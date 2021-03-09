BlueVoyant Announces its Modern SOC; An End-to-End Portfolio of Consulting, Implementation and Managed Detection and Response Services Powered by Microsoft® Security Technology

The BlueVoyant Modern SOC unites its Managed Detection and Response (MDR) solution with Microsoft Azure Sentinel and Microsoft Defender XDR; expands user investment in Microsoft Security Tools to provide 24/7 Security Operations-as-a-Service

NEW YORK, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueVoyant, a cybersecurity services company, today announced the launch of the BlueVoyant Modern Security Operations Center (BlueVoyant Modern SOC), an end-to-end portfolio of consulting, implementation and Managed Detection and Response Services (MDR), powered by Microsoft technology. The BlueVoyant Modern SOC unites its Managed Services with Microsoft's Azure Sentinel and XDR capabilities through 365 Defender and Azure Defender, providing Microsoft end-customers with a one-stop cybersecurity solution that maximizes and extends their investment in Microsoft tools and takes their security posture to the next level.

The exponential growth in remote networking and the acceleration of digital transformation initiatives expanding the attack surface—combined with stretched-to-the-limit cybersecurity teams who lack critical visibility into their extended on-premises and cloud infrastructure ecosystems—creates the perfect storm, making vulnerable enterprises a target of new, broader and more aggressive cyber attacks.

Real-Time Threat Intelligence within Azure Sentinel Environment

Cybercriminals are targeting more than just traditional endpoints. Consequently, endpoint-centric detection and response solutions alone do not provide the visibility and response capabilities required to identify and neutralize these broader attacks. With the BlueVoyant Modern SOC, organizations can experience in real time our security experts leveraging its automation and integrated threat intelligence capabilities to identify threats and protect their enterprise—directly within their Azure Sentinel environment.

24/7 Security Operations-as-a-Service

What's more, customers are looking to consolidate service providers and vendor solutions, as well as to reduce cloud consumption. The BlueVoyant Modern SOC provides the flexibility and scalability enterprises require—and does the heavy lifting for them—operationalizing and managing security tools, continuously monitoring, investigating and rapidly remediating threats on their behalf—reducing costs and creating a security operations center of excellence.

Data Remains in Customer's Azure Sentinel Environments

Data privacy regulations and enforcement continue to grow globally. Unlike other MSSP solutions, which require customers to send their raw log data to other clouds or traditional datacenters, BlueVoyant gives organizations peace of mind knowing that with the BlueVoyant Modern SOC, customer data remains in their own Azure Sentinel environments; thereby securing mission critical data and assets, reducing costs and increasing compliance.

"Endpoint-centric detection and response solutions alone do not provide the visibility and response capabilities required to identify and neutralize increasingly broad and sophisticated attacks," comments Milan Patel, Global Head of Managed Security Services at BlueVoyant. "We've solved this challenge with the BlueVoyant Modern SOC. Developed in partnership with Microsoft, the BlueVoyant Modern SOC is unique in the market and gives Microsoft users an end-to-end portfolio of consulting, implementation and Managed Services that unites our MDR solution with Microsoft Azure Sentinel and extended detection and response, to deliver true security operations-as a-service," adds Patel.

Comprehensive Portfolio of Microsoft Security Focused Services for Enterprises and Integration Partners

As Microsoft Gold Partners and Members of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association, BlueVoyant's Modern SOC gives enterprises access to a comprehensive portfolio of Microsoft security focused services. In addition to working with customers directly, BlueVoyant also works with integration partners to assist with deployments. Customized deployment of Microsoft security tools, and ongoing platform care and maintenance includes:

Consulting and Implementation Services:

Azure Sentinel Accelerator



Microsoft 365 Defender Accelerator

Platform Management

Azure Sentinel

Managed Detection and Response

MDR for Azure Sentinel



MDR for Microsoft 365 Defender



MDR for Azure Defender

SOC Type II Certified

BlueVoyant's industry-leading SOC Type II-certified Security Operations Center adds 24x7 monitoring, detection, investigation, and response capabilities to its Platform Management and Consulting and Implementation services. It also boasts over 100 deployments of Azure Sentinel, and unrivalled Microsoft 365 and Azure Cloud Security expertise.

The BlueVoyant Modern SOC provides a wealth of benefits to existing Microsoft 365 E5/A5/G5, or Business Premium License holders, including reduced risk, increased time-to-value, ongoing technical support, lowered total cost of ownership and optimized cloud spend.

"The development of the BlueVoyant Modern SOC is a natural extension of our strong and collaborative partnership with Microsoft," said Jim Rosenthal, co-founder and CEO at BlueVoyant. "We have made substantial investments in people, processes and technology to deliver the level of security and reassurance that our customers and prospects have come to expect from BlueVoyant—wherever they are in their security journey. The introduction and deployment of the BlueVoyant Modern SOC, and our recent acquisition of Managed Sentinel, perfectly position BlueVoyant to empower enterprises to operate with confidence in today's highly interconnected world," adds Rosenthal.

About BlueVoyant

BlueVoyant is an expert-driven cybersecurity services company whose mission is to proactively defend organizations of all sizes against today's constant, sophisticated attackers, and advanced threats.

Led by CEO, Jim Rosenthal, BlueVoyant's highly skilled team includes former government cyber officials with extensive frontline experience in responding to advanced cyber threats on behalf of the National Security Agency, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Unit 8200 and GCHQ, together with private sector experts. BlueVoyant services utilize large real-time datasets with industry leading analytics and technologies.

Founded in 2017 by Fortune 500 executives, including Executive Chairman, Tom Glocer, and former Government cyber officials, BlueVoyant is headquartered in New York City and has offices in Maryland, Tel Aviv, San Francisco, Manila, Toronto, London, Budapest, and Latin America.

BlueVoyant Press Contacts:

Danielle Ostrovsky

C8 Consulting (Americas)

T: 001 410-302-9459

E: danielle@c8consulting.co.uk

Jim Pople

C8 Consulting (EMEA)

T: +44 7955 030191

E: jim@c8consulting.co.uk

SOURCE BlueVoyant