficiency ratio (teb) (%) 67.2 66.1 67.6 68.9 65.5 Adjusted efficiency ratio (teb) (%) 66.0 65.6 66.4 68.2 65.1 Average assets 341,745 343,009 317,655 342,347 307,087 Average gross loans and acceptances 62,752 60,870 47,972 60,034 46,724 Average net loans and acceptances 62,642 60,771 47,909 59,946 46,658

(1) Effective Q1-2019, certain dividend income in our Global Markets business has been reclassified from non-interest revenue to net interest income. Results for prior periods and related ratios have been reclassified to conform with the current period's presentation. (2) Effective Q1-2019, the bank adopted IFRS 15, Revenue from Contracts with Customers (IFRS 15) and elected to retrospectively present prior periods as if IFRS 15 had always been applied. As a result, certain out-of-pocket expenses reimbursed to BMO from customers have been reclassified from a reduction in non-interest expense to non-interest revenue. (3) KGS-Alpha acquisition integration costs before tax amounts of $2 million in Q4-2019, $3 million in Q3-2019 and $12 million in Q4-2018; $13 million in fiscal 2019 and $14 million in fiscal 2018 are included in non-interest expense. (4) Before tax amounts of $12 million in Q4-2019, $3 million in Q3-2019 and $2 million in Q4-2018; $22 million for fiscal 2019 and $3 million for fiscal 2018 are included in non-interest expense. (5) Global Markets was previously known as Trading Products.

Adjusted results in this table are non-GAAP amounts or non-GAAP measures. Please refer to the Non-GAAP Measures section.

Q4 2019 vs. Q4 2018

BMO Capital Markets reported net income was $269 million, compared with $298 million in the prior year, and adjusted net income was $280 million, compared with $309 million in the prior year. Adjusted net income excludes the amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets and acquisition integration costs. Higher revenue was more than offset by higher provisions for credit losses and higher expenses.

Revenue was $1,173 million, an increase of $41 million or 4%. Global Markets revenue increased, driven by higher interest rate trading revenue, primarily due to the impact of the acquisition of KGS-Alpha, higher commodities and foreign exchange trading, partially offset by lower equities trading. Investment and Corporate Banking revenue decreased slightly from the prior year, driven by lower underwriting and advisory revenue, partially offset by higher corporate banking-related revenue.

Total provision for credit losses was $40 million, an increase of $47 million from a $7 million recovery of credit losses in the prior year. The provision for credit losses on impaired loans was $32 million in the current quarter, compared with a $3 million recovery of credit losses on impaired loans in the prior year. There was a $8 million provision for credit losses on performing loans in the current quarter, compared with a $4 million recovery of credit losses on performing loans in the prior year.

Non-interest expense was $788 million, an increase of $23 million or 3% and adjusted non-interest expense was $774 million, an increase of $23 million or 3%, or 2% excluding the impact of the stronger U.S. dollar. The increase was due to higher other operating expenses and the impact of the acquisition of KGS-Alpha, partially offset by lower other employee-related costs.

Q4 2019 vs. Q3 2019

Reported net income was $269 million, compared with $313 million in the prior quarter, and adjusted net income was $280 million, compared with $318 million in the prior quarter.

Revenue decreased $27 million or 2%. Global Markets revenue increased, primarily due to higher interest rate and commodities trading revenue, partially offset by lower equities trading revenue. Investment and Corporate Banking revenue decreased from the prior quarter, primarily due to lower debt underwriting and advisory revenue.

Total provision for credit losses increased $30 million. The provision for credit losses on impaired loans increased $25 million in the current quarter. There was a $8 million provision for credit losses on performing loans in the current quarter, compared with a $3 million provision for credit losses on performing loans in the prior quarter.

Non-interest expense decreased $6 million or 1% and adjusted non-interest expense decreased $14 million or 2%, primarily due to lower employee-related expenses.

Adjusted results in this BMO Capital Markets section are non-GAAP amounts or non-GAAP measures. Please refer to the Non-GAAP Measures section.

Corporate Services

(Canadian $ in millions, except as noted) Q4-2019 Q3-2019 Q4-2018 Fiscal 2019 Fiscal 2018 Net interest income before group teb offset (88) (49) (52) (241) (243) Group teb offset (77) (74) (67) (296) (313) Net interest income (teb) (165) (123) (119) (537) (556) Non-interest revenue 68 63 77 238 248 Total revenue (teb) (97) (60) (42) (299) (308) Provision for (recovery of) credit losses on impaired loans (2) 1 (1) (7) (13) Provision for (recovery of) credit losses on performing loans - (5) (2) (5) (2) Total provision for (recovery of) credit losses (2) (4) (3) (12) (15) Non-interest expense (1) 576 38 (161) 854 425 Income (loss) before income taxes (671) (94) 122 (1,141) (718) Provision for (recovery of) income taxes (teb) (220) (73) (12) (516) - Reported net income (loss) (451) (21) 134 (625) (718) Acquisition integration costs (1) - - 4 - 14 Restructuring costs (2) 357 - - 357 192 U.S. net deferred tax asset revaluation (3) - - - - 425 Benefit from the remeasurement of an employee benefit liability (4) - - (203) - (203) Adjusted net loss (94) (21) (65) (268) (290) Adjusted non-interest expense 92 38 110 370 422

(1) Acquisition integration costs related to the acquired BMO Transportation Finance business are included in non-interest expense. (2) Q4-2019 reported net income included a $357 million after-tax ($484 million pre-tax) restructuring charge, related to severance and a small amount of real estate-related costs, to continue to improve our efficiency, including accelerating delivery against key bank-wide initiatives focused on digitization, organizational redesign and simplification of the way we do business, and Q2-2018 included a $192 million after-tax ($260 million pre-tax) restructuring charge. Restructuring charges are included in non-interest expense. (3) Q1-2018 net income included a $425 million (US$339 million) charge related to the revaluation of our U.S. net deferred tax asset as a result of the enactment of the U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.

For more information, refer to the Critical Accounting Estimates – Income Taxes and Deferred Tax Assets section on page 119 of BMO's 2018 Annual Report. (4) Q4-2018 net income included a benefit of $203 million after-tax ($277 million pre-tax) from the remeasurement of an employee benefit liability, as a result of an amendment to our employee future benefits plan for certain employees. This amount was included in Corporate Services in non-interest expense.

Adjusted results in this table are non-GAAP amounts or non-GAAP measures. Please refer to the Non-GAAP Measures section.

Corporate Services consists of Corporate Units and Technology and Operations (T&O). Corporate Units provide enterprise-wide expertise, governance and support in a variety of areas, including strategic planning, risk management, finance, legal and regulatory compliance, human resources, communications, marketing, real estate, procurement, data and analytics, and innovation. T&O develops, monitors, manages and maintains governance of information technology, and also provides cyber security and operations services.

The costs of these Corporate Units and T&O services are largely transferred to the three operating groups (Personal and Commercial Banking, BMO Wealth Management and BMO Capital Markets), with any remaining amounts retained in Corporate Services results. As such, Corporate Services results largely reflect the impact of residual treasury-related activities, the elimination of taxable equivalent adjustments, and residual unallocated expenses. Reported results in the current quarter include a restructuring charge and the prior year included a benefit from the remeasurement of an employee benefit liability, as well as certain acquisition integration costs.

Q4 2019 vs. Q4 2018

Corporate Services reported net loss was $451 million, compared with a reported net income of $134 million in the prior year. Adjusted net loss was $94 million, compared with an adjusted net loss of $65 million in the prior year. Adjusted results in the current quarter exclude the restructuring charge. Adjusted results in the prior year exclude the benefit from the remeasurement of an employee benefit liability and acquisition integration costs. Adjusted results decreased, primarily due to below trend revenue excluding taxable equivalent basis (teb) adjustments, partially offset by lower expenses.

Q4 2019 vs. Q3 2019

Reported net loss for the quarter was $451 million, compared with a reported net loss of $21 million in the prior quarter. Adjusted net loss was $94 million compared with $21 million in the prior quarter. Adjusted results exclude the restructuring charge in the current quarter and decreased, primarily due to an increase in expenses from a below trend level recorded in the prior quarter, which included the impact of a gain on the sale of an office building, and below trend revenue excluding teb adjustments.

Adjusted results in this Corporate Services section are non-GAAP amounts or non-GAAP measures. Please refer to the Non-GAAP Measures section.

Risk Management

Our risk management policies and processes to measure, monitor and control credit and counterparty, market, insurance, liquidity and funding, operational, legal and regulatory, business, strategic, environmental and social and reputation risk are outlined in the Enterprise-Wide Risk Management section on pages 68 to 106 of BMO's 2019 Annual Report.

Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

Consolidated Statement of Income

(Unaudited) (Canadian $ in millions, except as noted)

For the three months ended

For the twelve months ended



October 31,

July 31,

October 31,

October 31,

October 31,



2019

2019

2018

2019

2018 Interest, Dividend and Fee Income



















Loans $ 5,072 $ 5,120 $ 4,486 $ 19,824 $ 16,275 Securities

1,415

1,407

1,186

5,541

4,119 Deposits with banks

195

187

206

787

641



6,682

6,714

5,878

26,152

21,035 Interest Expense



















Deposits

2,203

2,224

1,881

8,616

6,080 Subordinated debt

71

69

61

279

226 Other liabilities

1,044

1,204

921

4,369

3,291



3,318

3,497

2,863

13,264

9,597 Net Interest Income

3,364

3,217

3,015

12,888

11,438 Non-Interest Revenue



















Securities commissions and fees

262

259

256

1,023

1,025 Deposit and payment service charges

314

309

290

1,204

1,134 Trading revenues

(21)

115

131

298

705 Lending fees

313

314

266

1,181

997 Card fees

107

109

111

437

428 Investment management and custodial fees

449

444

441

1,747

1,749 Mutual fund revenues

359

357

359

1,419

1,473 Underwriting and advisory fees

221

260

244

986

943 Securities gains, other than trading

68

90

83

249

239 Foreign exchange gains, other than trading

29

48

42

166

182 Insurance revenue

435

989

485

3,183

1,879 Investments in associates and joint ventures

39

31

38

151

167 Other

148

124

132

551

546



2,723

3,449

2,878

12,595

11,467 Total Revenue

6,087

6,666

5,893

25,483

22,905 Provision for Credit Losses

253

306

175

872

662 Insurance Claims, Commissions and Changes in Policy Benefit Liabilities

335

887

390

2,709

1,352 Non-Interest Expense



















Employee compensation

2,381

1,960

1,613

8,423

7,461 Premises and equipment

759

734

745

2,988

2,753 Amortization of intangible assets

148

135

125

554

503 Travel and business development

134

142

150

545

519 Communications

72

72

70

296

282 Professional fees

165

141

160

568

572 Other

328

307

330

1,256

1,387



3,987

3,491

3,193

14,630

13,477 Income Before Provision for Income Taxes

1,512

1,982

2,135

7,272

7,414 Provision for income taxes

318

425

438

1,514

1,961 Net Income attributable to Equity Holders of the Bank $ 1,194 $ 1,557 $ 1,697 $ 5,758 $ 5,453 Earnings Per Share (Canadian $)



















Basic $ 1.79 $ 2.34 $ 2.58 $ 8.68 $ 8.19 Diluted

1.78

2.34

2.58

8.66

8.17 Dividends per common share

1.03

1.03

0.96

4.06

3.78

Certain comparative figures have been reclassified to conform with the current period's presentation and for changes in accounting policy.

Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

(Unaudited) (Canadian $ in millions)

For the three months ended

For the twelve months ended



October 31,

July 31,

October 31,

October 31,

October 31,



2019

2019

2018

2019

2018 Net Income $ 1,194 $ 1,557 $ 1,697 $ 5,758 $ 5,453 Other Comprehensive Income (Loss), net of taxes



















Items that may subsequently be reclassified to net income



















Net change in unrealized gains (losses) on fair value through OCI securities

















Unrealized gains (losses) on fair value through OCI debt securities arising



















during the period (1)

67

112

(49)

412

(251) Reclassification to earnings of (gains) in the period (2)

(29)

(14)

(22)

(72)

(65)



38

98

(71)

340

(316) Net change in unrealized gains (losses) on cash flow hedges



















Gains (losses) on derivatives designated as cash flow hedges arising during the period (3)

(36)

290

(309)

1,444

(1,228) Reclassification to earnings of losses on derivatives designated as



















cash flow hedges in the period (4)

21

36

120

143

336



(15)

326

(189)

1,587

(892) Net gains (losses) on translation of net foreign operations



















Unrealized gains (losses) on translation of net foreign operations

35

(577)

303

(11)

417 Unrealized gains (losses) on hedges of net foreign operations (5)

(17)

94

(62)

(13)

(155)



18

(483)

241

(24)

262 Items that will not be reclassified to net income



















Gains (losses) on remeasurement of pension and other employee



















future benefit plans (6)

(169)

(233)

(42)

(552)

261 Gains (losses) on remeasurement of own credit risk on financial



















liabilities designed at fair value (7)

63

31

(18)

75

(24) Unrealized gains on fair value through OCI equity securities



















during the period (8)

1

-

-

1

-



(105)

(202)

(60)

(476)

237 Other Comprehensive Income (Loss), net of taxes

(64)

(261)

(79)

1,427

(709) Total Comprehensive Income attributable to Equity Holders of the Bank $ 1,130 $ 1,296 $ 1,618 $ 7,185 $ 4,744

(1) Net of income tax (provision) recovery of $(23) million, $(39) million, $22 million for the three months ended, and $(140) million, $69 million for the twelve months ended, respectively. (2) Net of income tax provision of $11 million, $5 million, $8 million for the three months ended, and $26 million, $23 million for the twelve months ended, respectively. (3) Net of income tax (provision) recovery of $15 million, $(106) million, $114 million for the three months ended, and $(521) million, $432 million for the twelve months ended, respectively. (4) Net of income tax (recovery) of $(7) million, $(13) million, $(43) million for the three months ended, and $(51) million, $(121) million for the twelve months ended, respectively. (5) Net of income tax (provision) recovery of $6 million, $(35) million, $22 million for the three months ended, and $4 million, $56 million for the twelve months ended, respectively. (6) Net of income tax (provision) recovery of $58 million, $83 million, $23 million for the three months ended, and $196 million, $(111) million for the twelve months ended, respectively. (7) Net of income tax (provision) recovery of $(23) million, $(11) million, $7 million for the three months ended, and $(27) million, $6 million for the twelve months ended, respectively. (8) Net of income tax (provision) of $(1) million, $nil and $nil for the three months ended, and $(1) million, $nil for the twelve months ended, respectively.

Certain comparative figures have been reclassified to conform with the current period's presentation and for changes in accounting policy.

Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

Consolidated Balance Sheet

(Unaudited) (Canadian $ in millions)





As at







October 31,

July 31,

October 31,



2019

2019

2018 Assets











Cash and Cash Equivalents $ 48,803 $ 38,938 $ 42,142 Interest Bearing Deposits with Banks

7,987

6,899

8,305 Securities











Trading

85,903

94,906

99,697 Fair value through profit or loss

13,704

13,548

11,611 Fair value through other comprehensive income

64,515

67,434

62,440 Debt securities at amortized cost

24,472

15,024

6,485 Other

844

813

702



189,438

191,725

180,935 Securities Borrowed or Purchased Under Resale Agreements

104,004

106,612

85,051 Loans











Residential mortgages

123,740

122,054

119,620 Consumer instalment and other personal

67,736

65,989

63,225 Credit cards

8,859

8,749

8,329 Business and government

227,609

222,857

194,456



427,944

419,649

385,630 Allowance for credit losses

(1,850)

(1,802)

(1,639)



426,094

417,847

383,991 Other Assets











Derivative instruments

22,144

22,200

25,422 Customersʼ liability under acceptances

23,593

24,741

18,585 Premises and equipment

2,055

1,989

1,986 Goodwill

6,340

6,329

6,373 Intangible assets

2,424

2,319

2,272 Current tax assets

1,165

1,257

1,515 Deferred tax assets

1,568

1,662

2,039 Other

16,580

16,662

14,677



75,869

77,159

72,869 Total Assets $ 852,195 $ 839,180 $ 773,293 Liabilities and Equity











Deposits $ 568,143 $ 553,383 $ 520,928 Other Liabilities











Derivative instruments

23,598

23,613

23,629 Acceptances

23,593

24,741

18,585 Securities sold but not yet purchased

26,253

27,375

28,804 Securities lent or sold under repurchase agreements

86,656

89,829

66,684 Securitization and structured entities' liabilities

27,159

25,544

25,051 Current tax liabilities

55

32

50 Deferred tax liabilities

60

74

74 Other

38,607

37,070

36,985



225,981

228,278

199,862 Subordinated Debt

6,995

6,876

6,782 Equity











Preferred shares and other equity instruments

5,348

5,348

4,340 Common shares

12,971

12,958

12,929 Contributed surplus

303

303

300 Retained earnings

28,725

28,241

25,850 Accumulated other comprehensive income

3,729

3,793

2,302 Total Equity

51,076

50,643

45,721 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 852,195 $ 839,180 $ 773,293

Certain comparative figures have been reclassified to conform with the current period's presentation and for changes in accounting policy.

Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity

(Unaudited) (Canadian $ in millions)

For the three months ended

For the twelve months ended



October 31,

October 31,

October 31,

October 31,



2019

2018

2019

2018 Preferred Shares and Other Equity Instruments















Balance at beginning of period $ 5,348 $ 4,240 $ 4,340 $ 4,240 Issued during the period

-

400

1,008

400 Redeemed during the period

-

(300)

-

(300) Balance at End of Period

5,348

4,340

5,348

4,340 Common Shares















Balance at beginning of period

12,958

12,924

12,929

13,032 Issued under the Stock Option Plan

13

26

62

99 Repurchased for cancellation

-

(21)

(20)

(202) Balance at End of Period

12,971

12,929

12,971

12,929 Contributed Surplus















Balance at beginning of period

303

302

300

307 Stock option expense, net of options exercised

(1)

(2)

-

(12) Other

1

-

3

5 Balance at End of Period

303

300

303

300 Retained Earnings















Balance at beginning of period

28,241

24,901

25,850

23,700 Impact from adopting IFRS 9

-

-

-

99 Net income attributable to equity holders of the bank

1,194

1,697

5,758

5,453 Dividends – Preferred shares

(52)

(43)

(211)

(184) – Common shares

(658)

(614)

(2,594)

(2,424) Equity issue expense

-

(5)

(8)

(5) Common shares repurchased for cancellation

-

(86)

(70)

(789) Balance at End of Period

28,725

25,850

28,725

25,850 Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (Loss) on Fair Value through OCI Securities, net of taxes













Balance at beginning of period

(13)

(244)

(315)

56 Impact from adopting IFRS 9

-

-

-

(55) Unrealized gains (losses) on fair value through OCI debt securities arising during the period

67

(49)

412

(251) Unrealized gains on fair value through OCI equity securities arising during the period

1

-

1

- Reclassification to earnings of (gains) on fair value through OCI debt securities during the period

(29)

(22)

(72)

(65) Balance at End of Period

26

(315)

26

(315) Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (Loss) on Cash Flow Hedges, net of taxes















Balance at beginning of period

528

(885)

(1,074)

(182) Gains (losses) on derivatives designated as cash flow hedges arising during the period

(36)

(309)

1,444

(1,228) Reclassification to earnings of losses on derivatives designated as cash flow hedges in the period

21

120

143

336 Balance at End of Period

513

(1,074)

513

(1,074) Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income on Translation















of Net Foreign Operations, net of taxes















Balance at beginning of period

3,685

3,486

3,727

3,465 Unrealized gains (losses) on translation of net foreign operations

35

303

(11)

417 Unrealized (losses) on hedges of net foreign operations

(17)

(62)

(13)

(155) Balance at End of Period

3,703

3,727

3,703

3,727 Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (Loss) on Pension and Other Employee















Future Benefit Plans, net of taxes















Balance at beginning of period

(214)

211

169

(92) Gains (losses) on remeasurement of pension and other employee future benefit plans

(169)

(42)

(552)

261 Balance at End of Period

(383)

169

(383)

169 Accumulated Other Comprehensive (Loss) on Own Credit Risk on















Financial Liabilities Designated at Fair Value, net of taxes















Balance at beginning of period

(193)

(187)

(205)

(181) Gains (losses) on remeasurement of own credit risk on financial liabilities designated at fair value 63

(18)

75

(24) Balance at End of Period

(130)

(205)

(130)

(205) Total Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income

3,729

2,302

3,729

2,302 Total Equity $ 51,076 $ 45,721 $ 51,076 $ 45,721

Certain comparative figures have been reclassified to conform with the current period's presentation and for changes in accounting policy.

