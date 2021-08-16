Bluetooth Headphones Market Size to Reach USD 41110 Million by 2027 at a CAGR of 11.7% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bluetooth Headphones Market is Segmented by Type (Mono Bluetooth Headphones, Ordinary Stereo Bluetooth Headphones, True Wireless Stereo Bluetooth Headphones), by Application (Online, Offline) : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2027. This report is published on Valuates Reports under Consumer Electronics Category.

The global Bluetooth Headphones market size is projected to reach USD 41110 Million by 2027, from USD 18760 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 11.7% during 2021-2027.

Global Bluetooth Headphones key players include Apple(Beats), Samsung, GN (Jabra/Vxi), GN(Jabra/Vxi), Huawei, etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share of about 90%.

Major factors driving the growth of the Bluetooth headphone market are:

Increasing penetration of smart devices such as smartphones, tablets, television, and laptops is expected to have a strong impact on the market growth.

Increasing investment for the development of advanced products & features such as on-bound storage, gesture recognition, hands-free calling, increasing quality, and sound sophistication is expected to further propel the Bluetooth headphone market.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF BLUETOOTH HEADPHONES MARKET:

The growing adoption of smartphones and other portable connected devices such as tablets and portable music players is a major factor influencing the Bluetooth Headphone Market. With smartphones becoming a necessity in the modern lifestyle it, in turn, fuels the demand for Bluetooth headphones as they further simplify the way users attend calls or listen to music.

Increasing acceptance of wireless headsets among sport and fitness enthusiasts is expected to fuel demand for Bluetooth headphones.

Furthermore, features such as water resistance, noise cancellation, enhanced sound format, 3D surround sound technology, storage capacity, and the ability to perform a variety of functions(Gesture recognition, sensors, and biometric recognition) other than answering calls and streaming music are further driving the Bluetooth Headphone Market.

BLUETOOTH HEADPHONES MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Based on region, China is the largest market, with a share of about 75%, followed by America and Japan, both having a share of over 16 percent.

Based on type, Wireless Stereo Bluetooth Headphones is the largest segment, with a share of over 84%. Quality and sound sophistication are becoming important factors for consumers while purchasing headphones.

Based on application, the Online Sales segment is expected to be the largest, followed by Offline Sales, etc.

BLUETOOTH HEADPHONES MARKET SEGMENTATION

Bluetooth Headphones Breakdown Data by Type

Mono Bluetooth Headphones

Ordinary Stereo Bluetooth Headphones

True Wireless Stereo Bluetooth Headphones.

Bluetooth Headphones Breakdown Data by Sale Channel

Online

Offline.

Key Companies:

Apple（Beats)

Samsung

Mi

GN(Jabra/Vxi)

QCY

LG

Huawei

Poly

Sony

Dacom

Philips

Bluedio

Sennheiser

Bose

ZEALOT.

